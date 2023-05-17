We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we back.
Crown 'Becoming' by Michelle Obama
Crown 'Becoming' by Michelle Obama
Michelle Obama’s “Becoming” is loved not only by Oprah but also by nearly 200,000 reviewers on Amazon. The book also happens to be the #1 Bestseller in Biographies of Politicians. This intimate memoir from the former first lady details her accomplished life in her own words and is full of incredible inspiration.
Vintage 'The Bluest Eye' by Toni Morrison
Vintage 'The Bluest Eye' by Toni Morrison
“The Bluest Eye” is Nobel Prize winner Toni Morrison’s first acclaimed novel. This classic book from Oprah’s Book Club is a powerful examination of societal expectations surrounding beauty and conformity. It tells the story of an 11-year-old girl who longs for blue eyes. The book poses important questions about race, class, and gender with grace.
Vintage 'A Lesson Before Dying' by Ernest J. Gaines
Vintage 'A Lesson Before Dying' by Ernest J. Gaines
This important work from Ernest J. Gaines tells the tale of a man who returns to 1940s Cajun country to visit a young Black man on death row for a crime he didn’t commit.
Selected for Oprah’s Book Club back in 1997, this timeless book presents important themes that are still relevant to this day.
W. W. Norton & Company 'House of Sand and Fog' by Andre Dubus
W. W. Norton & Company 'House of Sand and Fog' by Andre Dubus
This pick from Oprah is also an Oscar-nominated film by the same name. The story revolves around a former colonel in the Iranian Air Force who is on a mission to restore his family's dignity. It also details the struggle of an alcoholic and her lover, a married cop, who is driven to extremes. It shows different flawed people in a snapshot of American life.
Random House Trade Paperbacks 'The Heart of a Woman' by Maya Angelou
Random House Trade Paperbacks 'The Heart of a Woman' by Maya Angelou
Maya Angelou’s “The Heart of a Woman” is filled with vignettes of icons like Billie Holiday and Malcolm X. It also tells the important tale of Maya Angelou herself, what she went through when she moved across the country with her son, and the burdens of being a Black mother in America.
Penguin Classics 'East of Eden' by John Steinbeck
Penguin Classics 'East of Eden' by John Steinbeck
Another classic on the Oprah’s Book Club list, “East of Eden” was written by the iconic John Steinbeck. Set in the the farmland of Salinas Valley, California, this intense novel describes the tale of two families, the Trasks and the Hamiltons, who unfortunately reenact the rivalry of Cain and Abel.
Berkley 'Here on Earth' by Alice Hoffman
Berkley 'Here on Earth' by Alice Hoffman
From “Practical Magic” author Alice Hoffman, “Here on Earth” describes the plight of March Murray who returns home to Massachusetts after living in California. There, she encounters her old love named Hollis, and their reckless love is reunited. It’s equal parts romance and darkness that mix for a truly unique tale.
Plume 'We Were the Mulvaneys' by Joyce Carol Oates
Plume 'We Were the Mulvaneys' by Joyce Carol Oates
Classic author Joyce Carol Oates brings “We Were the Mulvaneys” to life. This is the story of the Mulvaneys and the never-spoken-about incident that shakes the family to its core. The book explores this tragic tale of the family’s downfall and how the power of love can prevail over suffering.
Back Bay Books 'White Oleander' by Janet Fitch
Back Bay Books 'White Oleander' by Janet Fitch
Another highly-acclaimed novel loved by Oprah, “White Oleander” is the story of a brilliant poet who goes away to prison for murder. Her daughter is forced into the foster system and ends up bouncing from home to home. Through their intense trials, both learn hard lessons about love and redemption.
HarperOne 'Finding Me' by Viola Davis
HarperOne 'Finding Me' by Viola Davis
Aside from being one of Oprah’s favorites, Viola Davis’ bestselling book “Finding Me” is another Editor’s Pick in the Best Biographies & Memoirs category.
Davis herself described the book like this: “In my book, you will meet a little girl named Viola who ran from her past until she made a life-changing decision to stop running forever.”
