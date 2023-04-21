If you love and spending your free time deep-diving into Fleetwood Mac drama, then you've probably taken a new interest in Riley Keough and her famous family.

Keough's biggest role yet is definitely Daisy Jones, but the truth is, she's been a working actress for close to two decades. Her breakout was The Runaways back in 2010, but she's had parts in Magic Mike, Mad Max: Fury Road, The Girlfriend Experience (which got her a Golden Globe nomination), and The Terminal List. As a result, Riley Keough's total net worth is a reported $5 million, but that number could shoot straight up depending on what happens with the estate of her grandfather, who happens to be Elvis Presley.

More on that whole saga in a moment, but first:

What Did Riley Keough Make for Daisy Jones & the Six?

Keough's paycheck hasn't been confirmed by Amazon Prime Video, but there's an unsubstantiated claim that she made $1.5 million for the series, which would break down to about $150,000 per episode.

Does Riley Keough Own Graceland Now That Both Elvis and Lisa Marie Presley Have Passed?

Riley's mother, Lisa Marie Presley, tragically passed away in January 2023, and unfortunately her family is going through some acrimony when it comes to her will. The Hollywood Reporter reports that Lisa Marie claimed she "had very little or nothing left of her inheritance from her father," but did own Graceland as well as Elvis's personal effects. Lisa Marie also owned a significant stake in Elvis's intellectual property rights, which THR notes "may generate future revenue for her heirs in the form of post-mortem book deals and movies."

Riley and her sisters, 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley, inherited Graceland from their mother—but things got complicated in January 2023, when their grandmother Priscilla Presley reportedly filed a petition to challenge her late daughter's will. Specifically, she questioned a 2016 amendment that replaced her as a co-trustee with Riley Keough and her late brother, Benjamin Keough. It's unclear if the petition will hold up in court.



Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley, and Riley Keough, with Riley’s little sisters Finley and Harper. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin // Getty Images

Back in February 2023, Joel Weinshanker, a Managing Partner at Elvis Presley Enterprises, released a statement saying in part that Lisa Marie was "quite certain and quite direct about who she wanted to have the legacy [left] to," adding, "That was always Riley and Ben. There was never a question in her mind that they would be the stewards, that they would look at it exactly the way she did. Obviously, when Ben passed, it really sat with Riley. Although Riley is a movie star, she's an award-winning director, she had always had an interest and had always known that, one day, she would be in charge of [things]."

Jason LaVeris // Getty Images

Meanwhile, Priscilla shared a statement of her own:

"There is an individual that bought their way into the family enterprise that is trying to speak on behalf of our family. This person is not a representative of Elvis or our family. Please allow us the time we need to work together and sort this out. Please ignore 'the noise.' As I have always been there for Elvis' legacy, our family and the fans, I will continue to forge a pathway forward with respect, honesty, dignity, integrity and love."

