Skip to main content
How Elvis Became a Movie Star—By Playing Himself

How Elvis Became a Movie Star—By Playing Himself

The rock 'n' roll icon saw acting as the natural next step to his musical career, but soon became disillusioned with the repetitive cookie-cutter roles.

Getty Images / Bettmann / Contributor

The rock 'n' roll icon saw acting as the natural next step to his musical career, but soon became disillusioned with the repetitive cookie-cutter roles.

Rock 'n' roll icon Elvis Presley made 31 movies between 1956 and 1969, of which 27 were produced in the 1960s. Almost all of Presley's films were box-office smashes that made him, his manager and movie studios a lot of money. However, these films were critically derided, and Presley disdained most of them. After he left Hollywood behind, he said in private, "It was just that Hollywood's image of me was wrong, and I knew it and couldn't say anything about it."

Elvis Presley is held by guards Carl Sax (left) and Hubi Kearns (right) as Warden Hugh Sanders prepares to sentence Elvis for creating a disturbance in prison in a scene from the 1957 film Jailhouse Rock.

Elvis Presley is held by guards Carl Sax (left) and Hubi Kearns (right) as Warden Hugh Sanders prepares to sentence him for creating a prison disturbance in a scene from the 1957 film 'Jailhouse Rock.'

When Did Elvis Go to Hollywood?

By 1956, Elvis Presley had become a musical phenomenon. Amid screaming, adoring fans, he'd ushered in a new era of rock 'n' roll. He had hit records, and his television appearances were ratings bonanzas. Putting Presley in movies was the next logical step.

Presley was excited about Hollywood. He'd grown up watching movies and, inspired by singers who'd transitioned into films like Bing Crosby and Dean Martin, dreamed of movie stardom. He told Life magazine, "I want to become a good actor because you can't build a whole career on just singing. Look at Frank Sinatra. Until he added acting to singing, he found himself slipping downhill."

Presley's first screen test took place in April 1956. It didn't display much raw acting talent, but that didn't keep his manager, Colonel Tom Parker, from landing Presley a deal with Paramount Studios. The contract also reserved Presley's right to work with other movie studios.

Presley made his film debut in Love Me Tender (1956), a Civil War western. He took the job seriously enough to memorize the entire script before shooting. The movie became a hit and was quickly followed by other films, including Jailhouse Rock (1957).

Elvis Presley singing in G.I. Blues.

Elvis singing in 'G.I. Blues' (1960)

Elvis Leaves Hollywood for the Army

In 1957, the U.S. Army drafted Presley. He was able to delay his enlistment to finish King Creole, a film in which he portrayed a young singer who must overcome poverty and organized crime.

Presley was concerned that being away in the army would damage his career. Parker, his manager, reassured the star: "Elvis, you have records that haven't been released and a movie in the can. We can stretch out the product we have. There'll be a certain dark period, but that will only double the demand for your records and movies once you get out of the service."

In March 1958, Presley began serving in the army. In the meantime, his movies helped keep him in the public eye. King Creole was released in 1958, then was re-released along with Love Me Tender in 1959. And while Presley was in Germany, he got the script for his next movie, G.I. Blues (1960). Producer Hal Wallis also arranged for footage to be filmed in Germany—though Presley himself didn't film any scenes.

Actor and singer Elvis Presley features on a poster for the Paramount Pictures movie 'King Creole,' 1958.

Elvis on a poster for 'King Creole' (1958)

Elvis Returns to Hollywood

After Presley's discharge in 1960, Parker wanted the star to focus on movies, which offered the largest paychecks. The only question was: What kind of films was Presley going to make? He'd acquitted himself well in King Creole. Costar Walter Matthau later said, "He was intelligent enough to understand what a character was and how to play the character simply by being himself through the means of the story."

For the 1960s film Flaming Star, Presley took on a role that had been written for Marlon Brando and delivered a respectable performance as a half-white, half-Indian man. After making Flaming Star, Presley said, "I'd like to do a little more of a serious role. Because my ambition is to progress as an actor."

However, Flaming Star was not as successful as G.I. Blues, which came out the same year. As a result, Parker encouraged Presley to focus on the successful movie formula that called for him to sing in various exotic locations; this resulted in a huge success with Blue Hawaii (1961).

Elvis Was Disappointed by His Films

American music and cinematic icon Elvis Presley on the set of 'Girls Girls Girls,' directed by Richard Thorpe.

Elvis on the set of 'Girls Girls Girls,' directed by Richard Thorpe.

Presley was aware that pictures like Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962) were not great cinema and dubbed his films "travelogues." He wanted better roles, but Parker reportedly turned down parts in movies such as West Side Story and Midnight Cowboy. However, Presley never took acting lessons and was perhaps not entirely focused on altering the arc of his career.

