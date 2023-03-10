Skip to Content

Find Out Who Won the Best Actor Oscar the Year You Were Born

A few recipients appear on this list more than once.

By Janaya Wecker and Cristina Corvino
best actor
Getty Images

Hollywood is full of talented leading men, but winning an Academy Award sets them apart and is arguably the highest distinction a film actor can achieve. From emotional sports stories to legal dramas, the incredible performances in these films have helped them stand the test of time. As movie stars learn throughout their careers, winning Best Actor at the Academy Awards is not an easy feat. In fact, some actors—like Paul Newman and Leonardo DiCaprio—didn’t walk away with the coveted statue until after losing out on it several times.

Read on to learn which A-lister won the year you were born and what they had to say once they walked up to that famous podium to accept the prestigious honor.

MORE: Who Gave the Academy Award Its “Oscar” Nickname?10 Black Actors and Actresses Who’ve Won Oscars

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

1976: Jack Nicholson

48th academy awards
Getty Images

Nicholson’s portrayal of Randle McMurphy in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest was so emotional, dramatic, and intense, it’s no surprise he scored the big award of the night. In his acceptance speech, he thanked his agent, saying, “...my agent, who about ten years ago advised me that I had no business being an actor. Thank you.”

WATCH ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO’S NEST

1977: Peter Finch

finch
Getty Images

The English-Australian actor passed away just one year after his famous comedy-drama, Network, premiered. When he won the Oscar for Best Actor, his wife, Eletha Finch, accepted the honor on his behalf. “Before he died, he said to me, ‘Darling, if I win, I want to say thanks to my fellow actors who have given me encouragement over the years,’” she said. Finch was the first actor to ever posthumously receive an Academy Award.

WATCH NETWORK

1978: Richard Dreyfuss

richard dreyfuss
Getty Images

Awarded for his standout role in hit rom-com The Goodbye Girl, Dreyfuss took a liking to the award show’s podium after his big win. “I could go on and on and on, and I don’t want to leave. Can I rent this [podium] now?” he joked.

WATCH THE GOODBYE GIRL

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

1979: Jon Voight

actor john voight holding his oscar
Getty Images

Voight’s role in Coming Home, in which he starred opposite Jane Fonda, was one to remember. He expressed his appreciation for those who inspired the war drama in his acceptance speech. “I’m carrying with me all the men who gave me so much of their experience to deal with, who have contributed so much: the people in chairs, and the veterans, and the civilians, and the walkers, who are so strongly represented in what I’d call my work,” he said.

WATCH COMING HOME

1980: Dustin Hoffman

dustin hoffman
Getty Images

Despite his incredible performance in the legal drama, Dustin Hoffman didn’t expect to win for his leading role in Kramer vs. Kramer. He humbly accepted the award by giving credit to his fellow nominees, saying, “I refuse to believe that I beat Jack Lemmon, that I beat Al Pacino, that I beat Peter Sellers. I refuse to believe that Robert Duvall lost. We are a part of an artistic family.”

WATCH KRAMER VS. KRAMER

1981: Robert De Niro

robert de niro
Getty Images

The Martin Scorsese sports drama Raging Bull earned De Niro worldwide recognition. After his win, he used his time on stage to thank the famous director in front of the entire Academy: “[I want to thank] Marty Scorsese, who gave me and all the other actors and everyone on the film all the love and trust that anyone could give anyone and is just wonderful as a director.”

WATCH RAGING BULL

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

1982: Henry Fonda

bearded henry fonda holding oscar
Getty Images

Fonda received the honor for his role in On Golden Pond just months before he passed at 77 years old. His daughter, Jane, who starred alongside him in the film, accepted the award on his behalf. “Oh, Dad, I’m so happy and proud for you,” the actress said. “I know that he’s watching right now, and I know that he’s very, very honored and very happy and surprised. And I’ll bet when he heard it just now, I bet he said, ‘Hey, ain’t I lucky?’ As though luck had anything to do with it.”

WATCH ON GOLDEN POND

1983: Ben Kingsley

55th academy awards
Getty Images

Kingsley brought Mahatma Gandhi to life on the big screen in the biographical drama Gandhi. “[The film] was made by my friend Sir Richard Attenborough, another great man of vision and courage,” Kingsley said on stage. “And for all the men and women who worked on the film, this is an Oscar for vision, for courage, and for acting, and for peace. Thank you.”

