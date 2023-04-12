10 Actors Who Have Played Dracula Besides Nicolas Cage

No literary character has been portrayed on film more frequently than Count Dracula, according to the Guinness World Records. The infamous vampire has appeared in 538 films as of August 2015, which doesn’t even include some of the more recent incarnations, such as Nicolas Cage’s performance in the upcoming comedic horror film Renfield.

Cage is sure to bring his signature eccentricity to Bram Stoker’s timeless character, who has been portrayed as a sophisticated nobleman, a grotesque monster, an erotic ladies’ man, and even a children’s show character facing off against Spider-Man. These are some of the actors who have brought Dracula to life.