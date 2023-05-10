Skip to Content

The 17 Best Books by Asian American Authors

Don’t miss these incredible must-reads for AAPI Heritage Month.

May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and in honor of the amazing cultural contributions we’ve received from the community over the years, we rounded up the best books by AAPI authors and storytellers. This annual commemorative event shines a light on Asian American and Pacific Islander history and experiences, including the many creative works from AAPI notables themselves.

It was designed to recognize the contributions and influence of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders to the history, culture, and achievements of the United States. It’s observed in May for a few different reasons, one being that the first Asian immigrant arrived from Japan on May 7, 1943 — making now the perfect time to get to know some of the incredible literary masterpieces from this community. From classic fictional novels to more recent non-fiction picks, here are just a handful of the essential books by AAPI authors that all deserve a spot on your bookshelf.

1
New York Times Bestseller

Audible 'On Earth We're Briefly Gorgeous' by Ocean Vuong

'On Earth We're Briefly Gorgeous' by Ocean Vuong
This beloved debut novel by Ocean Vuong garnered incredible praise and racked up numerous awards quickly after its release in 2019. It’s also an Editor’s Pick for Best Literature & Fiction on Amazon. It details the traumatic story of a mother and son with a brutally honest exploration of race, class, and masculinity.

More: Famous Authors & Writers: Ocean Vuong

2
For Dads and Sons

Penguin Press 'A Map for the Missing' by Belinda Huijuantang

'A Map for the Missing' by Belinda Huijuantang
Another Amazon Editor’s pick in Best Literature & Fiction, “A Map for the Missing” tells the story of Tang Yitian who has been living in America for almost a decade, when he receives a call from his mother that changes everything: He learns that his father has disappeared from the family’s rural village in China. He and his mother reunite to find his father and discover the meaning of family and forgiveness.

3
Now a Blockbuster Movie

Anchor 'Crazy Rich Asians Trilogy' by Kevin Kwan

'Crazy Rich Asians Trilogy' by Kevin Kwan
You’re likely familiar with the incredible film by the same name, but many reviewers claim the book, written by Asian American author Kevin Kwan, is even better.

In it, New Yorker Rachel Chu agrees to spend the summer in Singapore with her boyfriend without any background information about his childhood home. She quickly learns the situation is not at all what she envisioned and she quickly gets sucked into a world of money, nosy relatives, and scheming social climbers.

4
Best for Young Adults

Harper Teen 'The Silence that Binds Us' by Joanna Ho

'The Silence that Binds Us' by Joanna Ho
Already a New York Times bestselling author, Joanna Ho returns with a new novel, this time for young adult readers. In “The Silence That Binds Us,” Ho tells the tale of Maybelline Chen, who isn’t the Chinese Taiwanese American daughter her mother expects her to be. The book explores timely themes of mental health, racism, and classism.

5
The Editor’s Pick

Berkley 'Vera Wong's Unsolicited Advice for Murderers' by Jesse Q. Sutanto

'Vera Wong's Unsolicited Advice for Murderers' by Jesse Q. Sutanto
“Vera Wong's Unsolicited Advice for Murderers” is an Amazon Editor’s Pick for Best Mystery, Thriller & Suspense. It’s the story of a lonely shopkeeper who embarks on a journey to solve a murder in a most interesting way. The captivating mystery is written by Jesse Q. Sutanto, the bestselling author of another great Asian American book, “Dial A for Aunties.”

6
The Pop Culture Pick

Knopf 'Crying in H Mart' by Michelle Zauner

'Crying in H Mart' by Michelle Zauner
Yet another New York Times Bestseller and an Amazon Editor’s Pick in the Best Biographies & Memoirs category, Michelle Zauner (also known as Japanese Breakfast) tells her story of growing up a Korean American. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir” details her deeply personal story of family, food, grief, and love.

7
The Multi-Platform Bestseller

Grand Central Publishing 'Pachinko' by Min Jin Lee

'Pachinko' by Min Jin Lee
Not only did “Pachinko” rack up nearly 70,000 reviews on Amazon, but it also hit the bestseller lists of practically all major newspapers. This highly-rated novel from Min Jin Lee (now a series starring Minari Oscar-winner Yuh Jung Youn and Boys Over Flowers' Lee Min Ho), is set in Korea and is a story of love, sacrifice, ambition, and loyalty featuring complex characters, making for a rich tale worth reading.

8
The Teacher’s Pick

Penguin Books 'The Joy Luck Club' by Amy Tan

'The Joy Luck Club' by Amy Tan
From Asian American author Amy Tan, this must-read (which has since been remade into an iconic movie of the same name) is both an Amazon Teacher’s Pick and a fan favorite on Goodreads.

In it, Tan tells the story of four Chinese families. United by their shared history of loss and hope, they dub themselves “The Joy Luck Club.” The bestselling tale of mothers and daughters is also now the focus of a new documentary called Amy Tan: Unintended Memoir on Netflix.

