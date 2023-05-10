Fresh off another Billboard record, chart-topper Morgan Wallen is taking a break from music on doctor’s orders. The 29-year-old announced Tuesday in an Instagram video he is going on extended vocal rest and postponing six weeks of shows on his One Night At A Time tour.

Doctors at Vanderbilt Voice Center in Nashville, Tennessee, told Wallen unless he takes a break, he is at risk of permanently damaging his voice. In addition to the changes to his tour, Wallen canceled a scheduled appearance at the Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday.

“They told me that if I do this the right way, that I’ll get back to 100 percent,” Wallen says in the video. “So, for the longevity of my career, this is just a choice I had to make. I hate it, but I love you guys, and I appreciate all the support that you always give me.”

The Sneedville, Tennessee, native is one of the hottest acts in music. Just hours prior to his announcement Tuesday, he became the first artist to simultaneously top the Billboard Hot 100 and Country Airplay charts with his hit song “Last Night.” He held five of the top 10 songs on the Hot 100 earlier this year, something only five other artists had ever accomplished.

While Wallen’s hiatus will surely dishearten fans, it isn’t a total surprise given the country star’s struggles with his voice over recent weeks.

Related Story 10 Things You Might Not Know About Morgan Wallen

What’s Wrong With Wallen?

In the video, Wallen said he re-injured his vocal cords and is suffering from vocal fold trauma.

On April 23, Wallen made headlines when he canceled a concert in Oxford, Mississippi, just moments before he was scheduled to take the stage. According to the Clarion Ledger, a message posted on stadium screens read that Wallen had lost his voice and was unable to perform, leaving around 60,000 fans disappointed and, in some cases, angry.

One upset concertgoer even sued Wallen the next day, claiming she had not received a promised refund for her ticket and deserved compensation for related expenses such as lodging and transportation. The suit was voluntarily dismissed within a day.

Wallen said doctors placed him on 10 days of vocal rest and promptly postponed three tour dates. He returned for three shows in Florida from May 4-6 but said in his Instagram video he felt “terrible” by the end of the stretch.

In addition to his vocal maladies, Wallen said he has kept quiet about a torn lat muscle that will also have time to heal during his break.



What About Wallen’s Tour?

On tour since March, Wallen was next scheduled to perform May 18 in Hershey, Pennsylvania. That show will have to be rescheduled, along with stops in Pittsburgh, Houston, Atlanta, and five other cities.

Based on the timeline from his video, Wallen’s next likely concert won’t be until June 22 at Wrigley Field in Chicago. By Tuesday evening, all of the shows prior to that date were removed from Wallen’s website.

However, the singer is determined to make it up to his fans. “I’ll see you soon, and I’ll be back better than ever,” Wallen said to conclude his video.