Emmy award-winning actress Kerry Washington has dominated our television and movie screens for nearly three decades. Whether you first knew her as Chenille in or the infamous Olivia Pope in , there's no denying Washington's star power.

As her career progressed, Washington has fully blossomed into a fashion darling regularly featured on coveted best-dressed lists. So, it should come as no surprise that for the 2023 Met Gala, which had the theme of “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” she sported a stunning Michael Kors dress that showcased her style prowess to the hilt.

What we love most about Washington's glam is that she relied on affordable beauty products from and to get ready for a high-fashion event. The best part? You can totally recreate her look on a budget, and we appreciate a frugal queen for providing us with some major beauty inspiration.

Kerry Washington's Met Gala Hair

Getty Images

“Kerry’s gorgeous, sexy, and chic Michael Kors dress called for a classic hair look that was both modern and edgy, yet still timeless. I was inspired by the Spring 2016 Chanel Haute Couture collection but wanted it to appear a little more free and loose. We decided on a smooth, sleek, and minimal pulled-back updo to complement the whole look,” celebrity hairstylist Takisha Sturdivant-Drew explains.

After shampooing and conditioning with the and , Washington's hairstylist misted her strands with the hero product of the look: the . Here's everything worth knowing about this cheap must-have product.

Pantene Gold Series Detangler Treatment Pantene Gold Series Detangler Treatment $9 at Amazon Key Specs Size 8 fl. oz Rating 4.6-star average from nearly 5,500 Amazon reviews

Where to buy: and

What is it?

An affordable hair detangler designed with curly and coily natural hair textures in mind. The Miracle Moisturizing Detangler smoothes and softens tresses to make combing as easy and pain-free. It can be left in as a leave-in conditioner or rinsed out if you prefer.

Best Ingredient

Argan oil helps nourish and condition parched strands and protects your hair from daily damage.

What Kerry Washington's stylist says:

"I followed up by applying the Miracle Moisturizing Detangler throughout her hair to cut detangling time in half and give us more time to style! After rinsing that out, her hair was ready to go," says Sturdivant-Drew.

What our team says:

"Pantene proves that you don't have to spend much money to care for natural hair. A blend of shea butter, apricot oil, and argan oil ensures the hair is nourished, healthy, and less frizzy. With regular use, you should notice your curls and coils become more defined," notes Best Products' beauty editor, Nicole Saunders.

What reviewers say:

"I have waist-length, super thick, coily hair, and since our hot water softener went out, it has been nearly impossible to get a comb through my hair. I was hopeful this product would work but wasn’t holding my breath. BUT THIS PRODUCT SHOCKED ME! It actually worked — and I didn’t lose half my hair trying to comb it out. It did loosen and soften my coils to ringlets which is OK. It is worth every penny and it only took a nickel-sized bit to work. Save the tears and just try it," says one 5-star Amazon review.

More of Kerry Washington's Favorite Hair Products

After blow-drying Washington's natural hair and applying extensions for extra volume and length, Sturdivant-Drew applied the around the front and crown of Washington's hair to eliminate flyaways.

"I also took it down the length of her hair to add smoothness and shine," explains Sturdivant-Drew, adding, "I pulled all of her hair to the back of her head, smoothing the sides and top with a brush as I went. I then began to manipulate the ponytail into a structured, U-shaped bun. I strategically pulled at certain strands of hair to give the look a bit of an undone appearance and add texture."

"The result is an expensive, gorgeous, fresh play on a classic minimalist updo that perfectly accentuated the rest of her look. She was absolutely stunning!" she says.

Kerry Washington's Met Gala Makeup

Getty Images

Our glam roundup does not end with the actress' hair: Washington also sported affordable beauty products from Neutrogena for the red carpet of fashion's biggest night out. Washington's makeup honored the late Karl Lagerfeld by recreating his iconic smokey eye with a modern twist.

Here's a quick overview of the in-stock beauty products celebrity makeup artist Carola Gonzalez used on Kerry. The pair have collaborated together for 18 years, but this is definitely one of our favorite beauty moments Washington has rocked.