10 Things You Might Not Know about Jeremy Renner

You might recognize Jeremy Renner as Marvel superhero Hawkeye, a role he’s been cast in since 2011 when he first appeared in Thor. Since then, Renner has reprised his role as the arrow-slinging archer in several Marvel films and the Disney+ miniseries Hawkeye. In addition to playing Hawkeye, Renner has also appeared in several shows and movies including Mayor of Kingstown, The Bourne Legacy, The Hurt Locker, and The Town.

When he’s not on set, the 52-year old Oscar-nominated actor has other hobbies that occupy his time including renovating and flipping houses. In fact, this passion project led to the development of Rennervations, another Disney+ series in which Renner and a team repurpose decommissioned government vehicles into things like a mobile recreation center and a water filtration truck for community use.

On April 11, Renner will make his first public appearance since his horrific January snowplow accident for the Los Angeles premiere of Rennervations, which will begin streaming on April 12 exclusively on Disney+. Whether you’re a Marvel fan or into Renner’s grittier roles, we bet there are a few lesser-known facts below about the actor that might surprise you.