Skip to Content

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we back.

15 Best Roald Dahl Books for Kids and Adults Alike

Explore imaginary worlds and expand horizons with the best books from this well-renowned author.

Headshot of Katie McBroomBy Katie McBroom
roald dahl book covers
Biography; Penguin Young Readers Group, Puffin, Viking Books for Young Readers, Everyman's Library

It goes without saying that Roald Dahl’s impressive repertoire of children’s books are classics. Road Dahl books are arguably some of the most widely recognized by both children and adults alike.

The beloved author is back in the headlines recently for controversial reasons, though. Some of his books, including iconic titles like “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” and “James and the Giant Peach,” are being rewritten by Puffin Books.

This action has been met with much criticism from other beloved children’s book authors including Judy Blume. “I think if Roald Dahl was around, you would be hearing what he thinks about that. Whatever he is, whatever he’s accused of being, there’s a lot of truth there,” she said. “But the books are the books. Kids still love the books, and they love them the way he wrote them. So I don’t believe in that.”

Regardless of your take on the current controversy, one thing is for sure: Roald Dahl wrote classics that have shaped the childhoods of countless readers. We rounded up the best of the best Roald Dahl books you should absolutely have on your bookshelf.

1
Most Classic

Puffin Books Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

On Sale
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
1
Most Classic

Puffin Books Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Now 34% Off
$6 at Amazon

Probably the most famous of the Roald Dahl books, “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” is a story that spans multiple generations.

Originally written back in 1964, the story of the honest Charlie Bucket and the four other mischievous children who get to visit Willy Wonka’s factory still resonates with audiences today — because of the timeless tome, yes, but also due to its several film adaptations, including the most recent one starring Johnny Depp.

More: Roald Dahl Wrote 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' During the 'Most Difficult Years of His Life'

2
The Fan Favorite

Puffin Books Matilda

On Sale
Matilda
2
The Fan Favorite

Puffin Books Matilda

Now 25% Off
$7 at Amazon

Is there anything more magical than the classic tale of “Matilda?” An Amazon Teacher’s Pick, this story describes the life of a sweet, exceptional young girl with parents who don’t understand her. It’s available in many formats, including an audiobook read by Kate Winslet. It’s the perfect complement to the new musical that’s currently streaming on Netflix.

3
Best for Older Children

imusti The Witches

The Witches
3
Best for Older Children

imusti The Witches

$17 at Amazon

The first time you met the witches serves as a core memory for many millennials. This classic novel by Roald Dahl speaks to children (and children-at-heart) from any generation. Not your average fairy tale, this one is a bit scary and focuses on the story of The Grand High Witch, her coven, and what they do to children who don’t behave.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
4
Time Magazine Top 100 Books of All Time

Puffin Books James and the Giant Peach

On Sale
James and the Giant Peach
4
Time Magazine Top 100 Books of All Time

Puffin Books James and the Giant Peach

Now 25% Off
$7 at Amazon

Poor James — his parents are tragically eaten by a rhinoceros and he’s forced to move in with his two horrible aunts, Spiker and Sponge. It’s no fun at all there, until one day, when he drops some magic crystals by the old peach tree. Strange things happen and life starts to take an exciting turn for young James. This “peachy” scented edition makes the adventure even more fun.

5
Best Book-to-Movie Adaptation

Puffin Books The Fantastic Mr. Fox

The Fantastic Mr. Fox
5
Best Book-to-Movie Adaptation

Puffin Books The Fantastic Mr. Fox

$8 at Amazon

Another classic Roald Dahl book, “The Fantastic Mr. Fox” (now also a charming Wes Anderson claymation film by the same name) tells the story of Mr. Fox himself. The sly main character has been stealing from the three meanest farmers around. They’re on a mission to catch him, but Mr. Fox is determined to win at any cost. He has a fantastic plan to get away with it, too.

