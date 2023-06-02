Disney's The Little Mermaid live-action adaptation is making history: Not only is singer-actress Halle Bailey the first Black actress to play the titular Ariel, but the film is setting box office records across the globe. According to reports, The Little Mermaid's global box office is set to pass those of the . The recent movie release also zoomed past Vin Diesel's hotly anticipated Fast X film, snatching the top spot in global box office numbers.

While millennials and younger fans alike have enjoyed the fantastic film, as a beauty editor, though, my eyes gravitated toward Bailey's ethereal glam. Luckily, celebrity makeup artist Kat Ali satisfied my curiosity and revealed on Instagram the exact beauty products she used on Bailey in The Little Mermaid — and two hero products are from none other than Glossier. The best part? Both products cost $24 or less — we love a price-conscious sea princess!

Key Specs

Glossier Balm Dotcom Lip Balm and Skin Salve Rose Glossier Balm Dotcom Lip Balm and Skin Salve Rose $14 at Sephora Rating 3.8-star average from 9,428 Glossier reviews

Where to buy: , , and directly through

What It Is

A vegan lip conditioner infused with hydrating emollients and antioxidants that keeps the lips soft and supple for hours. It's available in nine stunning shades and scents, but Ali used the clear Original version on Bailey.

Best Ingredient

Shea butter is rich in fatty acids and vitamins to nourish dry, flaky lips.

What Our Team Thinks

Bailey sported my favorite Glossier product, the iconic Balm Dot Com. I've been a fan of the original version for quite some time, but Glossier recently reformulated the product. The new option contains vegan-friendly (i.e. free of animal and animal byproducts) ingredients, including synthetic beeswax, vitamin E, safflower oil, and castor oil jelly. Its packaging switched up as well, and some reviewers aren't fans of either change. While I'm the first to admit that changing a good beauty product is annoying, I surprisingly enjoyed the upgrades.

The slanted applicator makes squeezing out just enough product on my lip much easier. It's also more sanitary because I don't have to apply Glossier Balm Dot Com onto my finger prior. As for the new formulation, the consistency is similar. Most importantly, I haven't noticed any changes in how it conditions my lip. It's still a solid product that's now great for anyone who's vegan (or at least prefers vegan-friendly products).



What Reviewers Say

"People keep dissing the new formula/packaging, but I think it's actually much better than the original version. The new formula doesn't separate like the old one, and the applicator makes it sooo much easier to put on. They obviously changed the formula for a reason and the improvement shows. [My] lips feel more hydrated tbh than ever before," says a 5-star Sephora review.

Halle Bailey's Favorite Glossier Products



Ali also applied to help create a dewy and smooth canvas for makeup application.

More Products Halle Bailey Wore in The Little Mermaid

Curious about what other skincare and makeup products Ali used on Bailey? Thankfully, she shared the complete beauty breakdown on her Instagram, and we've spotted a few of our favorite products, including a Kate Somerville setting spray, MAC's iconic Cork lipliner, and .