WATCH GANDHI

1984: Robert Duvall

robert duvall
Getty Images

Duvall’s role as a down-on-his-luck country singer in Tender Mercies earned him recognition in 1984. He acknowledged the country and Western music genre while accepting the award, saying, “I think it’s a valid film, valid enough that we have gotten very much applause of a certain kind from certain members of the country Western community, such as my friend Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings. And this is certainly a very high level of criticism coming from those people.”

WATCH TENDER MERCIES

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

1985: F. Murray Abraham

f murray abraham
Getty Images

It was hard to find anyone who hadn’t seen Amadeus by the 57th Academy Awards in 1985. Abraham portrayed Antonio Salieri, the rival of famed composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. In his acceptance speech, he said, “It would be a lie if I told you I didn’t know what to say because I’ve been working on this speech for about 25 years.”

WATCH AMADEUS

1986: William Hurt

william hurt
Getty Images

Nobody was more surprised about Hurt’s win for his role in Kiss of the Spider Woman than Hurt himself. “I didn’t expect to be here, so I don’t know what I’m gonna say,” he said. “I want to thank the courageous people in Brazil with whom I made this film. Saudade, Brazil. I am very proud to be an actor. Thank you very much.”

WATCH KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN

1987: Paul Newman

newman, paul schauspieler, regisseur, unternehmer, usa
Getty Images

Newman was nominated six times in the Best Actor category before winning for the sports drama The Color of Money. Because he hadn’t won for so many years, he decided not to attend the event that year. “This award, Paul, is long overdue,” presenter and actress Bette Davis said, while accepting the statue on his behalf with film director Robert Wise.

WATCH THE COLOR OF MONEY

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

1988: Michael Douglas

oscar winner michael douglas at academy awards 1988
Getty Images

Douglas’ only Best Actor win came in 1988 for Wall Street, a crime drama in which he starred opposite Charlie Sheen. In addition to thanking his cast and crew, he gave his famous dad, Kirk Douglas, a special shoutout: “And in particular to my father, who I don’t think ever missed one of my college productions, for his continued support and for helping a son step out of his shadow. I’ll be eternally grateful to you, Dad, for that.”

WATCH WALL STREET

1989: Dustin Hoffman

dustin hoffman holding oscar
Getty Images

Dustin Hoffman scored his second Best Actor win for Rain Man and took time in his speech to acknowledge his father, who was battling with health issues at the time. “I understand that the hospital where he’s at tonight, that a lot of people that I’ve met recently are gathered with him with tuxedos and Champagne cups and formals,” he said, eliciting emotional cheers from the audience. “And they’re all watching this show right now on a big TV that they rented. To my father and to his new friends: Here’s looking at you.”

WATCH RAIN MAN

1990: Daniel Day-Lewis

us oscars daniel day lewis
Getty Images

Emotions were running high when Day-Lewis accepted the award for his role in My Left Foot—a film based on a true story about Christy Brown, a boy with cerebral palsy who grew up to become an artist. “For everyone involved in the film, all our desire to make the film, all the strength that we needed, all the pleasure that we took in making the film came from Christy Brown,” he said, honoring the late Brown. “When he was alive, he needed very little encouragement to make his voice heard. Now he needs a little more.”

WATCH MY LEFT FOOT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

1991: Jeremy Irons

63rd annual academy awards
Getty Images

Irons certainly showcased his acting skills in Reversal of Fortune, a crime drama based on the true story of lawyer Claus von Bülow’s murder conviction. In his acceptance speech, he made a sweet nod to a special someone: “If I may cut the call of a telephone to London where my wife is trying to keep awake in a hotel bedroom, I wish you were here to help me carry this because you helped me win it.”

WATCH REVERSAL OF FORTUNE

1992: Anthony Hopkins

64th annual academy awards
Getty Images

To this day, The Silence of the Lambs remains one of the most terrifying horror films of all time. That’s why Hopkins received the award for his spine-chilling performance—but the actor was surprised by his win, saying, “My God. I can’t believe it. This is really unexpected. It’s a great honor to be here, especially with such great actors, like Nick Nolte and Warren Beatty and Robin Williams, [and] Robert De Niro.”

WATCH THE SILENCE OF THE LAMBS

1993: Al Pacino

65th annual academy awards
Getty Images

Pacino was already a household name by 1993, thanks to The Godfather, but it was his performance in Scent of a Woman that earned him his first—and only—Academy Award. “I can’t forget the kids out there who may be thinking tonight that if he can do it, I can do it,” he said. “So this is really a proud and hopeful moment for me, because I want to thank the Academy for giving us a gift of encouragement. And this is a gift, a great gift to me.”

