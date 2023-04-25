Skip to Content

7 Memorable Guests from The Late Late Show with James Corden

The nightly talk show, which Corden has hosted since 2015, airs for the final time Thursday on CBS.

Headshot of Tyler PiccottiBy Tyler Piccotti
james corden smiling while talking to the audience off camera
Getty Images

It's almost your last chance to stay up late and catch The Late Late Show with James Corden. Thursday marks the final episode of the popular talk show.

Corden, who succeeded Craig Ferguson as host of the program in 2015, announced in April 2022 that he would be leaving in 2023 and intended to “go out with a bang” after eight seasons and countless laughs. Variety reported in February that Corden’s departure will mark the end of the show, with CBS planning to replace it with a reboot of the former Comedy Central faux game show @midnight.

Many stars have joined Corden, 44, in an array of zany games and sketches during his run behind the desk. Let’s take a look back at some of the most memorable guests from the host’s tenure.

Tom Hanks

This content is imported from youTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
James Corden and Tom Hanks Act Out Tom's Filmography
Watch on
This is an image

It all started with Forrest Gump and Cast Away star Tom Hanks, who appeared as Corden’s first guest on March 23, 2015. Rather than simply sit on a couch and chat, Hanks acted out his filmography with Corden—with the help of a green screen—in about six minutes.

Corden would repeat the segment with other actors such as Arnold Schwarzenegger, Samuel L. Jackson, and Matt Damon.

Tom Cruise

tom cruise and james corden walk on an airstrip while wearing military uniforms, aviator sunglasses, and holding helmets
Getty Images

No guest has given Corden an adrenaline surge quite like actor Tom Cruise. After the pair went skydiving in 2018, they reunited in 2022 to promote Cruise’s film Top Gun: Maverick. A licensed pilot, Cruise took Corden for a couple of exciting—or, terrifying?—rides in real fighter jets. Back on land, the two naturally played a game of volleyball to pay homage to the original Top Gun from 1986.

Katie Couric

This content is imported from youTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Katie Couric Pranks James Corden
Watch on
This is an image

If Cruise’s aerial maneuvers didn’t send Corden’s heart racing, then Katie Couric’s April Fools Day prank from 2015 surely did. The longtime TV journalist sent out a stunt double to tumble down the audience steps during her introduction. Corden, thinking Couric had actually fallen, raced over to offer help before she let the host and the audience in on the joke. “I was like, ‘Oh my God. Katie Couric’s just died on my show,’” Corden said after sitting down to catch his breath.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Mariah Carey (and Many Others)

This content is imported from youTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
'All I Want for Christmas' Carpool Karaoke
Watch on
This is an image

By far the show’s most iconic segment has been “Carpool Karaoke,” in which Corden invites the world’s biggest musicians to perform their hit songs while driving around, usually in Los Angeles. One of the most memorable examples featured Mariah Carey performing her holiday classic “All I Want for Christmas Is You” in 2016. Make that Mariah Carey and a host of other pop stars like Lady Gaga, Adele, Gwen Stefani, and Selena Gomez, who all surprised fans by singing along in clips from their respective karaoke sessions. A special gift, indeed.

Dame Helen Mirren

dame helen mirren walking down the steps of the late late show studio
Getty Images

Academy Award–winner Helen Mirren was the “dame who doesn’t give a damn” in a memorable edition of “Drop the Mic” in January 2018. In a rap battle that got surprisingly personal, Mirren and Corden alternated verbal barbs about their respective careers. “I hit home runs, you should stay on the bench. I’m not playing around, like you’re not Dame Judi Dench,” Corden quipped.

“This battle is fun, I’m glad that you asked,” Mirren retorted. “It’s the only bit you didn’t find in Jimmy Fallon’s trash.”

Prince Harry

a smiling prince harry stands in a street, he wears a gray suit jacket and white collared shirt that's unbuttoned at the neck, he has his right hand on his chest over his heart
Getty Images

Corden has been friends with Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, for years and attended their wedding in 2018. According to E!, they have even scheduled play dates for their children at Harry and Meghan’s home in Montecito, California.

So it’s no surprise that Harry appeared on The Late Late Show, doing an interview with Corden during a double-decker bus ride through Los Angeles in February 2021. The British royal discussed his courtship of Meghan, the couple’s decision to move to the United States, and being a father to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Harry Styles

harry styles slapping hands of fans on the late late show
Getty Images

Singer and actor Harry Styles has made multiple appearances on The Late Late Show and even served as guest host in 2017 when Corden’s wife, Julia, went into labor. He will be Corden’s guest on Thursday’s final episode, along with actor Will Ferrell.

Styles famously lost a game of “Tattoo Roulette” with Corden and his One Direction bandmates in 2015 and has the show logo inked on his left arm as a result.

According to People, the pair have been friends since they were introduced through One Direction bandmate Louis Tomlinson’s late mother in 2010.

Headshot of Tyler Piccotti
Tyler Piccotti
Associate News Editor, Biography.com

Tyler Piccotti joined the Biography.com staff in 2023, and before that had worked almost eight years as a newspaper reporter and copy editor. He is a graduate of Syracuse University, an avid sports fan, a frequent moviegoer, and trivia buff.

Movies & TV

2022 fox nation patriot awards

Tucker Carlson Leaves Fox News. Where Is He Going

father gabriele amorth holding a crucifix in front of religious articles on a wall

The True Story of Pope’s Exorcist Gabriele Amorth

michael smith playing varian fry in transatlantic

The Real Story Behind Netflix‘s “Transatlantic”

a still from the movie paint, featuring owen wilson with a perm haircut, painting a landscape

Is “Paint” Really about Bob Ross?

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
matt damon and viola davis in a publicity photo from the movie air, sitting outside at a park table

The True Story of the Michael Jordan Film “Air”

michael jordan, wearing a tan pinstriped suit and black tie, smiles and holds a sneaker while standing in front of the nike air jordan logo

Michael Jordan’s Two Requests for The Movie “Air”

alexey pajitnov, wearing a blue gray sweater, looks directly into the camera while sitting at a desk, with a computer in the background

Tetris Creator Alexey Pajitnov Got No Royalties

a1b3by super mario bros year 1993 director rocky morton and annabel jankel bob hoskins john leguizamo

Actors in the 1993’s “Super Mario Bros.” Hated It

ahmed best wearing a black leather jacket and black shit, holding his hand on his chest and smiling

“The Mandalorian” Features Jar Jar Binks Actor

a publicity still of jason sudeikis portraying ted lasso, wearing a blue athletic jacket, sitting at a table with two microphones and several cellular phones and recording devices, with the words we are richmond in the front, and a blue backdrop with various advertising logos in the background

The Real-Life Inspirations Behind Ted Lasso

daniel kwan and daniel scheinert hold their oscar trophys

Who Are Oscar Best Director Winners the Daniels?

first row shows ke huy quan and daniel kwan kneel holding oscars second row shows jamie lee curtis, james hong, michelle yeoh, jonathan wang, stephanie hsu, and daniel scheinert stand while holding oscars

2023 Oscar Winners Who Made History

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Logo
twitter icon
facebook icon
instagram icon
A Part of Hearst Digital Media

A Part of Hearst Digital Media

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we back.

©Hearst Magazine Media, Inc. Site contains certain content that is owned A&E Television Networks, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Biography and associated logos are trademarks of A+E Networks®protected in the US and other countries around the globe.

Your Privacy Choices: Opt Out of Sale/Targeted Ads