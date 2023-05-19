More details have emerged about the court battle and settlement over Lisa Marie Presley’s trust, including one very surprising request from her mother, Priscilla Presley: a grave site at Graceland.

According to the New York Post, the 77-year-old ex-wife of rock ’n’ roll legend Elvis Presley asked for a burial site next to her ex-husband at the famed Graceland estate in Memphis, Tennessee. However, TMZ reported her petition was a “non-starter,” and she offered little resistance prior to Tuesday’s agreement in the ongoing legal dispute.

People first reported that legal counsel for Priscilla and her granddaughter, 33-year-old actor Riley Keough, had reached an agreement in Los Angeles court. Following Lisa Marie’s death at age 54 from cardiac arrest this January, Priscilla challenged an amendment to her daughter’s will that named Riley and her late brother, Benjamin Keough, the beneficiaries of the Promenade trust. This included a 15 percent stake in Elvis Presley Enterprises as well as control of the Graceland property.

Priscilla, who was an original trustee with her former business manager Barry Siegel, claimed the document from March 2016 was neither witnessed nor notarized, and it was never delivered to her as terms clearly required.

Although Priscilla didn’t receive the burial site as she requested, TMZ reported later Tuesday that Lisa Marie’s trust paid her an undisclosed amount as part of the settlement. Lawyers for the two sides have until June 12 to file terms of the settlement and also plan to file a motion to seal the terms. A judge is expected to rule on the motion during an August 4 court date.

A source told People that Riley Keough is relieved to have settled the dispute and “doesn’t want any drama” with her grandmother. Although Priscilla has denied the dispute caused a rift in the family, Keough was reportedly “deeply upset” and not on speaking terms with her grandmother in February.

Who Else Is Buried at Graceland?

The headstones for Minnie Mae, Elvis, Vernon, and Gladys Presley at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, on the 10th anniversary of Elvis’ death in 1987 Getty Images

So far, six members of the Presley family are laid to rest around a fountain located in the Meditation Garden at the property, which is visited by thousands of fans every year.

Elvis, who died on August 16, 1977, is buried at the sprawling estate along with his parents, Vernon and Gladys Presley, on one side and his paternal grandmother, Minnie Mae Presley, on the other. That means one of the graves would need to be moved in order to accommodate Priscilla’s wish.

Benjamin Keough and Lisa Marie Presley are both laid to rest nearby on the opposite side of the fountain.

Although she doesn’t know her final resting place yet, Priscilla reiterated her desire to be buried at Graceland in a statement to TMZ. “Although I don’t plan on going anywhere anytime soon, it is my family’s and my wish for me to be laid to rest with my daughter and the love of my life when that time comes. We appreciate all the love from the fans,” she said.