10 Things You Might Not Know About Country Star Morgan Wallen

Turns out the real wrecking ball of this week’s Billboard Hot 100 isn’t Miley Cyrus or her Endless Summer Vacation album, which released on March 10. Instead, it’s country star Morgan Wallen.

Wallen’s One Thing At A Time dominated chart releases on Monday with the album rising to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and his song “Last Night” topping the Hot 100. Four other songs—“Thought You Should Know,” “You Proof,” “Thinkin’ Bout Me,” and the album’s title track—also landed in the top 10.

The album is Wallen’s second to reach No. 1 and cements his status as one of music’s biggest acts today. In case you’re just discovering the 29-year-old from Sneedville, Tennessee, and some of his most popular songs, here are 10 things you might not know.