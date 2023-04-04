8 Things You Might Not Know About “Son of a Sinner” Singer Jelly Roll

Jelly Roll is on a roll after winning three categories at the CMT Music Awards on Sunday. The country-hip hop artist, whose real name is Jason DeFord, took home trophies for Male Video of the Year, Breakthrough Male Video of the Year, and CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year for “Son of a Sinner.”

Off the success of that song and others like “Need A Favor,” the 38-year-old is preparing to embark on a 44-city Backroad Baptism Tour spanning May 4 through October 14. However, Jelly Roll’s path from the Antioch neighborhood of Nashville, Tennessee, to country stardom hasn’t been easy. Here are some facts you might not know about one of music’s breakout artists.