Rihanna always keeps her fans — collectively called the Navy — on their toes. During a recent outing in Paris, the Fenty Beauty mogul flexed her maternity style in a daring strapless top, jeans, and fur coat combo that only Bad Gal Riri could pull off. She completed her look with a gold necklace and matching dangly earrings that complemented her wavy half-updo.

The secret to Rihanna's effortlessly cool hairstyle is an arsenal of Color Wow hair products currently discounted during the Sephora Spring Sale.

What is it? The hero product of Rihanna's look is Color Wow Style on Steroids Spray, which is a hair texturizer that plumps up fine hair and guards strands against heat damage from hot tools, like hairdryers, flat irons, and curling irons.

Best ingredients: Hybrid polymers are nonsticky and add volume, while glycerin hydrates and zeolite adds texture and grip.

What our team thinks: "Color Wow's spray is a must-have styling product for anyone creating beautiful waves and curls. Not only does it help volumize my fine hair, but the unique polymers help my hair retain my desired hairstyle. I spritz it on before styling for heat protection and texture, and on nights when I want an even fuller and more undone look, I can spray some on after styling," says Best Products beauty editor Nicole Saunders.

What reviewers say: "This texture spray has changed my hair game completely. The style memory this spray has is unreal. I am able to style my hair any way I desire, and it actually stays. It has great hold but doesn't leave my hair stiff and crunchy. I have fine hair that is hard to hold a curl. I am finally able to have long-lasting curls! I'm so excited and happy with my purchase," says one 5-star Sephora review.

Her trip to Paris isn't also isn't the first time Rihanna has used Color Wow hair products. Last October, her hairstylist Kendall Dorsey told our friends at Best Products that he used the to help eliminate frizz. “With Rihanna moving a lot behind the camera, I needed to ensure her hair was protected from humidity. Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray not only protects but gives off a nice shine,” said Dorsey.