9
Time Magazine Top 10 Best Books

Random House Publishing Group 'Minor Feelings: An Asian American Reckoning' by Cathy Park Hong

'Minor Feelings: An Asian American Reckoning' by Cathy Park Hong
Another highly-rated Amazon Editor’s Pick in Best Biographies & Memoirs, Cathy Park Hong’s “Minor Feelings” blends memoir with cultural criticism and history for a truly provocative and unique book. In addition to raking in multiple awards, it’s also currently in development as a television series starring (and adapted by) Greta Lee.

10
Washington State Book Award Winner

Tin House Books 'The Magical Language of Others: A Memoir' by E.J. Koh

'The Magical Language of Others: A Memoir' by E.J. Koh
10
Washington State Book Award Winner

Tin House Books 'The Magical Language of Others: A Memoir' by E.J. Koh

$23 at Amazon

E.J. Koh penned this powerful story of the love between a mother and daughter. It comes to life through letters written back and forth between them after the parents return to South Korea for work after living in America for over a decade. She doesn’t fully understand them until she finds them years later.

11
The National Bestseller

Catapult 'All You Can Ever Know' by Nicole Chung

'All You Can Ever Know' by Nicole Chung
From Asian American author Nicole Chung, “All You Can Ever Know” is a beloved memoir that presents an honest and compassionate look at adoption in America.

Born to Korean parents who put her up for adoption, the book tells Chung’s own story of growing up with white parents. It explores themes of losing her culture and her struggle to find her identity in a sheltered town.

12
New York Times Bestseller

Penguin Books 'Little Fires Everywhere' by Celeste Ng

'Little Fires Everywhere' by Celeste Ng
12
New York Times Bestseller

Penguin Books 'Little Fires Everywhere' by Celeste Ng

$12 at Amazon

Widely recognized from its television show by the same name, “Little Fires Everywhere” is a novel by Asian American author Celeste Ng.

Similar to the show starring Reese Witherspoon, the novel tells the story of Mia Warren, an artist and single mother, who arrives in Shaker Heights with her teenage daughter Pearl. She rents a house from a prominent family and soon they become more than just tenants. But Mia’s mysterious past threatens to upend the seemingly perfect community.

13
The International Bestseller

Harper Voyager 'Daughter of the Moon Goddess' by Sue Lynn Tan

'Daughter of the Moon Goddess' by Sue Lynn Tan
An Amazon Editor’s Pick in the Best Science Fiction & Fantasy category, “Daughter of the Moon Goddess” is the first book in Sue Lynn Tan’s acclaimed Celestial Kingdom series. It’s an enchanting tale about Xingyin, a resident of the moon. Her story weaves ancient Chinese mythology with the fantastical and magical.

14
Goodreads Choice

Penguin Books 'Know My Name: A Memoir' by Chanel Miller

'Know My Name: A Memoir' by Chanel Miller
Asian American author Chanel Miller’s memoir is another highly-rated fan favorite and New York Times bestseller. It’s an important work that sheds light on trauma and transcendence through brave storytelling. Equally painful and humorous, the book challenges us to take a hard look at sexual assault and how we treat it in society.

15
The Popular YA Pick

Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' by Jenny Han

'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' by Jenny Han
You might know Jenny Han’s smash hit story from the Netflix movie of the same name starring Lana Condor. It’s the tale of 16-year-old Lara Jean Song who keeps the love letters she’s written, one for every boy she’s ever loved. She uses them as a therapeutic tool for her eyes only... Until the day her secret letters are mailed.

16
The Independent Award Winner

Hachette Books 'The Garden of Evening Mists' by Tan Twang Eng

'The Garden of Evening Mists' by Tan Twang Eng
Tan Twang Eng’s “The Garden of Evening Mists” takes place in 1951 in Malaya. It’s the story of Yun Ling Teoh, the lone survivor of a Japanese wartime camp who discovers a Japanese girl named Yugiri, and Aritomo, the former gardener of the emperor of Japan. Teoh enlists Aritomo to design a special garden despite her feelings about Japan. It’s a deeply moving tale you won’t soon forget.

17
Good Morning America Book Club Pick

Riverhead Books 'Age of Vice: A Novel' by Deepti Kapoor

'Age of Vice: A Novel' by Deepti Kapoor
“Age of Vice” is a mystery novel by Deepti Kapoor. Equal parts crime saga and family thriller, it tells the tale of a mysterious accident with several deaths in New Delhi. The car in the accident was a rich man’s car, but at the scene, there was no rich man to be found. Dark drama later unfolds in the quest to unravel what happened.

Katie McBroom
Beauty Editor

Katie McBroom is an award-winning content creator and freelance writer. Prior to contributing to Biography, she served as Content Editor for Google and Beauty Editor for Best Products. Her work has also appeared in publications including CNN, WWD, Business Insider, Forbes, and Men's Health, among others.