Presley continued to appear in formulaic movies, for which the studios paid him well. He earned $500,000 or more per picture and a percentage of the net profits. The lackluster Kissin' Cousins (1963), which starred Presley in dual roles, demonstrated that an Elvis film would make money even when production was rushed. The movie shot in 17 days under the aegis of a producer nicknamed "King of the Quickies."

Though still part of the "Elvis genre," Viva Las Vegas (1964) was a higher-quality affair. However, that shoot ran long, which cut into the movie's profits. After this, Parker pushed for short productions, with just two or three weeks of filming, because it boosted the bottom line. This resulted in pictures like Harum Scarum (1965), which exhibitors deemed "Presley's worst movie yet" (and that was without the talking camel that Parker had unsuccessfully tried to add to the film). Still, being seen as a bad movie didn't prevent it from being profitable.

Elvis Movies Made Hollywood Money

Presley's movies performed so well that they spared the studio Allied Artists from bankruptcy. Producer Wallis also said Presley's films were bankrolling more "artistic pictures." Presley didn't like hearing this, but he needed Hollywood money to fund his lifestyle.

Hollywood had Presley compromise his artistic integrity in other ways. Though he made a few non-film recordings, most of his musical talent was used to create soundtracks with subpar songs. He stopped giving live performances around 1961. As rock music changed in the 1960s with the Beatles, the Beach Boys and Bob Dylan, Presley's creativity floundered.

In 1965, Presley met with the Beatles. In one version of their encounter, John Lennon asked, "Why don't you go back to making rock 'n' roll records?" Presley supposedly answered, "It's my movie schedule. It's so tight."

Elvis Presley in 'Change of Habit'

Elvis in 'Change of Habit' (1969)

Why Did Elvis Stop Acting?

By 1968, box-office revenue declined as audiences finally tired of Presley's low-quality films. Presley, who'd become dissatisfied with his Hollywood career, told Parker he wanted to re-focus on music. In December 1968, Presley's TV Christmas special demonstrated the talent and musical ability that had made him a star in the first place.

Change of Habit (1969) was Presley's last feature film. He was later offered a starring role opposite Barbra Streisand in A Star Is Born (1976), but the part fell through. It's unsure what exactly went wrong; in one version of the story, Parker undermined his star by making unreasonable demands.

Presley spent much of the 1970s singing to devoted crowds. Yet as the decade progressed, there were more and more cancellations. Presley died on August 16, 1977 at the age of 42. His time spent in Hollywood, good and bad, is now one of the ways his legacy lives on.

MORE STORIES FROM BIOGRAPHY

Elvis Presley in his US Army Uniform
Celebrity

How Elvis Presley Saved the USS Arizona Memorial

The Rock 'n' roll legend changed the world of music, but he has another important legacy that's less well-known — without his assistance, the USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor might not exist.

By Sara KettlerJun 4, 2020
Elvis Presley and Priscilla on their wedding day
Celebrity

Elvis Felt Pressured to Marry Priscilla and 'Trained' Her to Become His Perfect Wife

Though they ended up divorced, Priscilla has continued to call the King of Rock 'n' Roll "the love of my life."

By Sara KettlerOct 14, 2020
Richard Nixon and Elvis Presley December 21, 1970 at the White House
Celebrity

Elvis Presley and Richard Nixon: The Story Behind Their Famous Handshake Photo

The King of Rock 'n' Roll visited the White House in 1970 with one goal: to have Nixon grant him a federal narc badge.

By Jordan ZakarinAug 3, 2020
Colonel Tom Parker and Elvis Presley
Celebrity

Colonel Tom Parker: The Man Who Made Elvis Presley a Star

While the “Jailhouse Rock” and “Hound Dog” singer was breaking hearts of fans around the country, his manager was pulling the strings — and controlling the purse strings.

By Rachel ChangJul 15, 2020
Cher and Elvis
Celebrity

Why Cher Was 'Too Nervous' to Date Elvis Presley

The Oscar- and Grammy-winning entertainer, known for her surprising performances, still regrets turning down the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll.

By Rachel ChangOct 1, 2020
Elvis Presely in his Army Uniform
Celebrity

Elvis in the Army: 'People Were Expecting Me to Mess Up'

Right in the midst of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s reign, he was called to serve his country.

By Rachel ChangSep 8, 2020
A crowd gathers outside the gates of Graceland, for the funeral of Elvis Presley.
History & Culture

The Death of the Elvis Presley

The world went into mourning on August 16, 1977, when the King of Rock 'n' Roll died at the age of 42.

By Greg TimmonsSep 10, 2020
Elvis Presley Graceland_GettyImages-73909236-promo
History & Culture

9 Facts on Elvis Presley's Graceland

In March 1957, The King bought the famous residence.

By Biography.com EditorsJun 10, 2020
Elvis Presley during his military service at a US base in Germany
Celebrity

12 Famous Veterans Who Served in the United States Military

From the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll to a Golden Girl, our nation’s veterans have also conquered politics, the arts — and even space travel.

By Rachel ChangDec 15, 2020