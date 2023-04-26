We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we back.
Atheneum Books for Young Readers Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.
Atheneum Books for Young Readers Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.
One of Judy Blume’s most popular books in her expansive collection, “Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret” is the one that made her a household name. This coming-of-age story details the trials and tribulations of pre-teen Margaret as she navigates a making friends in a new town and her spirituality. It’s no wonder they turned this one into a major motion picture.
Puffin Books Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing
Puffin Books Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing
In the first book in Judy Blume’s classic “Fudge” book series, Peter and his baby brother Fudge clash big time, a tale relatable to many child (and sometimes, even adult) readers. According to Peter, Fudge gets away with everything while adults aren't looking. This beloved and highly-rated book showcases sibling rivalry and love.
Atheneum Books for Young Readers Deenie
Atheneum Books for Young Readers Deenie
Another Teacher’s Pick on Amazon, “Deenie” is perfect for the middle school set. It details Deenie’s life, a seventh grader whose life gets twisted when she becomes diagnosed with scoliosis. Her mom wants her to be a model, but all she wants to do is hang out with her friends. And this new development really throws a wrench into things.
Atheneum Books for Young Readers Blubber
Atheneum Books for Young Readers Blubber
“Blubber” is not your traditional children’s book. Instead of our protagonist as the narrator, this story is actually told from the bully’s perspective, offering a different take on an important issue. The book is an honest exploration of childhood bullying and includes a valuable lesson for those who read it.
Atheneum Books for Young Readers Freckle Juice
Atheneum Books for Young Readers Freckle Juice
Another bestselling book from Judy Blume, “Freckle Juice” chronicles the tale of Andrew Marcus. He desperately wants freckles like his classmate Nicky, so he concocts a plan (and a potion) to get them. But will his "freckle juice" really get him what he wants? This story shares what he learns along the way.
Bantam Summer Sisters
Bantam Summer Sisters
For those Judy Blume fans who are a bit older than her traditional audience, “Summer Sisters” is your best bet. This nostalgic tale tells the story of two friends with a complicated friendship, and ultimately the lengths they're willing to go to be there for each other even when things get tough.
Audible Superfudge
Audible Superfudge
Another classic in the “Fudge” book series, Judy Blume’s “Superfudge” continues the story that began with “Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing.” As suspected, comical hijinx surrounding Peter and Fudge ensues. If you love the others in the "Fudge" series, "Superfudge" is an absolute essential in your Judy Blume book collection.
Atheneum Books for Young Readers Then Again, Maybe I Won't
Atheneum Books for Young Readers Then Again, Maybe I Won't
“Then Again, Maybe I Won’t” is another great Judy Blume book that offers her unique perspective on adolescent hangups. It tells the tale of 13-year-old Tony and his 16-year-old sister, making it great for readers entering high school. In it, Blume tackles tough problems like money, friendship, and math homework.
Audible Starring Sally J. Freedman as Herself
Audible Starring Sally J. Freedman as Herself
Sally J. Freedman moves to Miami Beach and, like many other characters in Judy Blume novels, she has to navigate all that comes with that. Will she make friends? Will she like it? Either way, she’ll have adventures. It’s full of great characters Sally meets along the way that you won’t soon forget.
Atheneum Books for Young Readers It's Not the End of the World
Atheneum Books for Young Readers It's Not the End of the World
“It’s Not the End of the World” is a Judy Blume book that dives into a tough subject that touches so many children and families: divorce. It tells the story of Karen, a young girl who is grappling with the difficult issue as her Dad moves out of the house. Her mother is happy about it and Karen is baffled. She ultimately learns a big lesson about love and life through this journey.
Atheneum Books for Young Readers Judy Blume Essentials (Boxed Set)
Atheneum Books for Young Readers Judy Blume Essentials (Boxed Set)
Why pick one when you can read them all? This boxed set includes many of the beloved Judy Blume books on our list. With this one, you get: “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret,” “Blubber,” “Deenie,” “Iggie’s House,” “It’s Not the End of the World,” “Then Again, Maybe I Won’t,” and “Starring Sally J. Freedman as Herself.”
