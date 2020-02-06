EGOT Winners: The Artists Who've Won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony

Emmy. Grammy. Oscar. Tony. Only 15 artists in history have won all four prized awards and thus, been inducted into the EGOT club. Some of these artists achieved their status solely working under one profession, while others wore a variety of hats, performing as an actor, singer, dancer and/or songwriter.

Here's a list of the names that are part of the EGOT club:

Richard Rodgers, Achieved EGOT Status in 1962

Richard Rodgers holds the musical score for 'The Boys From Syracuse.' Photo: Express Newspapers/Getty Images

Emmy (1962): Outstanding Achievement in Original Music, Winston Churchill: The Valiant Years

Grammy (1960, 1962): Best Original Cast Show Album, The Sound of Music; Best Original Cast Show Album, No Strings

Oscar (1945): Best Original Song, “It Might as Well Be Spring”

Tony (1950, 1952, 1960, 1962): Best Musical, Score and Producers, Musical, South Pacific; Best Musical, The King and I; Best Musical, The Sound of Music; Best Composer, No Strings

Before EGOT was a coveted acronym, New York City composer Richard Rodgers (of Rodgers and Hammerstein fame) was the first to attain the status. Composing mainly for musical comedies, Rodgers was famous for his collaborations with Lorenz Hart and Oscar Hammerstein II. His musical output was prolific: By the end of his career, he produced 43 Broadway musicals and over 900 songs, making him one of the most consequential composers of his time with an enormous influence on pop music. Rodgers also managed to win a Pulitzer for his work in South Pacific, so he's often referred to as a PEGOT. (Marvin Hamlisch is the only other person to have mirrored the same award wins).

Helen Hayes, Achieved EGOT Status in 1977

Helen Hayes receiving an Oscar for her role in 'The Sin of Madelon Claudet' in 1932. Photo: Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Emmy (1953): Best Actress, Schlitz Playhouse of Stars

Grammy (1977): Best Spoken Word Album, Great American Documents

Oscar (1932, 1970): Best Actress, The Sin of Madelon Claudet; Best Supporting Actress, Airport

Tony (1947, 1958): Best Actress, Dramatic, Happy Birthday; Best Actress, Dramatic, Time Remembered

Called the “First Lady of the American Theatre,” Helen Hayes is considered one of the most highly-regarded actresses of the stage. Her career lasted over 80 years, which included film, television and radio. Launching her career at age five, Hayes made her Broadway debut three years later and didn't stop working until age 85. Her indelible impact on theatre is exemplified through the Helen Hayes Awards and Broadway's Little Theatre being renamed in her honor.

Rito Moreno, Achieved EGOT status in 1977

Rita Moreno smiling as she holds her Oscar in 1962. Photo: Getty Images

Emmy (1977, 1978): Outstanding Continuing or Single Performance by a Supporting Actress in Variety or Music, The Muppet Show; Outstanding Lead Actress for a Single Appearance in a Drama or Comedy Series, The Rockford Files

Grammy (1972): Best Recording for Children, The Electric Company

Oscar (1962): Best Supporting Actress, West Side Story

Tony (1975): Best Supporting or Featured Actress in a Play, The Ritz

While it took Hayes about 45 years to be EGOT'ed, actress, singer, and dancer Rita Moreno took just 16 to achieve hers, and it was all thanks to her guest appearance on The Muppet Show in 1977. Along with Hayes, Moreno is the only other female to achieve the Triple Crown of Acting (winning a competitive Oscar, Emmy and Tony in the acting categories), and like her predecessor, she has proven longevity in her career. Spanning over 70 years, Moreno's oeuvre was topped off in 2019 with yet another accolade: she became the first Latina to earn a Peabody.

READ MORE: Rita Moreno Was Over Being Stereotyped in Hollywood, so She Quit Making Movies for Seven Years

Audrey Hepburn, Achieved EGOT Status in 1994

Audrey Hepburn holding the Oscar she won for 'Roman Holiday' at the Academy Awards in 1954. Photo: Ralph Morse/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Image

Emmy (1993): Outstanding Individual Achievement in Informational Programming, Gardens of the World with Audrey Hepburn

Grammy (1994): Best Spoken Word Album for Children, Audrey Hepburn’s Enchanted Tales

Oscar (1954): Best Actress, Roman Holiday

Tony (1954): Best Actress in a Play, Ondine

Audrey Hepburn wasn't too far along in her acting career when she won the role that put her on the map: playing Princess Ann in Roman Holiday (1953). Hollywood and the rest of the world were so taken with her that she won not only an Academy Award but also a Golden Globe Award and a BAFTA for her role, making her the first actress to win all three for a single performance. Although she'd go on to have an enviable career, starring in classics like Sabrina (1954), Breakfast at Tiffany's (1961) and My Fair Lady (1964), Hepburn would never be able to bask in her EGOT achievement. Hers would arrive in 1994 — one year after she died from cancer — making her the first person to become an EGOT posthumously.

