Lyle and Erik Menendez , the brothers who were sentenced to life in prison in 1996 for gruesomely murdering their parents seven years earlier, will be the focus of Season 2 of Ryan Murphy’s hit Netflix anthology series, Monster, according to a report in Deadline .

The Murder Case, Explained Why the Menendez Brothers Killed Their Parents

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story is Murphy’s scripted follow-up to 2022’s original installment, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story , which dramatized serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer ’s murders. The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story will hit Netflix in 2024, though the exact release date is unknown. Additionally, Deadline reports that Netflix will also have exclusive access to Lyle and Erik Menendez for an upcoming documentary feature about the infamous killers.

In November 2022, following the success of Dahmer – Monster, Netflix ordered two follow-up seasons and promised to “tell the stories of other monstrous figures who have impacted society,” according to Deadline. That certainly describes the case of the Menendez Brothers, who shot their parents, José and Mary “Kitty” Menendez, to death in their Beverly Hills home on August 20, 1989.

It took seven years, three trials, and many thousands of hours of TV coverage for Lyle and Erik Menendez to finally be found guilty of their parents’ murders. On July 2, 1996, they were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. But in between the tragic killings and the brothers’ conviction, the Menendez murders became one of the most famous criminal cases of the late 20th century thanks to its potent mix of family drama, Hollywood connections, dramatic testimony, and cable TV’s ability to blanket the airwaves with coverage.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story won’t be the first series or movie to tell the story of Lyle, Erik, José, and Mary Menendez. Until Season 2 premieres, you can also watch the family’s true story unfold in the drama , the NBC series , and the documentary .