WATCH SCENT OF A WOMAN

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

1994: Tom Hanks

tom hanks holding his oscar for "philadelphia"
Getty Images

The legal drama Philadelphia—in which Hanks plays a gay man suing his employers for firing him over his AIDS diagnosis—earned him his first Best Actor win. “I know that my work in this case is magnified by the fact that the streets of heaven are too crowded with angels. We know their names. They number a thousand for each one of the red ribbons that we wear here tonight,” he said on stage.

WATCH PHILADELPHIA

1995: Tom Hanks

us actor tom hanks holds his oscar 27 march as he
Getty Images

Hanks pulled off a rare back-to-back victory the following year, this time for the classic comedy-drama Forrest Gump. “I feel as though I’m standing on magic legs in a special effects process shot that is too unbelievable to imagine and far too costly to make a reality,” he said. “But here is my mark, and there is where I’m supposed to look. And believe me, the power and the pleasure and the emotion of this moment is [as] constant [as] the speed of light.”

WATCH FORREST GUMP

Headshot of Janaya Wecker
Janaya Wecker
Lifestyle Editor
Janaya is a Lifestyle Editor for Hearst Magazines. When she's not writing, you can find her bringing out her inner Taylor Swift on the guitar, reading scary novels — but drawing the line at scary movies! — and adding lots of sugar to her iced coffee (yes, even in the winter), because life can never be too sweet.
Headshot of Cristina Corvino
Cristina Corvino
Senior Editor, LIFT

Cristina Corvino is the Senior Editor for LIFT. A few of her favorite things include all things Christmas, cheese, coffee and baseball. (Let’s go Mets!) She loves rewatching Gilmore Girls and Downton Abbey, and her favorite new(ish) shows are Ted Lasso and Trying. (Seriously, try it!)

Famous Actors

austin butler wearing a black shirt, holding a finger in the air, and standing in front of a logo with the word elvis on it

How Austin Butler Landed the Part of Elvis

robert blake looks at the camera with a solemn expression, he is wearing a black suit coat, white collard shirt, and navy blue tie, he is outside standing in front of a tan building with curved arches over large windows

Robert Blake

michelle yeoh, wearing a pink dress and pink high heel shoes, makes a fighting pose while standing on a red carpet at a movie premiere

Michelle Yeoh Has Been Kicking Ass For Decades

ke huy quan, wearing a black tuxedo, stands in front of a microphone on a stage, holding a sag award trophy in his left hand and clinching his right fist

“Crazy Rich Asians” Led Ke Huy Quan Back to Acting

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
cate blanchett wears a yellow suit, black glasses, and red headphones while staring directly into the camera, with ron and russell mael sit in chairs behind her in an all white room

Why is Cate Blanchett Is Dancing Like a Maniac?

tom sizemore sitting at microphone in radio studio talking to interviewer

Film and TV Tough Guy Tom Sizemore Dead at 61

chris rock

Chris Rock

blake lively looks at the camera with a solemn expression, she is wearing a light blue jacket and a light blue scoop neck top, her blonde hair is styled in loose large curls, she is wearing bright lipstick and dark eye makeup

Blake Lively

raquel welch standing on a rocky terrain wearing a tattered fur skin bikini, looking up with a concerned look on her face, her arms spread at her sides

Raquel Welch’s Mixed Feelings about Her Fur Bikini

bruce willis smiles at the camera while wearing a navy suit jacket, white collard shirt, and navy blue tie with white polka dots, he has a white pocket square in his jacket breast pocket and he is bald

Bruce Willis

andrea riseborough, shown in profile looking toward the right of the frame, is smiling and wearing a black cape, the background is blurred out but shapes of people behind andrea are visible

Andrea Riseborough’s Oscar Controversy, Explained

viola davis standing on a stage with a purple backdrop, holding a grammy award and speaking into a microphone at the grammy awards ceremony

10 Milestones on Viola Davis’ Road to EGOT Glory

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Logo
twitter icon
facebook icon
instagram icon
A Part of Hearst Digital Media

A Part of Hearst Digital Media

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we back.

©Hearst Magazine Media, Inc. Site contains certain content that is owned A&E Television Networks, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Biography and associated logos are trademarks of A+E Networks®protected in the US and other countries around the globe.

Privacy NoticeTerms of UseCA Notice at CollectionDAA Industry Opt OutYour CA Privacy Rights/Shine the Light
Your Privacy Choices: Opt Out of Sale/Targeted Ads