These 7 Musicians Are Connected to R&B Star Bobby Caldwell

R&B singer Bobby Caldwell—best known for his 1978 hit “What You Won’t Do for Love,” which peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100—died Tuesday at age 71 after a long illness, according to the Associated Press.

But it would be unfair to call Caldwell, who was born in New York and grew up in Miami, a one-hit wonder. In addition to his signature song, Caldwell’s writing credits include a No. 1 pop hit and a handful of top-five contemporary tracks. Likewise, many other artists have either sampled or covered his songs with success. These are just a few of the notable artists connected to Caldwell.