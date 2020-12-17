Inside Brian Wilson's Mental Health Struggles

Inside Brian Wilson's Mental Health Struggles

Throughout his career, the Beach Boy has battled schizoaffective disorder and depression.
Author:
Publish date:

Photo: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Labeled by the press as a musical genius while still in his 20s, Brian Wilson would produce more than two dozen Top 40 hits as a member of the original Beach Boys. Yet substance abuse and mental health issues would force the singer-songwriter-composer to withdraw from the world just as his professional star was reaching new heights.

As the Beach Boys began to skyrocket, Wilson suffered a nervous breakdon

Born in 1942 and raised in Hawthorne, California, it was during high school that Wilson, his two younger brothers Carl and Dennis, cousin Mike Love and friend Al Jardine would form what would become one of America’s greatest rock bands, the Beach Boys. Started as a garage band in 1961, the group’s blended harmonies, sophisticated arrangements and innovative recording techniques would propel their music to the top of the charts and provide impetus to the growing youth culture quickly embracing the look and sounds of Southern California surf life.

With father Murry as manager and Wilson — almost completely deaf in his right ear following a physical head trauma as a child — in the role of songwriter, producer and frontman, the Beach Boys first album, Surfin’ Safari (1962), introduced the band’s early sound. Subsequent albums Surfin’ USA, Surfer Girl and Little Deuce Coupe (all 1963), the seminal Pet Sounds (1966) and chart-topping platinum single “Good Vibrations” would turn them into international music celebrities. But by 1967 Wilson had suffered a nervous breakdown and had become so uncomfortable appearing on stage he quit touring, retreating to a more background, creative role.

The Beach Boys in 1965: (L-R) Dennis Wilson, Brian Wilson, Carl Wilson, Al Jardine, Mike Love

The Beach Boys in 1965: (L-R) Dennis Wilson, Brian Wilson, Carl Wilson, Al Jardine, Mike Love

He turned to drugs to battle his depression

As the Beach Boys success continued to skyrocket in the late 1960s and early 1970s, Wilson sank further into seclusion, turning to heavier and heavier drug use — particularly cocaine and hallucinogens such as LSD — in an effort to combat the worsening depression that could render him unable to get out of bed for days. In rare public appearances, he was photographed dressed only in his bathrobe as alcohol abuse and overeating pushed his weight past 300 pounds. He would ultimately be diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder, a mental health disorder resulting in ongoing hallucinations, depression, paranoia and sometimes mania.

“Well, for the past 40 years I’ve had auditory hallucinations in my head, all day every day, and I can’t get them out,” Wilson told Ability magazine in 2006 of his symptoms. “Every few minutes the voices say something derogatory to me, which discourages me a little bit, but I have to be strong enough to say to them, ‘Hey, would you quit stalking me? F*** off! Don’t talk to me — leave me alone!” I have to say these types of things all day long. It’s like a fight.”

READ MORE: The Many Ups and Downs of the Beach Boys

A psychologist helped Wilson take charge of his health and became very involved in his life

So worried had his family become that by the mid-1970s Wilson’s then-wife employed psychologist Dr. Eugene Landy in an effort to help Wilson control his drug dependency and take charge of his overall health. Monitoring the singer-songwriter 24 hours a day along with a team of assistants, Landy would help Wilson gain some control over his physical and mental health, but would also be accused of exploiting his control over his patient during the almost 15 on-again, off-again years Wilson was in his care. Landy became so involved in every aspect of Wilson’s life he would be listed as a collaborator on the singer’s 1988 solo album, had Wilson’s memoir dedicated to him and was named a beneficiary in his will.

In 1991 Wilson’s family sued Landy, obtaining a restraining order against the doctor. Landy would eventually lose his license to practice psychology in California but remained close to Wilson throughout the rest of his life. Wilson credited Landy with helping his recovery through medication and forced abstinence, resulting in his return to performing and producing new music. Their relationship was the subject of the 2014 biopic Love & Mercy, starring John Cusack as Wilson and Paul Giamatti as Landy.

Brian Wilson (L) and Dr. Eugene Landy, circa 1976

Brian Wilson (L) and Dr. Eugene Landy, circa 1976

Wilson continues to struggle but has also 'been able to live a wonderful, healthy and productive life'

Wilson’s friends credit his ongoing wellbeing to his second wife, Melinda, whom he married in 1995 and has five adopted children with. “She got him to see the right doctors,” longtime Wilson friend Jeff Foskett said to People in 2012. “She’s provided a family environment for him. They actually do things together.” Though Wilson admits he continues to struggle and still occasionally sees a therapist: “On my good days I feel creative, I laugh a lot, I go to my piano and play… Some days I don’t feel creative and I don’t talk to anybody.”

Stepping away from the music again is not a consideration, says Wilson. “Oh, man. No retiring,” he told Rolling Stone in 2016. “If I retired I wouldn’t know what to do with my time. … I’d rather get on the road and do concerts and take airplane flights.”

Though his creative and performing output continues to be strong, he is aware his mental health must always come first. Wilson postponed dates on his 2019 Pet Sounds and Greatest Hits Live Tour after back surgeries caused him to feel “mentally insecure,” according to a press statement. The Beach Boys icon had been in the studio recording and rehearsing with his band when his mental health issues “crept back,” he said, causing him to struggle “with stuff in my head and saying things I don’t mean.”

“It is no secret that I have been living with mental illness for many decades,” Wilson added. “There were times when it was unbearable but with doctors and medications I have been able to live a wonderful, healthy and productive life with support from my family, friend and fans who have helped me through this journey.”

MORE STORIES FROM BIOGRAPHY

Princess Margaret
History & Culture

Inside Princess Margaret's Physical and Mental Health Struggles

Known for her indulgences, the royal battled various health issues throughout her life.

Elton John
Celebrity

Elton John's Past Struggles With Drugs and Alcohol

The singer's drug abuse was spiraling out of control until a dying teen inspired him to get sober and make a difference.

David Furnish & Elton John
Celebrity

Inside Elton John and David Furnish's Love Story

Together for nearly three decades, the singer and his husband have two sons and credit communication as the key to a long-lasting relationship.

Robert Wagner and Natalie Wood
Celebrity

Inside Natalie Wood and Robert Wagner's Tumultuous Relationship

The twice-married actors met when Wood was just a child star and endured a rollercoaster romance until her mysterious death.

Matthew Perry Friends
Celebrity

Matthew Perry's Addiction Struggle: He Doesn't Remember Three Years of 'Friends'

In the '90s, the actor seemed to have it all. But underneath, he was dealing with the greatest battle of his life.

Charles Manson
Celebrity

Charles Manson and Dennis Wilson Had a Brief and Bizarre Friendship

The Beach Boy and cult leader spent the summer of 1968 living together and dreaming about the musical possibilities that lay ahead.

Ringo Starr, George Harrison, Brian Epstein, Paul McCartney and John Lennon
Celebrity

Meet Brian Epstein, the Man Who Discovered The Beatles

Brian Epstein took The Beatles from underground Liverpool clubs to being the biggest musical act in the world.

Bobby Brown and Whitney Houston circa 1994 in New York City
Celebrity

Inside Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown's Tumultuous Relationship

The singers' 14-year marriage withstood hard-partying, allegations of physical abuse and infidelity.

Jack Nicholson, Linda Ronstadt and Carl Bernstein leaving Georgetown's Pisces disco
Celebrity

Inside Jack Nicholson's Wild, Substance-Fueled A-List Parties

The legendary actor’s home was once known as the location of seemingly endless soirées.