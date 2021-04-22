O.J. Simpson and the Menendez Brothers: Their Surprising Connection

O.J. Simpson and the Menendez Brothers: Their Surprising Connection

Lyle and Erik provided some much-needed advice to the fallen football star as all three awaited their trials on murder charges in the same Los Angeles prison.
Author:
Publish date:

Photos: Ted Soqui/Sygma via Getty Images; POOL/AFP via Getty Images; Ted Soqui/Sygma via Getty Images

Lyle and Erik provided some much-needed advice to the fallen football star as all three awaited their trials on murder charges in the same Los Angeles prison.

They were the men who ignited two of the most notorious legal trials of the 1990s.

Lyle and Erik Menendez, two brothers who seemingly enjoyed a privileged upbringing, shocked the nation by turning a shotgun on their parents in their Beverly Hills home in August 1989. And O.J. Simpson, a football Hall of Famer turned actor and TV personality, became the top suspect in the June 1994 slaying of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman in nearby Brentwood, his apprehension marked by an epic car chase through the sprawling freeways of Los Angeles.

But while they were linked in the public consciousness through their association with the gruesome murders, they also forged a tight bond behind bars as they waited out the high-profile jury deliberations that would decide their freedom.

READ MORE: Why the Menendez Brothers Killed Their Parents – a Look Inside Their Murder Case

The young Menendez boys first met Simpson at the height of his fame

Simpson and the Menendez brothers had previously met in the mid-1970s, when the former was a record-setting running back with the NFL's Buffalo Bills and the latter two were the young sons of the Hertz rental car executive who helped ink the famed athlete to an endorsement deal.

The business ties led to a more personal connection, as Simpson became a guest at the Menendez home. Lyle, the older brother, later recalled to People the backyard catches enjoyed with the larger-than-life sporting hero and the signed footballs he gave the boys.

More than a decade later, Lyle ran into Simpson in an L.A. restaurant alongside his Princeton University tennis teammates, a few months before his life was upended by the shotgun blasts fired at Jose and Kitty Menendez.

Mug shots of Erik Menendez in 2000 and 2002

Erik Menendez's mug shots, 2000 and 2002

Erik became Simpson's neighboring cellmate

When they all met again at Los Angeles County Men's Central Jail, it was the Menendez brothers, already incarcerated for more than four years and preparing for a retrial after the first one's hung jury, who were in a position to offer guidance.

As told in Robert Rand's The Menendez Murders (2018), Simpson wound up in the cell next to Erik following the conclusion of his infamous car chase. While the former NFL star was treated "like royalty" by the awed guards, he also was in shock from the abrupt change to his lifestyle and despondent about his tarnished reputation.

Erik warned his neighbor about the relentless media scrutiny to come and advised him to avoid discussing his case with fellow inmates or guards. He also earned Simpson's gratitude for penning a letter that urged him to start thinking more about his life and future. "When you cry – remember those tears," Erik wrote. "Hold them because you're crying for your children, you're crying for everything you're losing."

Additionally, as revealed in the A&E docuseries The Menendez Murders: Erik Tells All (2018), it was the younger brother who used his connections to hook the athlete up with Johnnie Cochran, the lawyer who would have an outsize impact on the soon-to-come Simpson trial.

O.J. Simpson's mug shot, 1994

O.J. Simpson's mug shot, 1994

Lyle advised Simpson to admit guilt

Lyle had his own frequent interactions with Simpson, the two sharing more than 100 conversations as they awaited meetings with legal representation in the jail's attorney room.

Believing Simpson to be guilty of the killings, Lyle suggested he accept a plea bargain and offered pointers on the difference between murder and manslaughter charges, though Simpson again seemed a little too preoccupied with his reputation to consider admitting guilt.

Lyle also wrote Simpson a letter in which he urged him to come clean with the full story. "I told him I thought the public would understand," the older brother relayed to Rand for The Menendez Murders. "I expressed my concern that [lawyer] Robert Shapiro wouldn't let him tell the truth. I said I knew it obviously wasn't planned, and that he had snapped in the heat of passion."

Mug shot of Lyle Menendez at Mule Creek State Prison in California, following his arrest and conviction for the murder of his parents, July 8, 2003

Lyle Menendez mug shot, 2003

Erik believes the Simpson verdict affected his chances of success

While Simpson and the Menendez brothers grew close during their shared time in prison, their paths soon diverged with the outcomes of their contentious and exhaustively covered trials.

On October 3, 1995, Simpson was found not guilty of double homicide. The retrial of Lyle and Erik began just eight days later, eventually ending with their conviction on first-degree murder charges and double life sentences.

While the brothers have largely shied away from publicly discussing their old jailhouse confidant, it's clear there remains some lingering resentment over the perception that Simpson's victory spelled bad news for their chances of acquittal.

"O.J.'s verdict had a very negative effect on our case," the younger brother opined in The Menendez Murders: Erik Tells All, suggesting that the L.A. County District Attorney's office needed to bounce back from letting a Simpson indictment slip through their grasp.

"Because this verdict was so shocking, there was this sense an extreme injustice had happened and now we're gonna have to right it with every defendant that comes up," said Erik, adding, "We were the next defendant."

MORE STORIES FROM BIOGRAPHY

Lyle and Erik Menendez
Crime & Scandal

Why the Menendez Brothers Killed Their Parents – a Look Inside Their Murder Case

Lyle and Erik Menendez cited emotional and physical abuse, among other reasons, for the gruesome 1989 killing of their mother and father.

O.J. Simpson
Celebrity

O.J. Simpson: The Key Players in His Murder Trial

The prosecution and defense teams, combined with star witnesses, aided in the case being named the "Trial of the Century."

O.J. Simpson during his murder trial
History & Culture

O.J. Simpson Murder Case: A Timeline of the 'Trial of the Century'

From the Bronco chase to inside the California courtroom, here are the key moments from the trial of the former NFL running back.

Robert Kardashian and O.J. Simpson trial photo
Celebrity

A History of O.J. Simpson's Relationship with the Kardashian Family

Before they were reality TV royalty with 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians,' the family had a long-rooted friendship with the former football player.

Elizabeth Short aka The Black Dahlia
Crime & Scandal

The Never-Ending Mystery of the Black Dahlia Murder

The gruesome death of 22-year-old Elizabeth Short confounded Los Angeles investigators in the late 1940s and remained a topic of intrigue in the decades that followed.

O.J. Simpson Bronco chase
In the News

O.J. Simpson’s Freeway Chase: What Happened to the White Ford Bronco

More than two decades since the murder suspect's low-speed chase, the infamous car sits in a Tennessee crime museum.

Scott Peterson
Crime & Scandal

Scott Peterson: A Complete Timeline of His Trial for the Murder of His Wife Laci and Unborn Son

Peterson was declared guilty of the crimes in 2004, but in 2020, his death sentence was overturned, setting the stage for a never-ending legal saga.

Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen in New York City, circa 1978
Celebrity

Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen: Their Turbulent and Tragic Love Story

The punk rock icon and his girlfriend shared the plunge into the excesses of the lifestyle, until he was charged with her murder in October 1978.

Ethel and Julius Rosenberg
History & Culture

Julius and Ethel Rosenberg: Their Case, Trial and Death

The New York City couple were executed for conspiracy to commit espionage in 1953, sparking decades of conspiracy talk that produced new twists in the 21st century.