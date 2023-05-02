Barbie star Margot Robbie delivered one of the best looks at the 2023 Met Gala. The theme of the evening, dubbed “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” was inspired by Chanel's late creative director. Robbie was also the last major celebrity appointed as a Chanel brand ambassador before Lagerfeld's passing in 2019, so it's safe to assume the evening was especially meaningful for her.

Robbie's new stylist Andrew Mukamal has seriously upgraded her style, and the fashion world has been eating up her new approach to dressing. For the big night, Robbie wore a stunning black see-through corset grown from, who else, Chanel. Mukamal complimented Robbie's daring dress with ladylike yellow-gold diamond earrings and rings.

And as per usual, her makeup and hair were impeccable. "We took inspiration for the hair from her stunning '90s Chanel archival dress that was originally worn by Cindy Crawford in the Spring 1993 couture show. I wanted to give a modern take on the '90s supermodel hair that Cindy had walking down the runway," explains celebrity hairstylist Bryce Scarlett.

Margot Robbie's Met Gala Hair Tool

Scarlett used the infamous and a slew of affordable to perfect her coif. Here's everything you should know about the TikTok-famous hot tool and how to recreate Robbie's 'do.

What It Is

The re-engineered styler features multiple attachments to rough dry the hair, straighten all hair textures, and create voluminous waves and clockwise and counter-clockwise curls.

What Our Team Thinks

"I'm a long-time fan of Dyson products, including the Supersonic hair dryer and . Although I don't own the infamous Airwrap, stylists have used it on me, and I consider it a practical and all-encompassing styling tool. If someone is looking to upgrade their basic drugstore hairdryer, looking to streamline their hot tool arsenal, or just want to style their hair like a professional, then the upfront cost of just under-$600 for the Airwrap is well worth the investment," says Best Products' beauty editor Nicole Saunders.

What Reviewers Say

"I had the original Dyson which I liked but didn’t love, honestly. I decided to give the new one a shot especially because of the round brush attachment, and wow, am I impressed! Yes, this is a major price tag for a blow dryer, but if you’re like me and have to blow-dry your hair a lot, it is totally worth it. The blow dryer itself is lightweight and I blew out my hair in 7 minutes!" says one 5-star Sephora review.

Hair Products to Get the Look

Margot Robbie's Step-by-Step Met Gala Hair Tutorial Getty Images Step 1: Start with freshly washed hair using and . Step 2: Dry hair with a towel, then coat the roots with and the mid-lengths to ends with . Step 3: After creating a side part, Scarlett used the now-iconic with the round volumizing brush attachment to give Robbie's hair extra volume. Step 4: Use the 1.6-inch Dyson barrel to create a bouncy curl, and set each section with a Velcro roller after, ensuring the rolled hair is positioned away from the face to provide lift and an open, face-framing shape. Step 5: Remove the rollers from the bottom once the hair is completely cooled. "I then removed each roller starting from the bottom, teasing the hair with a tail comb and spraying each backcombed section with for lift and hold," says Scarlett. Step 6: Use a . "I then began to brush out hair, careful not to remove too much of the volume I’ve created with backcombing. I smoothed out ends with the Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler with the soft smoothing brush attachment to polish ends, and then tamed any flyaways with the ," he adds. Step 7: Once he achieved the desired shape, he spritzed on to lock everything in place.

As for what's next, we're looking forward to Robbie fully embodying the Barbiecore fashion and beauty trend she popularized with her lead role in the Greta Gerwig-helmed Barbie movie dropping this summer.