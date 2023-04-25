Daisy Jones & the Six star Riley Keough and her sisters, Harper and Finley, inherited Graceland when their mother, Lisa Marie Presley, tragically passed away in January 2023. But there's been some messy legal drama when it comes to managing the estate of Lisa Marie's father, Elvis Presley.

Keough's grandmother, Priscilla Presley, reportedly filed a petition to challenge her late daughter's will—specifically questioning a 2016 amendment that replaced her as a co-trustee with Keough and her late brother, Benjamin.

So, how is Keough doing in the wake of all this emotionally charged drama? A source told Entertainment Tonight that "the family drama is the last thing Riley wants to be dealing with" and that she's "deeply upset at how things are unfolding."

The source also adds that Keough "hopes to still be a huge part" of her sisters' lives amid their custody proceedings, while a second insider notes that she "is hopeful everything in her family will work out."

The Keough/Presley Graceland Inheritance Drama, Explained

The Hollywood Reporter reports that Lisa Marie Presley claimed she "had very little or nothing left of her inheritance from her father," but did own Graceland as well as Elvis's personal effects. Lisa Marie also owned a significant stake in Elvis's intellectual property rights, which THR notes "may generate future revenue for her heirs in the form of post-mortem book deals and movies."

Riley Keough and her sisters, 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley, inherited Graceland from their mother—but things got complicated after Lisa Marie's death, when their grandmother Priscilla filed the petition. It's unclear if the petition will hold up in court.

In February 2023, Joel Weinshanker, a Managing Partner at Elvis Presley Enterprises, released a statement saying that Lisa Marie Presley was "quite certain and quite direct" about who she wanted Elvis's legacy left to, adding, "That was always Riley and Ben."

"There was never a question in her mind that they would be the stewards, that they would look at it exactly the way she did," Weinshanker claimed. "Obviously, when Ben passed, it really sat with Riley. Although Riley is a movie star, she's an award-winning director, she had always had an interest and had always known that, one day, she would be in charge of [things]."

Meanwhile, Priscilla Presley shared a statement of her own:

"There is an individual that bought their way into the family enterprise that is trying to speak on behalf of our family. This person is not a representative of Elvis or our family. Please allow us the time we need to work together and sort this out. Please ignore 'the noise.' As I have always been there for Elvis' legacy, our family and the fans, I will continue to forge a pathway forward with respect, honesty, dignity, integrity and love."