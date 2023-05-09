The beautiful game has become a bountiful investment for actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. Reynolds and McElhenney bought soccer team Wrexham AFC in Wales for $2.5 million in 2021 and have already turned it into a champion. In April, Wrexham clinched the National League title and a promotion to the fourth tier of English soccer—or football, technically. The team’s rise is featured in the FX documentary series .

With the backing of major sponsors like TikTok and Expedia and a growing fan base, Wrexham and its owners are bound to stay in the spotlight. But Reynolds and McElhenney aren’t the only big names to taste success on the pitch. Here are some of the other celebrities who have invested in soccer teams around the world.