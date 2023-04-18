Jennifer Garner has scored coveted industry award nominations and wins, including a Screen Actors Guild Award and Golden Globe, thanks to her portrayal of CIA agent Sydney Bristow in Alias. Over the last 22 years, Garner has continually nabbed roles in films that show her acting range, including a portrayal as badass Marvel superhero Elektra Natchios in Daredevil and our "thirty, and flirty, and thriving" queen Jenna Rink in 13 Going on 30. You can now catch Garner in the new , about a housewife searching for answers about her missing husband.

Earlier this week, Garner posted an Instagram Reel encouraging viewers to share their beauty secrets, and Garner's solution for thinning hair only costs $28 on Amazon. The Juno actress and her longtime hairstylist Adir Curtius discussed the genius of .

Key Specs

Virtue Labs Flourish Density Booster Spray Virtue Labs Flourish Density Booster Spray $48 at Amazon

What it is: A plant-based hair growth spray that helps thicken and strengthen strands. It's color-safe, paraben-free, and helps with hair loss prevention and mild to moderate hair thinning.

Sizes and prices: 2 fl. oz ($28) and 4 fl. oz ($50)

Where to buy: directly through



Best ingredient: Alpha keratin 60ku is a pure form of keratin identical to the type found in our hair and nails. This ingredient is Virtue's secret weapon in all of their haircare products, including the Flourish Density Booster.

What Jennifer Garner says: "I would have killed for it when I was done nursing my babies and so much of my hair fell out. I'm gonna start using it again soon because I'm of a certain age, and I want to get ahead of the shed," she says in the 1:08-long video.

What her hairstylist says: "The most amazing thing about it is that it's drug-free, so you're not going to dry out your scalp. Your hair's going to stay healthy," Curtis says. "Spray it where you need it, run your fingers through it, and that's it! You're gonna get perfect, gorgeous, beautiful hair."

What our team thinks: "Since I have thick hair, I don't need to use Jennifer Garner's go-to solution for thinning hair quite yet, but I have been using Virtue's other products since 2019. My Virtue favorites include the scalp scrub, and , , and . Not only do the products smell incredible, but my scalp feels so much cleaner, and my hair feels softer and looks healthier," says Best Products beauty editor Nicole Saunders.

Jennifer Garner's Other Favorite Virtue Products

Garner also put together a gift-worthy trio of her other essential Virtue products—and the kit costs just under-$50. The set includes the Full Shampoo, Full Conditioner, and 6-in-1 Style.

Virtue Labs Jennifer Garner's Picks Virtue Labs Jennifer Garner's Picks Now 31% Off $34 at virtuelabs.com

Jennifer Garner's New Haircut and Highlights

Typically, Garner sports her signature long, dark brown hair. During the promotional tour for The Last Thing He Told Me, however, Garner surprised us all by chopping her signature locks into a bob and getting subtle face-framing highlights, and now we suddenly feel the urge to book an appointment for a bob and color treatment, stat. Not only does Garner's chin-grazing bob help create the look of a fuller mane, but the addition of honey-blonde and caramel highlights adds depth and dimension to her soft waves.