8 Things You Might Not Know about Beef Star Steven Yeun

Actor Steven Yeun is all the rage thanks to the road rage comedy Beef on Netflix. The series, which stars 39-year-old Yeun and comedian Ali Wong, was the streaming service’s third-most watched television show from April 3-9 with more than 34 million hours of streaming time.

It’s the latest hit for Yeun, who had his breakthrough role on AMC’s The Walking Dead from 2010 through 2016. He has since gone on to star in films such as 2020’s Minari—which earned him an Oscar nomination—and Jordan Peele’s 2022 science fiction thriller Nope, as well as TV shows like the Netflix animated comedy Tuca & Bertie.

Here are some things you might not know about the South Korea–born Yeun and his acting career.