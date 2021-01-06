How Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Transformed Their Instant Connection Into A Lasting Love

Hollywood and the country music world came crashing together when Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban fell in love more in the early 2000s — and the romance hasn’t stopped since.

Kidman and Urban first met at an event in 2005 and quickly got married the following summer. They’ve since welcomed two daughters — Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret — and never stop gushing about each other in interviews. For the rocker, who had substance abuse problems, meeting Kidman was the chance at a beautiful new life.

"Meeting her and getting married wasn't life-changing, it was life-beginning," Urban said in a 2016 interview with CBS Sunday Morning. "It was literally like, 'Okay, now life starts.'"

Kidman and Urban met at a G'Day USA gala

Though Kidman and Urban are both from the land down under, it took an event in Los Angeles for them to meet. The two were introduced for the first time at the January 2005 G'Day USA gala, though their epic romance didn’t kick off right away. Instead, it took Urban months to finally call Kidman.

"I wasn’t in a very healthy place in my life," Urban said in 2018 on the Australian talk show Interview. "I'd never have thought she’d see anything in a guy like me. But at some point I plucked up the courage to call those numbers and she answered, and we started talking and we talked and talked and talked and talked and it was effortless."

Urban then whisked her off her feet (quite literally) on her birthday that year when he surprised her with a trip to Woodstock, New York on his motorcycle.

“It was my [38th] birthday, and he stood outside with gardenias at 5 a.m. on my stoop in New York,” Kidman told People. “That is when I went, ‘This is the man I hope I get to marry.'”

“It was pretty intense,” Kidman added. “I believed by that point he was the love of my life. Maybe that’s because I am deeply romantic, or I’m an actress, or I have strong faith as well, but I just believed, ‘Oh, okay, here he is.'”

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban in 2019 Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

The pair faced huge struggles early on in their marriage

They didn’t wait long to walk down the aisle. In June 2006, the two tied the knot in a ceremony attended by fellow Aussie celebrities like Russell Crowe, Naomi Watts and Hugh Jackman.

But just months later, Urban checked himself into rehab due to substance abuse issues after relapsing. The singer had previously been to rehab twice before his October 2006 stay and had been open about having problems with addiction and drugs like cocaine. After Kidman staged an intervention following their wedding, the singer has been able to stay sober ever since.

"I caused the implosion of my fresh marriage," Urban said in a Rolling Stone interview in 2016. “It survived, but it’s a miracle it did. I was spiritually awoken with her. I use the expression ‘I was born into her,’ and that’s how I feel. And for the first time in my life, I could shake off the shackles of addiction.”

In 2008, Urban and Kidman welcomed their first daughter, Sunday Rose. The baby girl was Urban’s first and Kidman’s third after her two kids with ex-husband Tom Cruise. The couple then welcomed their second daughter, Faith Margaret, through a surrogate in 2010.

Reflecting on her fertility troubles in a 2015 interview, Kidman admitted she would’ve loved having more children with the singer.

"I wish I could have met [Keith] much earlier and had way more children with him, but I didn't," the actress said to Vogue. "I mean, if I could have had two more children with him, that would have been just glorious."

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban in 2013 Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

They’re still there for each other during the ups and downs

Kidman and Urban continue to be one of Hollywood’s least scandalous couples as they raise their daughters between their homes in Australia and Nashville. Through it all, their support for each other has kept them going. In 2019, Kidman expressed how lucky she is to have Urban in her life.

"I have the most extraordinary partner in life. I will always say that about him," she told Entertainment Tonight. "I'm one of the very fortunate women in the world to have had a wonderful father, and I have a wonderful husband, and I'm just very — I love to be able to say that because to talk about the good men that have influenced me and affected me."

As for the country superstar, he had a very simple way of describing the love of his life that same year.

“I could sum up Nic as a wife, mother and human being in three words: She’s all heart!” he said to People.