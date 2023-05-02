Jump to:
Barbie star Margot Robbie delivered one of the best looks at the 2023 Met Gala. The theme of the evening, dubbed “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” was inspired by Chanel's late creative director. Robbie was also the last major celebrity appointed as a Chanel brand ambassador before Lagerfeld's passing in 2019, so it's safe to assume the evening was especially meaningful for her.
Robbie's new stylist Andrew Mukamal has seriously upgraded her style, and the fashion world has been eating up her new approach to dressing. For the big night, Robbie wore a stunning black see-through corset grown from, who else, Chanel. Mukamal complimented Robbie's daring dress with ladylike yellow-gold diamond earrings and rings.
And as per usual, her makeup and hair were impeccable. "We took inspiration for the hair from her stunning '90s Chanel archival dress that was originally worn by Cindy Crawford in the Spring 1993 couture show. I wanted to give a modern take on the '90s supermodel hair that Cindy had walking down the runway," explains celebrity hairstylist Bryce Scarlett.
Margot Robbie's Met Gala Hair Tool
Scarlett used the infamous Dyson Airwrap and a slew of affordable Nexxus haircare products to perfect her coif. Here's everything you should know about the TikTok-famous hot tool and how to recreate Robbie's 'do.
Where to Buy: Sephora, Ulta, Nordstrom, Violet Grey, Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, and directly through Dyson
What It Is
The re-engineered styler features multiple attachments to rough dry the hair, straighten all hair textures, and create voluminous waves and clockwise and counter-clockwise curls.
What Our Team Thinks
"I'm a long-time fan of Dyson products, including the Supersonic hair dryer and Corrale flat iron. Although I don't own the infamous Airwrap, stylists have used it on me, and I consider it a practical and all-encompassing styling tool. If someone is looking to upgrade their basic drugstore hairdryer, looking to streamline their hot tool arsenal, or just want to style their hair like a professional, then the upfront cost of just under-$600 for the Airwrap is well worth the investment," says Best Products' beauty editor Nicole Saunders.
What Reviewers Say
"I had the original Dyson which I liked but didn’t love, honestly. I decided to give the new one a shot especially because of the round brush attachment, and wow, am I impressed! Yes, this is a major price tag for a blow dryer, but if you’re like me and have to blow-dry your hair a lot, it is totally worth it. The blow dryer itself is lightweight and I blew out my hair in 7 minutes!" says one 5-star Sephora review.
Hair Products to Get the Look
Margot Robbie's Step-by-Step Met Gala Hair Tutorial
- Step 1: Start with freshly washed hair using Nexxus Unbreakable Care Shampoo and Conditioner.
- Step 2: Dry hair with a towel, then coat the roots with Nexxus Unbreakable Care Root Lift Thickening Spray and the mid-lengths to ends with Nexxus Volumizing Foam Mousse.
- Step 3: After creating a side part, Scarlett used the now-iconic Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler with the round volumizing brush attachment to give Robbie's hair extra volume.
- Step 4: Use the 1.6-inch Dyson barrel to create a bouncy curl, and set each section with a Velcro roller after, ensuring the rolled hair is positioned away from the face to provide lift and an open, face-framing shape.
- Step 5: Remove the rollers from the bottom once the hair is completely cooled. "I then removed each roller starting from the bottom, teasing the hair with a tail comb and spraying each backcombed section with Nexxus Maxximum Finishing Mist for lift and hold," says Scarlett.
- Step 6: Use a boar bristle flat brush. "I then began to brush out hair, careful not to remove too much of the volume I’ve created with backcombing. I smoothed out ends with the Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler with the soft smoothing brush attachment to polish ends, and then tamed any flyaways with the Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Coanda Smoothing Dryer," he adds.
- Step 7: Once he achieved the desired shape, he spritzed on Nexxus Maxximum Finishing Mist to lock everything in place.
As for what's next, we're looking forward to Robbie fully embodying the Barbiecore fashion and beauty trend she popularized with her lead role in the Greta Gerwig-helmed Barbie movie dropping this summer.
