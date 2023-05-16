We have women to thank for many of the biggest and best contributions to society—and these inspiring and influential female figures paved the way. Over the years, these trailblazers have worked tirelessly in their own ways to make the world a better place and shape the course of history, whether they were on the front lines of important protests, representing their country at the Olympics, or inspiring fellow women to speak their own minds. They have all brought their innovative beliefs and talents to life with dedication, passion, and plenty of hard work.

From influencing major Supreme Court decisions or making history at the Oscars to being the first female pilot to fly across the Atlantic Ocean or becoming the world’s youngest Nobel Peace Prize recipient, we’ve found women from many time periods, backgrounds, and professions to demonstrate the scope of incredible female accomplishments.

Read on to learn about how some of the greatest leaders, athletes, entertainers, philanthropists, activists, inventors, and other famous influential women have shattered glass ceilings and made women everywhere very, very proud.