The Best Books from Oprah’s Book Club

If Oprah likes these books, we do too.

Katie McBroom
covers of books from oprah's book club, toni morrison, viola davis, wally lamb, gabriel garcia marquez, joyce carol oates, carson mccullers, maya angelou
Biography

When Oprah talks, we listen. Oprah’s Book Club, helmed by the one-and-only Oprah Winfrey herself, has put countless titles on the map since its inception over two decades ago. She’s been instrumental in giving numerous authors a voice and a platform to spread the message of their books. She typically picks thought-provoking titles and cultural masterpieces that already were or have become classics since their debut on the Oprah’s Book Club list.

Oprah’s picks range from powerhouse autobiographies from inspiring public figures like Michelle Obama and Viola Davis to thought-provoking fictional novels from some of the iconic authors of our time, like John Steinbeck, Toni Morrison, Joyce Carol Oates, and many more. Many of these books have also been adapted into film and television shows, so you might recognize a title (or ten) if you are not already familiar with the literary version.

Oprah’s Book Club boasts over 100 titles total, but we’ve carefully selected the top 20 Oprah-recommended books that deserve a spot on your bookshelf.

1
Amazon Bestseller

'Becoming' by Michelle Obama

'Becoming' by Michelle Obama
1
Amazon Bestseller

Crown 'Becoming' by Michelle Obama

Now 43% Off
$18 at Amazon

Michelle Obama’s “Becoming” is loved not only by Oprah but also by nearly 200,000 reviewers on Amazon. The book also happens to be the #1 Bestseller in Biographies of Politicians. This intimate memoir from the former first lady details her accomplished life in her own words and is full of incredible inspiration.

2
National Bestseller

'The Bluest Eye' by Toni Morrison

'The Bluest Eye' by Toni Morrison
2
National Bestseller

Vintage 'The Bluest Eye' by Toni Morrison

Now 12% Off
$14 at Amazon

“The Bluest Eye” is Nobel Prize winner Toni Morrison’s first acclaimed novel. This classic book from Oprah’s Book Club is a powerful examination of societal expectations surrounding beauty and conformity. It tells the story of an 11-year-old girl who longs for blue eyes. The book poses important questions about race, class, and gender with grace.

3
Book Critic's Circle Award Winner

'A Lesson Before Dying' by Ernest J. Gaines

'A Lesson Before Dying' by Ernest J. Gaines
3
Book Critic's Circle Award Winner

Vintage 'A Lesson Before Dying' by Ernest J. Gaines

Now 37% Off
$9 at Amazon

This important work from Ernest J. Gaines tells the tale of a man who returns to 1940s Cajun country to visit a young Black man on death row for a crime he didn’t commit.

Selected for Oprah’s Book Club back in 1997, this timeless book presents important themes that are still relevant to this day.

4
New York Times Bestseller

'House of Sand and Fog' by Andre Dubus

'House of Sand and Fog' by Andre Dubus
4
New York Times Bestseller

W. W. Norton & Company 'House of Sand and Fog' by Andre Dubus

$30 at Amazon

This pick from Oprah is also an Oscar-nominated film by the same name. The story revolves around a former colonel in the Iranian Air Force who is on a mission to restore his family's dignity. It also details the struggle of an alcoholic and her lover, a married cop, who is driven to extremes. It shows different flawed people in a snapshot of American life.

5
Highly-Rated

'The Heart of a Woman' by Maya Angelou

'The Heart of a Woman' by Maya Angelou
5
Highly-Rated

Random House Trade Paperbacks 'The Heart of a Woman' by Maya Angelou

$16 at Amazon

Maya Angelou’s “The Heart of a Woman” is filled with vignettes of icons like Billie Holiday and Malcolm X. It also tells the important tale of Maya Angelou herself, what she went through when she moved across the country with her son, and the burdens of being a Black mother in America.

6
An American Classic

'East of Eden' by John Steinbeck

'East of Eden' by John Steinbeck
6
An American Classic

Penguin Classics 'East of Eden' by John Steinbeck

Now 11% Off
$16 at Amazon

Another classic on the Oprah’s Book Club list, “East of Eden” was written by the iconic John Steinbeck. Set in the the farmland of Salinas Valley, California, this intense novel describes the tale of two families, the Trasks and the Hamiltons, who unfortunately reenact the rivalry of Cain and Abel.

