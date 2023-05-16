The high-profile dispute over Lisa Marie Presley’s trust—including control of the famed Graceland property in Memphis, Tennessee—is apparently over.

People first reported Tuesday that legal counsel for Priscilla Presley, the ex-wife of rock ’n’ roll legend Elvis Presley, and actor Riley Keough, Priscilla’s granddaughter, reached a settlement Tuesday at a courthouse in Los Angeles. Keough’s side is expected to submit a settlement request under seal for both the Promenade trust—which named Keough and her late brother, Benjamin, as the beneficiaries of Graceland—and an insurance trust of Lisa Marie, who died from cardiac arrest on January 12.

“[The] families are happy,” Priscilla’s lawyer Ronson Shamoun said. “Everyone is happy; unified, and together, and excited for the future.”

Details of the settlement were not discussed in court. The judge in the case requested the settlement and the motion to seal be filed by June 12, according to CNN. The next hearing is scheduled for August 4.

What Was the Dispute?

Priscilla Presley, 77, was challenging an amendment to her daughter’s will from March 2016 that replaced her and former business manager Barry Siegel as trustees of the Promenade trust, which included Graceland and a 15 percent stake in Elvis Presley Enterprises.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Priscilla asked the court in January to determine the validity of the amendment, which named Keough, 33, and her brother as beneficiaries. Priscilla claimed the document was never witnessed or notarized and was never delivered to her while Lisa Marie was alive as the terms clearly required.



At her death at age 54, Lisa Marie owned the Graceland mansion as well as her father Elvis’ costumes, cars, awards, and other possessions, according to the L.A. Times.

Priscilla denied the court dispute had caused a rift in the family in February. However, Entertainment Tonight reported in April the situation had “deeply upset” Keough.

Keough’s attorney, Justin Gold, said Tuesday the Daisy Jones & the Six star was satisfied with the outcome and “would not have agreed to the settlement if she was not happy with it.” According to People, she can now focus on her acting career and motherhood after giving birth to her daughter in 2022.