6
Most Humorous

Puffin Books The Twits

The Twits
6
Most Humorous

Puffin Books The Twits

$8 at Amazon

The Twits is Roald Dahl’s story about a gross couple. No, literally: They’re smelly, nasty, and downright mean. They love to play jokes on each other and also treat their caged monkeys, the Muggle-Womps, poorly. But the Muggle-Womps have had enough and are ready to strike back against the Twits.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
7
Best Sequel

imusti Charlie and the Great Glass Elevator

Charlie and the Great Glass Elevator
7
Best Sequel

imusti Charlie and the Great Glass Elevator

$17 at Amazon

If you loved “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” you’ll love this follow-up Roald Dahl book.

“Charlie and the Great Glass Elevator” picks up where the first book left off. It details the story of Charlie’s adventure with his family and Willy Wonka, who are all traveling inside the Great Glass Elevator, a thousand feet above the chocolate factory. They can see the whole world below them — but they're not alone.

8
Best Adventure Story

Everyman's Library The BFG

On Sale
The BFG
8
Best Adventure Story

Everyman's Library The BFG

Now 19% Off
$15 at Amazon

Another beloved classic book from Roald Dahl, “The BFG” is also a fan-favorite film. It’s the heart-warming tale of Sophie who is snatched from her orphanage bed by the BFG, short for Big Friendly Giant. Sophie is initially afraid that the BFG will eat her, but she ends up joining forces to battle some less gentle giants who threaten the children of Earth.

9
Highly-Rated

Puffin Books Danny the Champion of the World

Danny the Champion of the World
9
Highly-Rated

Puffin Books Danny the Champion of the World

$16 at Amazon

Another unique child experience masterfully described by Roald Dahl, Danny is one of a kind. He lives in a van, is the youngest master car mechanic around, and his best friend is his dad. One night though, Danny discovers a shocking secret that his father never told him and everything seems to change.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
10
Teacher’s Pick

Viking Books for Young Readers The Magic Finger

The Magic Finger
10
Teacher’s Pick

Viking Books for Young Readers The Magic Finger

$7 at Amazon

“The Magic Finger” depicts the story of the Gregg family who loves to hunt. Their next-door neighbor, a special little girl, does not like it at all. When she gets angry, she can’t help herself when she turns her magic finger on the Gregg family. Before they know it, they’re transformed in a big way.

11
Dahl’s Autobiography

Viking Books for Young Readers Going Solo

Going Solo
11
Dahl’s Autobiography

Viking Books for Young Readers Going Solo

$8 at Amazon

This Roald Dahl book is actually an autobiographical account of the life of the writer himself before he became the author that we know and love today.

It details his exploits as a World War II pilot, including the daring deeds and fantastic adventures you might not know about this beloved author.

12
A Quick Read

Puffin Books Skin and Other Stories

Skin and Other Stories
12
A Quick Read

Puffin Books Skin and Other Stories

$10 at Amazon

One of Roald Dahl’s lesser-known books, “Skin and Other Stories” is still one worth having on your bookshelf. It’s a collection of eleven short stories that ask provocative questions. How would you get rid of a murder weapon? Where would you hide a diamond? Roald Dahl gives his spin on these mysterious topics (and more!) in this interesting book.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
13
Best for Young Readers

Puffin Books George's Marvelous Medicine

On Sale
George's Marvelous Medicine
13
Best for Young Readers

Puffin Books George's Marvelous Medicine

Now 15% Off
$7 at Amazon

Another classic often shared in elementary schools, teachers and children alike love “George’s Marvelous Medicine.”

George is with his grandma — who is a horribly grouchy grandma. He takes it upon himself to make a special medicine for her to cure her of this grouchiness. Similar to most Roald Dahl books, hilarity ensues, and the outcome isn’t exactly what George initially expected.