7
Best Dark Romance Novel

'Here on Earth' by Alice Hoffman

'Here on Earth' by Alice Hoffman
7
Best Dark Romance Novel

Berkley 'Here on Earth' by Alice Hoffman

$8 at Amazon

From “Practical Magic” author Alice Hoffman, “Here on Earth” describes the plight of March Murray who returns home to Massachusetts after living in California. There, she encounters her old love named Hollis, and their reckless love is reunited. It’s equal parts romance and darkness that mix for a truly unique tale.

8
New York Times Bestseller

'We Were the Mulvaneys' by Joyce Carol Oates

'We Were the Mulvaneys' by Joyce Carol Oates
8
New York Times Bestseller

Plume 'We Were the Mulvaneys' by Joyce Carol Oates

Now 12% Off
$15 at Amazon

Classic author Joyce Carol Oates brings “We Were the Mulvaneys” to life. This is the story of the Mulvaneys and the never-spoken-about incident that shakes the family to its core. The book explores this tragic tale of the family’s downfall and how the power of love can prevail over suffering.

9
Best Love and Redemption Novel

'White Oleander' by Janet Fitch

'White Oleander' by Janet Fitch
9
Best Love and Redemption Novel

Back Bay Books 'White Oleander' by Janet Fitch

Now 47% Off
$10 at Amazon

Another highly-acclaimed novel loved by Oprah, “White Oleander” is the story of a brilliant poet who goes away to prison for murder. Her daughter is forced into the foster system and ends up bouncing from home to home. Through their intense trials, both learn hard lessons about love and redemption.

10
Editor’s Pick

'Finding Me' by Viola Davis

'Finding Me' by Viola Davis
10
Editor’s Pick

HarperOne 'Finding Me' by Viola Davis

Now 36% Off
$18 at Amazon

Aside from being one of Oprah’s favorites, Viola Davis’ bestselling book “Finding Me” is another Editor’s Pick in the Best Biographies & Memoirs category.

Davis herself described the book like this: “In my book, you will meet a little girl named Viola who ran from her past until she made a life-changing decision to stop running forever.”

11
The Compelling Summer Read

'I Know This Much Is True' by Wally Lamb

'I Know This Much Is True' by Wally Lamb
11
The Compelling Summer Read

Harper Perennial 'I Know This Much Is True' by Wally Lamb

Now 41% Off
$11 at Amazon

Another iconic title on Oprah’s Book Club list, “I Know This Much Is True,” written by Wally Lamb, tells the story of a housepainter who finds life greatly disrupted when his twin brother commits an act of self-mutilation. He’s then forced to care for his brother and ultimately come to terms with the trauma of his lineage.

12
Best Small-Town Story

'Where the Heart Is' by Billie Letts

'Where the Heart Is' by Billie Letts
12
Best Small-Town Story

Grand Central Publishing 'Where the Heart Is' by Billie Letts

Now 68% Off
$6 at Amazon

If you’re familiar with the Natalie Portman film by the same name, this is the book that started it all. Billie Letts’ “Where The Heart Is” is about 17-year-old, seven-month-pregnant Novalee Nation who finds herself stranded at a Walmart in Oklahoma. This small southwestern town soon surprises her as they come together to care for her while she secretly lives in the store.

13
New York Times Bestseller

'She's Come Undone' by Wally Lamb

'She's Come Undone' by Wally Lamb
13
New York Times Bestseller

Pocket Books 'She's Come Undone' by Wally Lamb

$9 at Amazon

“She’s Come Undone” brings yet another Wally Lamb classic to Oprah’s Book Club picks. This coming-of-age odyssey details the life of 13-year-old Delores Price. At the mercy of her anxious mother, she nourishes herself with unhealthy food and emerges as an adult at 257 pounds. Life is not kind to her, so she must fight to live the life she deserves.

