These 10 Celebrities Are the Same Age as President Joe Biden

President Joe Biden announced he is running for reelection this week, but for months before he formally threw his hat into the ring, observers from both political parties have speculated about whether he might be getting too old for the job.

Biden, 80, became the when he took office at age 78 in January 2021, and he is the only president to celebrate his 80th birthday while still serving in the office.

Biden was born on November 20, 1942, back when Franklin D. Roosevelt was president and World War II was still raging. He is the same age as fashion designer Calvin Klein, humorist Garrison Keillor, former football player and commentator Dick Butkus, and former South African President Jacob Zuma.

Here is a list of 10 other celebrities also born that same year, many of whom, like Biden, don’t plan to retire from their jobs anytime soon.