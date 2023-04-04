Singer-actress Selena Gomez has been in front of the camera since she was a kid on Barney. In 2020, Gomez expanded her burgeoning empire by launching the makeup line Rare Beauty, and millions of Selenators, the collective name of her adoring fans and industry insiders, were intrigued, to say the least.

Soon after the debut of , the brand nabbed several industry awards for Gomez's high-quality yet relatively affordable makeup and her commitment to diversity. In the oversaturated world of celebrity beauty products, Rare Beauty stands out as a true labor of love from Gomez. So it should come as no surprise that it took two years for Selena Gomez to release her “transformative” brand-new lip tint.

Ahead of its official debut on March 30th, Gomez told our friends at ELLE.com that the is “unlike anything I have experienced in a lip oil. When applied, it goes on like a jelly but transforms into a hydrating formula. It’s special!”

Key Specs

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil Serenity Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil Serenity $20 at Sephora

Gomez was inspired by her now-legendary , which has gone viral several times on TikTok. “The lip oil is a great daytime lip product when I want nourishing, long-lasting color that doesn’t need to be reapplied throughout the day,” she says. Number of shades available: 8, including “Happy!,” which is a cool pink and happens to be Gomez's favorite shade from the new release. “It’s so fun and bright (I’m wearing it in the campaign) and it’s inspired by one of my favorite liquid blush shades,” she told ELLE.com.

8, including “Happy!,” which is a cool pink and happens to be Gomez's favorite shade from the new release. “It’s so fun and bright (I’m wearing it in the campaign) and it’s inspired by one of my favorite liquid blush shades,” she told ELLE.com. Rating: 4.4-star average from 415 Sephora reviews

4.4-star average from 415 Sephora reviews Best ingredients: Jojoba seed and sunflower seed oils, which lock in hydration and protect lips from environmental stressors.

Part of Gomez's career involves sitting in a makeup chair for prolonged periods, so naturally, she picked up some handy tips. For long wear, take a cue from Gomez and perfect the art of layering. She shares with ELLE.com, “Pairing the lip oil with my waterproof lip liner creates serious staying power. On its own, it’s long-wearing and leaves lips with a soft stain for all-day wear,” she says. “Makeup is supposed to be fun, so there are no rules in selecting a shade. Since the collection is inspired by our Soft Pinch Liquid Blush, you can choose a shade that complements your favorite blush!” adds the star. What reviewers are saying: “Love how innovative this formula was,” says a happy customer, adding, “Definitely wasn’t what I expected from an oil, but it is so much better. Doesn’t have a sticky oil feeling but has a smooth moisturizing feel with long-lasting pigment,” they say in their 5-star Sephora review.

