Whether or not you’re ready for it, the 2024 U.S. presidential election season has already begun.

President Joe Biden , a Democrat, has yet to formally announce a reelection plan but has repeatedly indicated his intention to run. On the Republican side, former President Donald Trump and Nikki Haley, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, have declared their candidacies. Other presidential hopefuls are only a matter of time.

Below is a list of all the 2024 presidential candidates from both parties who have officially entered the race. We will update this article as new candidates announce their election bids.



Republican Presidential Candidates

Nikki Haley



Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley waves to supporters while arriving at her first campaign event on February 15, 2023, in Charleston, South Carolina. Getty Images

Nikki Haley , 51, served as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations under President Donald Trump from January 2017 through December 2018. Before that, she was governor of South Carolina from 2011 to 2017. The daughter of Sikh immigrants from Punjab, India, Haley is considered the first woman of color to be a major candidate for the Republican nomination.

Haley was the first female and first Indian American to serve as South Carolina governor. She was on the short list of possible vice presidential running mates for Trump’s 2016 campaign, despite making critical remarks about him in the past. As ambassador, she forcefully defended Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and kept the international community attuned to threats from Russia, North Korea, and Iran.

Read more about Nikki Haley

Donald Trump

Former U.S. President Donald Trump spoke at the New Hampshire Republican State Committee’s Annual Meeting on January 28, 2023. Getty Images

Donald Trump , 76, was the 45th President of the United States, serving from 2017 to 2021. He was defeated by Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. The billionaire real estate mogul and former host of The Apprentice reality television series defeated Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election.

During his time as President, Trump introduced strict immigration policies, including a travel ban for several predominantly Muslim countries; withdrew the United States from the Paris Climate Agreement; rescinded the Affordable Care Act’s individual mandate; oversaw the country’s initial response to the COVID-19 pandemic; and appointed three conservative justices to the U.S. Supreme Court. He is the first and only president in history to be impeached twice by the U.S. House of Representatives.

Read more about Donald Trump

Democratic Presidential Candidates

Joe Biden

U.S. President Joe Biden delivered his second State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on February 7, 2023. Pool // Getty Images

Joe Biden , 80, is the current president of the United States, having assumed office after defeating Donald Trump in 2020. He previously served as vice president under Barack Obama from 2008 to 2016, and he represented Delaware in the U.S. Senate, from 1973 to 2009, where he was a ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee for 12 years.

Starting as president amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Biden oversaw the distribution of vaccines and signed into law the American Rescue Plan stimulus bill in an attempt to battle economic uncertainty. Of late, record inflation has dominated headlines. He also enacted the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, appointed a liberal justice to the U.S. Supreme Court, and completed the withdrawal of U.S. military forces from Afghanistan.

Read more about Joe Biden

When Is the 2024 Presidential Election?

Election Day is November 5, 2024. Register to vote or check your registration status on the National Association of Secretaries of State website.

The Republican primary campaign season will begin on January 22, 2024, with the Iowa presidential caucuses. The first Democratic primary will be held in South Carolina on February 3, 2024.