Mel Brooks, Achieved EGOT Status in 2001

Mel Brooks holding his Emmy in 1998. Photo: Margaret C. Norton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Emmy (1967, 1997-1999): Outstanding Writing Achievement in Variety, The Sid Caesar, Imogene Coca, Carl Reiner, Howard Morris Special; Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series, Mad About You

Grammy (1998, 2002): Best Spoken Comedy Album, The 2000 Year Old Man; Best Long Form Music Video, The Producers: A Musical Romp with Mel Brooks; Beat Musical Show Album, The Producers

Oscar (1969): Best Screenplay, The Producers

Tony (2001): Best Musical, Book and Score, The Producers

After writing for TV variety shows in the 1950s, Mel Brooks went on to have a successful career in television before moving to the big screen. As a director, his films were some of the biggest box office draws of the 1960s and 70s, including classics like The Producers (1967), Blazing Saddles (1974), Young Frankenstein (1974) and High Anxiety (1977). Brooks' work on stage was one of his biggest achievements. His Broadway adaptation of The Producers (2001-2007), broke records, winning 12 Tony Awards in total — the most in history.

Mike Nichols, Achieved EGOT Status in 2001

Mike Nichols with his Oscar for Best Director in 1968. Photo: Getty Images

Emmy (2001, 2004): Outstanding Directing for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special and Made for Television Movie, Wit; Outstanding Directing for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special and Outstanding Miniseries, Angels in America

Grammy (1961): Best Comedy Performance, An Evening with Mike Nichols and Elaine May

Oscar (1968): Best Director, The Graduate

Tony (1964, 1965, 1968, 1972, 1977, 1984, 2005, 2012): Best Director, Dramatic, Barefoot in the Park, Luv, The Odd Couple, Plaza Suite, The Prisoner of Second Avenue; Best Musical, Annie; Best Director, Play and Play; The Real Thing; Best Director, Musical, Monty Python's Spamalot; Best Director, Play; Death of a Salesman

Director, actor and comedian Mike Nichols was known for his versatility and talent for genre-hopping. From comedic improv acting to directing plays, comedies and dramas, Nichols' output was impressive. On Broadway alone, he directed and produced over 25 plays. Among his best-known films, he directed Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (1966) and The Graduate (1967), the latter of which was his ticket to winning an Oscar. Still, it would take him four decades to take a bow as an EGOT.

READ MORE: Diane Sawyer and Mike Nichols' Enduring Love Story

Whoopi Goldberg, Achieved EGOT Status in 2002

Whoopi Goldberg holding her Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role in 'Ghost' in 1990. Photo: Getty Images

Emmy (2002, 2009): Outstanding Class Special, Beyond Tara: The Extraordinary Life of Hattie McDaniel; Outstanding Talk Show Host, The View

Grammy (1986): Best Comedy Recording, Whoopi Goldberg: Original Broadway Show

Oscar (1990): Best Supporting Actress, Ghost

Tony (2002): Best Musical, Thoroughly Modern Millie

Interestingly enough, it was Nichols who discovered Whoopi Goldberg, who'd celebrate her own EGOT distinction just a year after him. While the actress and comedian is known more for being a television personality on The View these days, Goldberg has had an illustrious career long before she took a seat on the talk show. Known for her award-winning roles in The Color Purple (1985) and Ghost (1990), the latter of which she won an Oscar for, Goldberg moved into the next decade with a slew of additional box office hits, including Sister Act (1992), Made in America (1993), The Lion King (1994), Ghosts of Mississippi (1996) and How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998).

READ MORE: Whoopi Goldberg and 9 Other Black Actors and Actresses Who've Won Oscars

Robert Lopez, Achieved EGOT Status in 2014

Robert Lopez and his wife, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, with their Oscars for Best Song for "Remember Me" in 2018. Photo: Getty Images

Emmy (2008, 2010): Outstanding Achievement in Music Direction and Composition, Wonder Pets!

Grammy (2012, 2015): Best Musical Theater Album, The Book of Mormon; Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media, Frozen; Best Song Written for Visual Media, Coco

Oscar (2014, 2018): Best Original Song "Let It Go;" Best Song "Remember Me"

Tony (2004, 2011): Best Original Score, Avenue Q; Best Book of a Musical and Original Score, Book of Mormon

From irreverent muppets and Mormons to blockbuster Disney animation, songwriter Robert Lopez is an EGOT artist of many firsts. As co-creator of the Broadway smash hits Avenue Q and The Book of Mormon, as well as a composer for Disney's Frozen (2013) and Coco (2017), Lopez became the youngest EGOT in history at age 39 and also the fastest, achieving his membership into the club in just 10 years. The award-winning composer, who is married to acclaimed songwriter Kristen Anderson-Lopez, broke another record in 2018 when he became the first and only EGOT who has won each award more than once.

