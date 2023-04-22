Since the 1960s when Biography premiered as a television show, the Biography name has been synonymous with intriguing life stories. Launched in 1996, Biography.com covers the people you know through stories you don’t. In addition to the fascinating, highly credible profiles we are known for, our daily news operation reports on all facets of pop culture, true crime, and power dynamics. Our scope includes current and historical figures, as well as athletes, actors, musicians, scientists, and innovators from every discipline.

QUICK FACTS

IN OPERATION SINCE: 1996

LOCATION: Easton, Pennsylvania

NUMBER OF PROFILES: 3,079 and counting

Biography.com is home to more than 3,000 profiles of well-known, notable, and lasting figures. We don’t just tell you who someone is; we explain how their contributions fit within the broader societal and historical context. We also research far beyond someone’s resume to share the quirkier aspects about them. (Did you know Queen Elizabeth II owned more than 30 descendants of the first corgi she received as a teenager?)

We take a similar approach with our news coverage, which is why we can tell you that country star Morgan Wallen shares a record with Taylor Swift and The Beatles. And that there have been eight sets of brothers to face each other in a major sports championship. We hope that after spending five minutes with our context, you’ll feel 5 percent smarter.

Since 2023, Biography.com has been a part of Hearst Magazines, one of the largest publishers of magazine media across all platforms with nearly 260 magazine editions and 200 websites around the world, including Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Popular Mechanics, and Town & Country. For more about Biography TV specials, visit our partners at A&E Television Networks.

Our Editorial Standards and Practices

All content on biography.com must be accurate, clear, engaging, and fair. Our editorial values include:

Accuracy: Biography.com is a beacon of trust in an ocean of information. We take our credibility seriously, in all regards, to deliver facts and insights you can trust. Our staff includes journalists with years of reporting experience and awards to their name. We also hire expert freelance writers who specialize in the beats we cover to ensure sharp, insightful coverage.

Relevance: As a news outlet, we focus on current events and conversations. Our content is timely and relevant to your interests.

As a news outlet, we focus on current events and conversations. Our content is timely and relevant to your interests. Prominence: We report on people from many industries, but all our subjects are well-known or notable.

We report on people from many industries, but all our subjects are well-known or notable. Durability: Our profile subjects are people who continue to surface in current events or have a lasting legacy that is still important today. You might call them icons.

Fact Checking

All our content is fact-checked prior to publication. This means our editors and freelance researchers use a minimum of two reputable secondary sources, or one reputable primary source, to confirm that all objective information is correct at the time of publication. This includes names, locations, dates, and statistics. When information is lost to history, we promise to be upfront with you about what is scholarly speculation.

Updating Profiles

We regularly update our profiles to make sure what’s included is must-know information about the subject and that all the facts about them are still accurate.

