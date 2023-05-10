May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and in honor of the amazing cultural contributions we’ve received from the community over the years, we rounded up the best books by AAPI authors and storytellers. This annual commemorative event shines a light on Asian American and Pacific Islander history and experiences, including the many creative works from AAPI notables themselves.

It was designed to recognize the contributions and influence of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders to the history, culture, and achievements of the United States. It’s observed in May for a few different reasons, one being that the first Asian immigrant arrived from Japan on May 7, 1943 — making now the perfect time to get to know some of the incredible literary masterpieces from this community. From classic fictional novels to more recent non-fiction picks, here are just a handful of the essential books by AAPI authors that all deserve a spot on your bookshelf.