7 Things You Might Not Know About "Something in the Orange" Singer Zach Bryan

Rising country artist Zach Bryan followed in the footsteps of legendary artists like Alan Jackson, Tim McGraw, Kenny Chesney, and Brad Paisley with a breakthrough honor at the Academy of Country Music Awards last week.

Just as his elite counterparts once did, Zach Bryan, who is 27 years old, became the latest recipient of the ACM's award for New Male Artist of the Year. The singer is riding a wave of momentum off the success of his 2022 triple album American Heartbreak—which debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 and includes “Something in the Orange,” his biggest single to date. Bryan is also in the middle of a huge North American tour, with 40 stops remaining through October 21.

Although he's now a force in the genre, Bryan, a U.S. Navy veteran, has had an unusual path to stardom. Read on to learn more about the Oklahoman's musical journey.