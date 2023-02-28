The family of actor Tom Sizemore is currently “deciding end of life matters” for the 61-year-old film and television star, his manager said February 27 in a statement to CNN.

Sizemore, best known for his role as Sergeant Mike Horvath in Steven Spielberg’s 1998 war epic Saving Private Ryan, was hospitalized in critical condition on February 18 after suffering a brain aneurysm. Since that day, he has remained in a coma in intensive care.

“[On Monday], doctors informed his family that there is no further hope and have recommended end of life decision,” manager Charles Lago said, adding another statement on Sizemore’s condition is expected Wednesday.



Sizemore appeared in other notable films from the mid-1990s through the early 2000s, including Natural Born Killers, Heat, The Relic, Black Hawk Down, and Pearl Harbor. He received a Golden Globe Award nomination in 2000 for Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture for his part as Boston gangster Bobby Batton in Witness Protection.

More recently, he has appeared in a season six episode of the hit Netflix series Kobra Kai, as well as in six episodes of Showtime’s 2017 revival of Twin Peaks as Anthony Sinclair.

Sizemore has also battled drug addiction and had legal troubles. He appeared on VH1’s Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew in 2010. In an interview with Larry King that same year, he told the popular TV host that he became addicted to cocaine after moving to Los Angeles as his film career grew. He also admitted to using crystal meth.

Sizemore was convicted on domestic violence charges in 2003 stemming from his relationship with former fiancée Heidi Fleiss, who became known as the “Hollywood Madam.” Sizemore served six months in jail. In 2007, he was sentenced to 16 months in prison for violating his probation in a separate drug case.

In 2020, a Utah judge against Sizemore alleging he groped an 11-year-old actress on a movie set in 2003.

Editor’s Note: We will update this developing story as more information is available.