We have a lot to thank history’s inventors for. Every time you turn on a TV, drive a car, style your hair, iron your clothes, or do almost anything else throughout the course of your day, it’s likely because one of these famous inventors came up with something to help you do so. In fact, inventors are responsible for you reading this article on your phone, tablet, or computer right now. Without people creating technologies like the one you’re using, our world would be drastically different.



From Thomas Edison, who invented the lightbulb, to Joy Mangano, who made it easier for busy parents to keep the house clean, all of these inventors have left their marks on history in their own ways. Although many of these names and products will be familiar to you, there are also engineers, scientists, and mathematicians on this list who you might not know. But that doesn’t mean their contributions to science are less significant—in fact, many of them formed the basis for later inventions and widespread technologies.



Keep reading to learn fun facts about these famous inventors.

