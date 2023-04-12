Argentinian soccer superstar Lionel Messi can dodge just about any defender on the pitch. But tax collectors have been another story.

Messi, the Pairs Saint-Germain attacker who led Argentina to the 2022 FIFA World Cup championship, and his father, Jorge Horacio, were found guilty by a Spanish court on three counts of tax fraud equaling up to $4.68 million from image rights in 2016. a fine of about $285,000 in July 2017, erasing a 21-month prison sentence.

While Messi avoided jail time, other notable celebrities haven’t been as fortunate with their financial transgressions. With the United States filing deadline for federal income taxes quickly approaching on April 18, here are some other big names that are famous for running afoul of tax laws.