14
The Popular Pick

Puffin Books The Enormous Crocodile

The Enormous Crocodile
14
The Popular Pick

Puffin Books The Enormous Crocodile

$8 at Amazon

Another great use of character development by Road Dahl, this book tells the story of The Enormous Crocodile. He is incredibly hungry and equally greedy. Of course, he loves to eat children, too. He thinks he can’t be stopped, but other animals in the jungle have something to say about that. Soon the Enormous Crocodile learns a lesson he won’t forget.

15
Best Box Set

Penguin Group Roald Dahl 15-Book Box Set

On Sale
Roald Dahl 15-Book Box Set
15
Best Box Set

Penguin Group Roald Dahl 15-Book Box Set

Now 21% Off
$40 at Amazon

Want to grab all of the essential Roald Dahl books at once? Look no further. This great set of Roald Dahl classics includes many on our list, like “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” “The Twits,” and more of the best Roald Dahl books that deserve a spot on your shelf.

Headshot of Katie McBroom
Katie McBroom
Beauty Editor

Katie McBroom is an award-winning content creator and freelance writer. Prior to contributing to Biography, she served as Content Editor for Google and Beauty Editor for Best Products. Her work has also appeared in publications including CNN, WWD, Business Insider, Forbes, and Men's Health, among others.

Famous Authors & Writers

judy blume book covers

11 Best Judy Blume Books of All-Time

a book opened to its title page that includes a drawn portrait of william shakespeare on the left side and additional details about the book, including its name, on the right side

20 Shakespeare Quotes

painting of william shakespeare

William Shakespeare

charles farrar browne sitting for a photo with his hand on his thigh

Meet Stand-Up Comedy Pioneer Charles Farrar Browne

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
cartoonist scott adams standing with cutout of dilbert comic strip character

Who Is “Dilbert” Cartoonist Scott Adams?

pablo neruda looks to the top right corner of the photo frame, in the black and white photo he wears a dark suit jacket, white collared shirt and tie, he has a white pocket square in the jacket breast pocket, behind him is a framed drawing of a woman in a dress and on the left of the frame is a stack of books

Pablo Neruda

Joy Harjo, writer during 2005 Sundance Film Festival - "A Thousand Roads" Portraits at HP Portrait Studio in Park City, Utah, United States. (Photo by J. Vespa/WireImage)

Joy Harjo

Primo Levi sitting in his studio(PREMIUM RATES APPLY) Italian writer Primo Levi sitting in his studio. Turin, 1981 (Photo by Sergio del Grande/Mondadori via Getty Images)

Primo Levi

Margaret Atwood Canadian poet, novelist, literary critic, essayist, teacher, environmental activist, and inventor Margaret Atwood, Alba, Cuneo, Italy, October 2021. (Photo by Leonardo Cendamo/Getty Images)

Margaret Atwood

ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live" - Season 18JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EST and features a diverse lineup of guests that include celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. The guests for Tuesday, February 11, included Amy Poehler (Duncanville), David Sedaris (Calypso), and musical guest SuperM. (Randy Holmes via Getty Images) DAVID SEDARIS

David Sedaris

Portrait Of The Writer William Faulkner In 1955.UNSPECIFIED - JANUARY 01: Portrait Of The Writer William Faulkner In 1955. (Photo by Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images)

William Faulkner

Poet'S Tenderness Walt Whitman; George Washington Whitman, the poet's younger brother, was wounded in the Battle of Fredericksburg in December 1862. Walt Whitman rushed to his brother's side, thus beginning three years of tending the wounded. (Photo by Matthew Brady/Buyenlarge/Getty Images)

Walt Whitman

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Logo
twitter icon
facebook icon
instagram icon
A Part of Hearst Digital Media

A Part of Hearst Digital Media

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we back.

©2023 Hearst Magazine Media, Inc. Site contains certain content that is owned A&E Television Networks, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Biography and associated logos are trademarks of A+E Networks®protected in the US and other countries around the globe.

Privacy NoticeTerms of UseCA Notice at CollectionDAA Industry Opt OutYour CA Privacy Rights/Shine the Light
Your Privacy Choices: Opt Out of Sale/Targeted Ads