John Legend, Achieved EGOT Status in 2018

John Legend poses with his Emmy in 2018. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Emmy (2018, 2019): Outstanding Variety Special (Live), Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert; Outstanding Interactive Media for a Daytime Program, Crow: The Legend

Grammy (2006, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2016, 2020): Best New Artist; Best R&B Album, Get Lifted; Best Male R&B Vocal Performance, "Ordinary People;" Best Male R&B Vocal Performance, "Heaven;" Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals, "Family Affair;" Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals, "Stay with Me (By the Sea);" Best R&B Song, "Shine;" Best Traditional R&B Vocal Performance, "Hang on in There;" Best R&B Album, Wake Up!; Best Song Written for Visual Media, "Glory;" Best Rap/Sung Performance, "Higher"

Oscar (2015): Best Song "Glory," Selma

Tony (2017): Best Revival of a Play, Jitney

Following in Lopez's shoes, singer, songwriter, producer and actor John Legend also won his EGOT at age 39, becoming the second-youngest member and the first black artist ever to join the club. His 2018 Emmy win for Jesus Christ Superstar not only cemented his status but also the EGOT statuses of co-producers Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Weber. Legend is not new to garnering accolades. In total, he's been nominated 88 times for a variety of distinguished awards and won 33 — 10 of which are Grammys.

Other EGOT winners:

John Gielgud, Achieved EGOT Status in 1991

Emmy (1991): Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or Special, Summer's Lease

Grammy (1979): Best Spoken Word, Documentary or Drama Recording, Ages of Man

Oscar (1981): Best Supporting Actor, Arthur

Tony (1948, 1961): Outstanding Foreign Company, The Importance of Being Earnest; Best Director of a Drama, Big Fish, Little Fish

Marvin Hamlisch, Achieved EGOT Status in 1995

Emmy (1995, 1999, 2001): Outstanding Individual Achievement in Music Direction, Barbra: The Concert; Outstanding Individual Achievement in Music and Lyrics, Barbra: The Concert; Outstanding Music and Lyrics, AFI's 100 Years... 100 Movies; Outstanding Music Direction, Timeless: Live in Concert

Grammy (1974): Song of the Year, "The Way We Were;" Best New Artist of the Year; Best Pop Instrumental Performance. "The Entertainer;" Album of Best Original Score Written for a Motion Picture or a Television Special, The Way We Were

Oscar (1973): Best Music, Original Dramatic Score, The Way We Were; Best Music, Original Song, "The Way We Were;" Best Music, Scoring Original Song Score and/or Adaptation, The Sting

Tony (1976): Best Musical Score, A Chorus Line

Jonathan Tunick, Achieved EGOT Status in 1997

Emmy (1982): Outstanding Achievement in Music Direction, Night of 100 Stars

Grammy (1988): Best Instrumental Arrangement Accompanying Vocals, "No One is Alone"

Oscar (1977): Best Music, Original Song Score and Best Adaptation Score, A Little Night Music

Tony (1997): Best Orchestrations, Titanic

Scott Rudin, Achieved EGOT Status in 2012

Emmy (1984): Outstanding Children's Program, He Makes Me Feel Like Dancin'

Grammy (2012): Best Musical Theater Album, The Book of Mormon: Original Broadway Cast Recording

Oscar (2008): Best Picture, No Country For Old Men

Tony (1994, 2000, 2002, 2005, 2006, 2009-2012, 2014-17, 2019): Rudin's won 17 Tonys for shows such as Passion, The Book of Mormon, Death of a Salesman and Hello, Dolly!

Andrew Lloyd Webber, Achieved EGOT Status in 2018

Emmy (2018): Outstanding Variety Special (Live), Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Grammy (1980, 1983, 1986): Best Cast Show Album, Evita; Best Cast Show Album, Cats; Best Contemporary Composition, Requiem

Oscar (1997): Best Original Song, "You Must Love Me"

Tony (1980, 1983, 1988, 1995): Best Original Score, Evita; Best Musical, Cats; Best Original Score, Cats; Best Musical, The Phantom of the Opera; Best Musical, Sunset Boulevard; Best Original Score, Sunset Boulevard

Tim Rice, Achieved EGOT Status in 2018

Emmy (2018): Outstanding Variety Special (Live), Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Grammy (1980, 1993, 2000): Best Cast Show Album, Evita; Song of the Year, "A Whole New World;" Best Musical Album for Children, Aladdin - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack; Best Song Written Specifically for a Motion Picture or Television, "A Whole New World;" Best Musical Show Album, Aida

Oscar (1993, 1995, 1997): Best Original Song, "A Whole New World;" Best Original Song, "Can You Feel the Love Tonight;" Best Original Song, "You Must Love Me"

Tony (1980, 2000): Best Original Score, Evita; Best Book of a Musical, Evita; Best Original Score, Aida