Harper Perennial 'I Know This Much Is True' by Wally Lamb
Harper Perennial 'I Know This Much Is True' by Wally Lamb
Another iconic title on Oprah’s Book Club list, “I Know This Much Is True,” written by Wally Lamb, tells the story of a housepainter who finds life greatly disrupted when his twin brother commits an act of self-mutilation. He’s then forced to care for his brother and ultimately come to terms with the trauma of his lineage.
Grand Central Publishing 'Where the Heart Is' by Billie Letts
Grand Central Publishing 'Where the Heart Is' by Billie Letts
If you’re familiar with the Natalie Portman film by the same name, this is the book that started it all. Billie Letts’ “Where The Heart Is” is about 17-year-old, seven-month-pregnant Novalee Nation who finds herself stranded at a Walmart in Oklahoma. This small southwestern town soon surprises her as they come together to care for her while she secretly lives in the store.
Pocket Books 'She's Come Undone' by Wally Lamb
Pocket Books 'She's Come Undone' by Wally Lamb
“She’s Come Undone” brings yet another Wally Lamb classic to Oprah’s Book Club picks. This coming-of-age odyssey details the life of 13-year-old Delores Price. At the mercy of her anxious mother, she nourishes herself with unhealthy food and emerges as an adult at 257 pounds. Life is not kind to her, so she must fight to live the life she deserves.
Picador USA 'The Corrections' by Jonathan Franzen
Picador USA 'The Corrections' by Jonathan Franzen
Bestselling author Jonathan Franzen created “The Corrections,” an epic tale equal parts comedy and tragedy. In it, a mother is on a mission to have some fun after her husband starts suffering from Parkinson’s Disease. It features intense themes, from do-it-yourself mental health care to globalized greed.
Back Bay Books 'The Pilot's Wife' by Anita Shreve
Back Bay Books 'The Pilot's Wife' by Anita Shreve
This novel tells the story of a pilot’s widow who discovers she didn’t know her husband as well as she thought. After her husband dies, she struggles with grief as she’s simultaneously thrust into the public eye and forced to relive this traumatic event over and over again. It’s painful, mysterious, and heartfelt at the same time.
Harper Perennial 'One Hundred Years of Solitude' by Gabriel García Marquez
Harper Perennial 'One Hundred Years of Solitude' by Gabriel García Marquez
One of the most highly regarded novels that are Oprah-approved, “One Hundred Years of Solitude” was written by Gabriel García Marquez, winner of the Nobel Prize in Literature. It tells the story of the rise and fall of a mythical town along with tales of a prominent family who lives there.
Mariner Books 'The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter' by Carson McCullers
Mariner Books 'The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter' by Carson McCullers
This hit novel turned author Carson McCullers into an overnight sensation. It takes place in a Georgia mill in the 1930s and follows several different people, like a doctor, a café owner, and a young girl, with each character yearning for an escape from the town where they live. The book gives a voice to these people and showcases a beautifully personal search for happiness.
Anchor 'A Million Little Pieces' by James Frey
Anchor 'A Million Little Pieces' by James Frey
James Frey’s “A Million Little Pieces” is story loosely based on his own journey in rehab following a drastic fall to rock bottom. (The book was originally dubbed a memoir, but later described as a semi-autobiographical book after some controversy over fabricated details.) When he was 23 years old, he woke up on a plane to discover his teeth had been knocked out and his nose had been broken. He could not remember anything from the last two weeks or where the plane was going. Shortly after, he checked into rehab and this is his account of what happened.
Vintage 'As I Lay Dying' by William Faulkner
Vintage 'As I Lay Dying' by William Faulkner
Oprah’s Book Club continues its iconic picks with William Faulkner’s “As I Lay Dying.” This book tells a harrowing tale of the Bundren family and is narrated by each of the family members as the story unfolds. It’s a true literary classic that definitely deserves a spot on your bookshelf.
HarperOne 'The Measure of a Man: A Spiritual Autobiography' by Sidney Poitier
HarperOne 'The Measure of a Man: A Spiritual Autobiography' by Sidney Poitier
An incredible memoir, this one is written by award-winning actor Sidney Poitier. In it, the celebrated icon looks back at his life, both personal and professional. He recounts his upbringing in the Bahamas to his adulthood which led him to become one of the most beloved actors of our time.
