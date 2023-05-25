1931-2007

Who Was Ike Turner?

R&B legend Ike Turner grew up playing the blues. In 1956, he met a teenager and singer named Anna Mae Bullock. He married her and helped create her stage persona, Tina Turner. The two became the Ike & Tina Turner Revue and created several hits, including “A Fool In Love,” “Baby Get It On,” and “Nutbush City Limits.” The duo’s cover of “Proud Mary” earned them their only Grammy Award together in 1971, and 20 years later, they were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Their marriage was much less successful, ending in divorce in 1978 after Ike physical abused Tina for years. As a solo artist, Ike found success in the blues genre once more, earning a second Grammy in 2006. Turner died of a cocaine overdose in 2007 at age 76.

Quick Facts

FULL NAME: Ike Wister Turner

BORN: November 5, 1931

DIED: December 12, 2007

BIRTHPLACE: Clarksdale, Mississippi

SPOUSE: Tina Turner (1962-1978)

CHILDREN: Ike Jr., Michael, Ronnie, and Craig

ASTROLOGICAL SIGN: Scorpio

An Early Musical Start

Ike Wister Turner was born on November 5, 1931, in Clarksdale, Mississippi. Although his full, legal name was Ike Wister Turner, he spent much of his early life believing his full name was Izear Luster Turner Jr., after his father. As a child, Ike initially played a style of blues known as boogie woogie on the piano, which he learned from Pinetop Perkins. He later learned to play guitar.

In the late 1940s, Turner started a group called the Kings of Rhythm. In 1951, he and his band went to Memphis to record at the legendary Sun Studios run by recording legend Sam Phillips. Their song, “Rocket 88,” is considered by many to be the first rock ’n’ roll recording. It was released under the name of Jackie Brenston & His Delta Cats and became a No. 1 hit on the Billboard R&B chart.

Brenston was the lead vocalist of Turner’s group who eventually left to go solo. Turner and his band stayed in Memphis, often working in recording sessions with such blues legends as Elmore James and Buddy Guy. In addition to working as a musician, he was a talent scout for Modern Records for a time and helped discover B.B. King and Howlin’ Wolf.

Ike and Tina Turner

Things really began to change for Turner in 1956, when he met a teenager named Anna Mae Bullock. The young singer joined the band, and Ike helped transform her into Tina Turner by changing her name. They were soon performing as the Ike & Tina Turner Revue, and Ike wrote their first major hit “A Fool In Love,” released 1960. Others followed, including “I Idolize You,” “Poor Fool,” and “It’s Going to Work Out Fine,” which earned them their first Grammy nomination.

Offstage, they developed a romantic relationship and had a son, Ronnie. Ike and Tina then married in 1962 in Tijuana, Mexico. Although Ronnie was their only son together, they shared three others—Ike Jr. and Michael from Ike’s previous marriage, as well as Craig, from a previous relationship of Tina’s—by adoption.

Ike and Tina were invited to open for the Rolling Stones in the late 1960s, which introduced their bold style of soul-infused rock music to a new audience. They found crossover success with a cover of Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Proud Mary,” which made it on Billboard’s pop and R&B charts. This song also earned them their first and only Grammy Award together, in 1971, for Best R&B Vocal Performance by a Group.

Their last hit together was “Nutbush City Limits,” written by Tina and released in 1973. One of their final albums together The Gospel According To Ike and Tina earned them their final Grammy nod for Best Soul Gospel Performance.

Abuse Allegations

Although they had been a successful stage act for years, Ike and Tina had a very different life off stage. Ike reportedly had a drug problem, and Tina finally left him in 1976 after years of physical abuse. After 16 years of marriage, their divorce was finalized in 1978, with Ike retaining most of their assets.

Related Story Ike and Tina Turner’s Tumultuous Relationship

Tina later revealed the details of the abuse in her 1986 autobiography, . Her book was the basis for 1993 film What’s Love Got To Do with It that starred Angela Bassett as Tina and Laurence Fishburne as Ike. The movie showed Ike as a wife-beating musical talent who was often under the influence of drugs. Both Bassett and Fishburne received Academy Award nominations for their performances.

Ike repeatedly denied the accusations made in I, Tina and vehemently objected to the portrayal of him on screen. He did, however, admit to hitting her in his own 1999 autobiography, .

Drug Addiction and Prison Sentence

While Tina’s solo career flourished in the 1980s and 1990s, Ike struggled professionally and personally. It was his problem with drugs that led to an 18-month stint in prison for cocaine possession from 1990 to 1991. He was still serving his sentence when the Ike & Tina Turner Revue was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1991 and had to miss the ceremony.

Later Professional Success

Near the end of his life, Turner had a career renaissance. In 2001, he released his first commercial record in 23 years, entitled Here and Now. It was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Traditional Blues Album. The following year, Turner received the 2002 Comeback Album of the Year Award at the W.C. Handy Blues Awards. He went on to win a Grammy for Best Traditional Blues Album for his next original recording, Risin’ with the Blues, released in 2006.

Death

A year later, on December 12, 2007, Turner died of a cocaine overdose in his San Marcos, California, home. Contributing conditions to his death included high blood pressure and emphysema. He was 76.



Fact Check: We strive for accuracy and fairness. If you see something that doesn’t look right, contact us!