7 Memorable Guests from The Late Late Show with James Corden

It's almost your last chance to stay up late and catch The Late Late Show with James Corden. Thursday marks the final episode of the popular talk show.

Corden, who succeeded Craig Ferguson as host of the program in 2015, announced in April 2022 that he would be leaving in 2023 and intended to “go out with a bang” after eight seasons and countless laughs. Variety reported in February that Corden’s departure will mark the end of the show, with CBS planning to replace it with a reboot of the former Comedy Central faux game show @midnight.

Many stars have joined Corden, 44, in an array of zany games and sketches during his run behind the desk. Let’s take a look back at some of the most memorable guests from the host’s tenure.