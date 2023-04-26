Skip to Content

11 Best Judy Blume Books to Read If You're Inspired by ‘Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret’

Get ready for some childhood nostalgia.

Katie McBroom
judy blume book covers
Beloved author Judy Blume has published over 25 books over the span of her career thus far and nearly all of them are absolute classics, beloved by children, teachers, and parents alike.

One of her most popular middle-grade novels, “Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret,” will be coming to the big screen later this month on April 28. It was this book that firmly established Blume as one of the leading voices for young readers. It’s a coming-of-age story that’s not to be missed and the film stars Rachel McAdams, Kathy Bates, and Abby Ryder Fortson as Margaret. Whether you have it memorized or you’ve never picked it up, now is the perfect time to read it, along with other iconic books from Judy Blume.

In honor of the upcoming occasion, we created the ultimate list of 10 essential Judy Blume books you should add to your must-read list.

1
Best Overall

Atheneum Books for Young Readers Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.

Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.
1
Best Overall

Atheneum Books for Young Readers Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.

Now 20% Off
$8 at Amazon

One of Judy Blume’s most popular books in her expansive collection, “Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret” is the one that made her a household name. This coming-of-age story details the trials and tribulations of pre-teen Margaret as she navigates a making friends in a new town and her spirituality. It’s no wonder they turned this one into a major motion picture.

2
Teacher’s Pick

Puffin Books Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing

Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing
2
Teacher’s Pick

Puffin Books Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing

Shop at Amazon

In the first book in Judy Blume’s classic “Fudge” book series, Peter and his baby brother Fudge clash big time, a tale relatable to many child (and sometimes, even adult) readers. According to Peter, Fudge gets away with everything while adults aren't looking. This beloved and highly-rated book showcases sibling rivalry and love.

3
Teacher’s Pick

Atheneum Books for Young Readers Deenie

Deenie
3
Teacher’s Pick

Atheneum Books for Young Readers Deenie

$8 at Amazon

Another Teacher’s Pick on Amazon, “Deenie” is perfect for the middle school set. It details Deenie’s life, a seventh grader whose life gets twisted when she becomes diagnosed with scoliosis. Her mom wants her to be a model, but all she wants to do is hang out with her friends. And this new development really throws a wrench into things.

4
Unique Perspective

Atheneum Books for Young Readers Blubber

Blubber
4
Unique Perspective

Atheneum Books for Young Readers Blubber

$8 at Amazon

“Blubber” is not your traditional children’s book. Instead of our protagonist as the narrator, this story is actually told from the bully’s perspective, offering a different take on an important issue. The book is an honest exploration of childhood bullying and includes a valuable lesson for those who read it.

5
Teacher’s Pick

Atheneum Books for Young Readers Freckle Juice

Freckle Juice
5
Teacher’s Pick

Atheneum Books for Young Readers Freckle Juice

$6 at Amazon

Another bestselling book from Judy Blume, “Freckle Juice” chronicles the tale of Andrew Marcus. He desperately wants freckles like his classmate Nicky, so he concocts a plan (and a potion) to get them. But will his "freckle juice" really get him what he wants? This story shares what he learns along the way.

6
Best for Older Readers

Bantam Summer Sisters

Summer Sisters
6
Best for Older Readers

Bantam Summer Sisters

Now 12% Off
$15 at Amazon

For those Judy Blume fans who are a bit older than her traditional audience, “Summer Sisters” is your best bet. This nostalgic tale tells the story of two friends with a complicated friendship, and ultimately the lengths they're willing to go to be there for each other even when things get tough.

7
Best Sequel

Audible Superfudge

Superfudge
7
Best Sequel

Audible Superfudge

Now 44% Off
$11 at Amazon

Another classic in the “Fudge” book series, Judy Blume’s “Superfudge” continues the story that began with “Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing.” As suspected, comical hijinx surrounding Peter and Fudge ensues. If you love the others in the "Fudge" series, "Superfudge" is an absolute essential in your Judy Blume book collection.

8
Best for Highschoolers

Atheneum Books for Young Readers Then Again, Maybe I Won't

Then Again, Maybe I Won't
8
Best for Highschoolers

Atheneum Books for Young Readers Then Again, Maybe I Won't

$17 at Amazon

“Then Again, Maybe I Won’t” is another great Judy Blume book that offers her unique perspective on adolescent hangups. It tells the tale of 13-year-old Tony and his 16-year-old sister, making it great for readers entering high school. In it, Blume tackles tough problems like money, friendship, and math homework.

9
Adventurous Fun

Audible Starring Sally J. Freedman as Herself

Starring Sally J. Freedman as Herself
9
Adventurous Fun

Audible Starring Sally J. Freedman as Herself

Shop at Amazon

Sally J. Freedman moves to Miami Beach and, like many other characters in Judy Blume novels, she has to navigate all that comes with that. Will she make friends? Will she like it? Either way, she’ll have adventures. It’s full of great characters Sally meets along the way that you won’t soon forget.

10
Best for Life Lessons

Atheneum Books for Young Readers It's Not the End of the World

It's Not the End of the World
10
Best for Life Lessons

Atheneum Books for Young Readers It's Not the End of the World

$8 at Amazon

“It’s Not the End of the World” is a Judy Blume book that dives into a tough subject that touches so many children and families: divorce. It tells the story of Karen, a young girl who is grappling with the difficult issue as her Dad moves out of the house. Her mother is happy about it and Karen is baffled. She ultimately learns a big lesson about love and life through this journey.

11
Best Set

Atheneum Books for Young Readers Judy Blume Essentials (Boxed Set)

Judy Blume Essentials (Boxed Set)
11
Best Set

Atheneum Books for Young Readers Judy Blume Essentials (Boxed Set)

Now 25% Off
$42 at Amazon

Why pick one when you can read them all? This boxed set includes many of the beloved Judy Blume books on our list. With this one, you get: “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret,” “Blubber,” “Deenie,” “Iggie’s House,” “It’s Not the End of the World,” “Then Again, Maybe I Won’t,” and “Starring Sally J. Freedman as Herself.”

Katie McBroom
Beauty Editor

Katie McBroom is an award-winning content creator and freelance writer. Prior to contributing to Biography, she served as Content Editor for Google and Beauty Editor for Best Products. Her work has also appeared in publications including CNN, WWD, Business Insider, Forbes, and Men's Health, among others.

