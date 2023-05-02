With her historic Oscars win in March, Everything Everywhere All At Once star Michelle Yeoh won over a new generation of fans who might not be familiar with her work in Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, , and Tomorrow Never Dies. We love seeing the AAPI community positively represented in Hollywood and fashion, so when Yeoh walked the Met Gala carpet last night, we were thrilled to see her embrace next-level glamour.

For her third Met Gala event, Yeoh sported a tuxedo-inspired black-and-white gown by Karl Lagerfeld and rocked a chic updo created by celebrity hairstylist Christopher Naselli.“Beauty is confidence, so I wanted to keep Michelle classic and chic. The dress is so major that we needed to keep the hair sleek and elegant with a bit of edge,” says Naselli. For this, he relied on an arsenal of , with everything costing $30 and under at Ulta.

Step 1: Spritz hair from the roots to the ends with a combination of and Clean Stylers Prime Mist.

Step 2: Evenly distribute a generous amount of& from roots to ends.

Step 3: Use a metal to create a middle part, then blow-dry hair straight. Naselli suggests starting at the front, working your way around the sides and the back of your hair for the smoothest blowout.

Step 4: This is optional, but he applied for from the middle of the head to the nape for maximum volume and thickness.

Step 5: Section your hair and lightly spritz on , then flat-iron sections for a smooth, glossy effect.

Step 6: Next, apply a quarter-sized amount of from the top of the hair to the ends. “This is the most important product to achieve that high-gloss, high-shine [look] to create that glass-like finish. Using a , brush hair into a low sleek ponytail. Secure the pony with an elastic,” he says.

Step 7: Place a large around the base of the ponytail and secure it with a few .

Step 8: Separate the ponytail into five sections, mist each section with , and tease each section from root to ends with a teasing comb. “When all sections are done, lightly smooth out each section, twisting each section around the doughnut to cover it completely, then securing each section with a hairpin underneath the doughnut to create a beautiful, twisted bun. Leave the ends of the last section out to create a feathery, wispy, fan-like shape,” explains Naselli.

Step 9: Lastly, mist your strands with to secure the style and lock in shine.

Yeoh really loves Fekkai products: During her big Oscars-winning night, she used products from the brand. Legendary French hairstylist Frédéric Fekkai reformulated his namesake haircare line into FEKKAI, which focuses on creating cleaner haircare products free of sulfates.

Craving more Met Gala coverage? Same! Be sure to explore our site for the latest celebrity beauty coverage, including Kerry Washington, who used $5 shampoo and Neutrogena makeup to primp for the event. Margot Robbie also mixed it up with high-low beauty products, by using affordable Nexxus haircare and the famous just-under-$600 Dyson Airwrap for her Cindy Crawford-inspired Met Gala coif.