Skip to Content

8 Things You Might Not Know About “Son of a Sinner” Singer Jelly Roll

The country-rap artist won three trophies at Sunday’s CMT Music Awards, including one for Male Video of the Year.

Headshot of Tyler PiccottiBy Tyler Piccotti
jelly roll raising a cmt trophy with his right hand while talking to the audience
Getty Images

Jelly Roll is on a roll after winning three categories at the CMT Music Awards on Sunday. The country-hip hop artist, whose real name is Jason DeFord, took home trophies for Male Video of the Year, Breakthrough Male Video of the Year, and CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year for “Son of a Sinner.”

Off the success of that song and others like “Need A Favor,” the 38-year-old is preparing to embark on a 44-city Backroad Baptism Tour spanning May 4 through October 14. However, Jelly Roll’s path from the Antioch neighborhood of Nashville, Tennessee, to country stardom hasn’t been easy. Here are some facts you might not know about one of music’s breakout artists.

He received his nickname from his mother.

jelly roll swinging a bat while playing softball
Getty Images

DeFord, who was born on December 4, 1984 in Nashville, has said his stage name came from his mother. She gave it to him when he was a young and “chubby kid,” according to DailyMail.com, and it has stuck ever since.

He has served prison time.

jelly roll holding a microphone while performing on stage
Getty Images

Before making it big as a musician, Jelly Roll was in and out of prison. According to Billboard, he was convicted of robbery as a teenager and possession with intent to distribute at age 21.

He has been open about his struggles with addiction—he has admitted to using cough syrup, Xanax, and cocaine—and anxiety.

He loves Waffle House.

waffle house restaurant with signs indication the restaurant is open on the windows
Getty Images

In a 2013 interview with Gawker, Jelly Roll claimed he had eaten at least hundreds—but more likely thousands—of times at the popular restaurant chain. He always orders the same meal: scrambled eggs with cheese and wheat toast, hash browns, a side of sausage, and a chocolate chip waffle.

He used the company’s name and logo for his 2013 mixtape “Whiskey, Weed & Waffle House,” but the chain didn’t find it humorous and sent him a cease and desist letter.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Johnny Cash and Jim Croce are among his influences.

johnny cash smoking a cigarette with his hand on his chin
Getty Images

In a May 2022 interview with Taste of Country, Jelly Roll cited Johnny Cash (pictured), Jim Croce, James Taylor, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, and even Three 6 Mafia as some of his musical influences. “[I] love the old outlaw stuff,” he said. “Those are probably the guys who really molded my style and sound.”

He was engaged and married on the same night.

jelly roll and wife bunnie xo smiling for photographers on cmt red carpet
Getty Images

Jelly Roll proposed to wife Bunnie Xo at a Yelawolf and Deftones concert in Las Vegas on August 31, 2016. In a 2020 Facebook post, he explained how he walked onstage during Yelawolf’s performance to pop the question.

The lovebirds—who were both drunk, according to the same post—decided to get married at a nearby courthouse the same night. Luckily, the two are still together more than six years later. Bunnie, 43, is the host of the popular Dumb Blonde podcast.

He has both a rock and country No. 1 song.

jelly roll performing at an event
Getty Images

“Son of a Sinner” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart in January, but it wasn’t Jelly Roll’s first chart-topper. His single “Dead Man Walking” topped the Mainstream Rock chart in 2021.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

He’s performed a duet with his daughter.

jelly roll holding a baseball cap across his chest
Getty Images

One of Jelly Roll’s most popular songs, “Tears Could Talk,” has more than 17 million views on YouTube and features his daughter, Bailee Ann DeFord. This past October, the two surprised an audience in Houston with a live performance.

Bailee Ann, 14, is Jelly Roll’s child from his relationship with ex Felicia. He learned of her birth while in prison, a moment he says helped turn his life around. His wife, Bunnie, helped him get custody of Bailee Ann in 2016.

He has at least one other child, a 6-year-old son named Noah Buddy DeFord, but has not spoken publicly about Noah’s mother.

He set a Billboard record for emerging artists.

jelly roll smiling for a photo
Getty Images

Jelly Roll landed at No. 1 on Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart on February 11—his 25th week atop the ranking. That set a record for the chart’s seven-year history, surpassing NLE Choppa’s 24-week run across 2019 and 2020.

The list ranks the most popular developing artists each week with a formula that includes performance across multiple Billboard charts.

Headshot of Tyler Piccotti
Tyler Piccotti
Associate News Editor, Biography.com

Tyler Piccotti joined the Biography.com staff in 2023, and before that had worked almost eight years as a newspaper reporter and copy editor. He is a graduate of Syracuse University, an avid sports fan, a frequent moviegoer, and trivia buff.

Famous Musicians

new york, new york march 29 selena gomez celebrates the launch of rare beautys soft pinch tinted lip oil collection on march 29, 2023 in new york city photo by cindy ordgetty images

Selena Gomez Shares"Transformative" Lip Tint

paul mccartney playing a guitar and ringo starr singing

16 Musicians and Singers Named Knights or Dames

rina sawayama wearing a red pattern dress standing in front of john wick chapter 4 logos

How Rina Sawayama Landed in “John Wick: Chapter 4”

dolly parton singing and playing a guitar on stage

Dolly Parton’s New Book: Inside Her Iconic Style

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
the voice season 23

Niall Horan's Under-$30 Eye Care Must-Haves

john paul white speaking while accepting a grammy award, his is wearing a black suit jacket, white collard shirt, black bowtie and his hands are clasped together, in the background to this right are joy williams and taylor swift, the women are standing and embracing while looking toward white, williams holds a grammy award

Taylor Swift Has (Kind Of) Reunited The Civil Wars

bobby caldwell singing at an awards show

7 Musicians Who Are Connected to Bobby Caldwell

morgan wallen smiling at a microphone

10 Things You Might Not Know About Morgan Wallen

rihanna oscars glam 2023

Here's How to Get Rihanna's Oscars Makeup Look

gene simmons and paul stanley of kiss playing guitars at a convert

Rock Icon KISS Is Saying Goodbye (For Real)

rihanna wearing a red outfit while singing into a microphone in front of several dancers wearing all white

Rihanna and 10 Other Great Pregnant Performances

burt bacharach smiling and standing on a stage, holding a microphone and wearing a suit jacket

Burt Bacharach’s Legacy: 5 Notable Collaborations

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Logo
twitter icon
facebook icon
instagram icon
A Part of Hearst Digital Media

A Part of Hearst Digital Media

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we back.

©Hearst Magazine Media, Inc. Site contains certain content that is owned A&E Television Networks, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Biography and associated logos are trademarks of A+E Networks®protected in the US and other countries around the globe.

Privacy NoticeTerms of UseCA Notice at CollectionDAA Industry Opt OutYour CA Privacy Rights/Shine the Light
Your Privacy Choices: Opt Out of Sale/Targeted Ads