14
National Book Award Winner

'The Corrections' by Jonathan Franzen

'The Corrections' by Jonathan Franzen
14
National Book Award Winner

Picador USA 'The Corrections' by Jonathan Franzen

$16 at Amazon

Bestselling author Jonathan Franzen created “The Corrections,” an epic tale equal parts comedy and tragedy. In it, a mother is on a mission to have some fun after her husband starts suffering from Parkinson’s Disease. It features intense themes, from do-it-yourself mental health care to globalized greed.

15
Most Heartfelt

'The Pilot's Wife' by Anita Shreve

'The Pilot's Wife' by Anita Shreve
15
Most Heartfelt

Back Bay Books 'The Pilot's Wife' by Anita Shreve

Now 32% Off
$17 at Amazon

This novel tells the story of a pilot’s widow who discovers she didn’t know her husband as well as she thought. After her husband dies, she struggles with grief as she’s simultaneously thrust into the public eye and forced to relive this traumatic event over and over again. It’s painful, mysterious, and heartfelt at the same time.

16
From the Nobel-Prize-Winning Author

'One Hundred Years of Solitude' by Gabriel García Marquez

'One Hundred Years of Solitude' by Gabriel García Marquez
16
From the Nobel-Prize-Winning Author

Harper Perennial 'One Hundred Years of Solitude' by Gabriel García Marquez

Now 16% Off
$14 at Amazon

One of the most highly regarded novels that are Oprah-approved, “One Hundred Years of Solitude” was written by Gabriel García Marquez, winner of the Nobel Prize in Literature. It tells the story of the rise and fall of a mythical town along with tales of a prominent family who lives there.

17
Modern Library’s Top 20 Novels

'The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter' by Carson McCullers

'The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter' by Carson McCullers
17
Modern Library’s Top 20 Novels

Mariner Books 'The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter' by Carson McCullers

Now 42% Off
$10 at Amazon

This hit novel turned author Carson McCullers into an overnight sensation. It takes place in a Georgia mill in the 1930s and follows several different people, like a doctor, a café owner, and a young girl, with each character yearning for an escape from the town where they live. The book gives a voice to these people and showcases a beautifully personal search for happiness.

18
Most Talked About

'A Million Little Pieces' by James Frey

'A Million Little Pieces' by James Frey
18
Most Talked About

Anchor 'A Million Little Pieces' by James Frey

Now 41% Off
$11 at Amazon

James Frey’s “A Million Little Pieces” is story loosely based on his own journey in rehab following a drastic fall to rock bottom. (The book was originally dubbed a memoir, but later described as a semi-autobiographical book after some controversy over fabricated details.) When he was 23 years old, he woke up on a plane to discover his teeth had been knocked out and his nose had been broken. He could not remember anything from the last two weeks or where the plane was going. Shortly after, he checked into rehab and this is his account of what happened.

19
Best 20th-Century Classic

'As I Lay Dying' by William Faulkner

'As I Lay Dying' by William Faulkner
19
Best 20th-Century Classic

Vintage 'As I Lay Dying' by William Faulkner

Now 32% Off
$11 at Amazon

Oprah’s Book Club continues its iconic picks with William Faulkner’s “As I Lay Dying.” This book tells a harrowing tale of the Bundren family and is narrated by each of the family members as the story unfolds. It’s a true literary classic that definitely deserves a spot on your bookshelf.

20
Best Memoir

'The Measure of a Man: A Spiritual Autobiography' by Sidney Poitier

'The Measure of a Man: A Spiritual Autobiography' by Sidney Poitier
20
Best Memoir

HarperOne 'The Measure of a Man: A Spiritual Autobiography' by Sidney Poitier

Now 45% Off
$9 at Amazon

An incredible memoir, this one is written by award-winning actor Sidney Poitier. In it, the celebrated icon looks back at his life, both personal and professional. He recounts his upbringing in the Bahamas to his adulthood which led him to become one of the most beloved actors of our time.

Katie McBroom
Katie McBroom
Beauty Editor

Katie McBroom is an award-winning content creator and freelance writer. Prior to contributing to Biography, she served as Content Editor for Google and Beauty Editor for Best Products. Her work has also appeared in publications including CNN, WWD, Business Insider, Forbes, and Men's Health, among others.

