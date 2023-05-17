When Oprah talks, we listen. Oprah’s Book Club, helmed by the one-and-only Oprah Winfrey herself, has put countless titles on the map since its inception over two decades ago. She’s been instrumental in giving numerous authors a voice and a platform to spread the message of their books. She typically picks thought-provoking titles and cultural masterpieces that already were or have become classics since their debut on the Oprah’s Book Club list.

Oprah’s picks range from powerhouse autobiographies from inspiring public figures like Michelle Obama and Viola Davis to thought-provoking fictional novels from some of the iconic authors of our time, like John Steinbeck, Toni Morrison, Joyce Carol Oates, and many more. Many of these books have also been adapted into film and television shows, so you might recognize a title (or ten) if you are not already familiar with the literary version.

Oprah’s Book Club boasts over 100 titles total, but we’ve carefully selected the top 20 Oprah-recommended books that deserve a spot on your bookshelf.