Hundreds of celebrities came out for the Met Gala on Monday, celebrating one of the biggest nights in fashion while wearing ensembles that ranged from beautiful to awe-inspiring to downright bizarre.

Famous movie stars, musicians, designers, fashion insiders, and more gathered at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual Costume Institute Benefit in New York City. The theme of the night was “In honor of Karl,” a tribute to Karl Lagerfeld , the acclaimed fashion designer who died in February 2019.

Among the many striking outfits, a few looks—and stories—dominated headlines during this year’s Met Gala.

Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy Are Dating... Or Are They?

Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy appeared arm-in-arm during the Met Gala. Getty Images

Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour had everyone talking when she walked into the Met Gala arm-in-arm with Oscar-nominated actor Bill Nighy. Their appearance together and seemingly cozy relationship led several media outlets to report that they used the high-profile event to confirm their romantic relationship .

But those claims were shot down almost as quickly as they were made. Shortly after the event, both Wintour and Nighy clarified that they are just long-time friends and denied a romantic connection with each other. “Bill and Anna have simply been great friends for two decades. They are not in a relationship,” Nighy’s representative said in a statement . Rumors have circulated about a possible romance since Wintour and Nighy were spotted on a dinner date together in 2021.

Serena Williams and Karlie Kloss Revealed Their Pregnancies

Serena Williams , who wore a black custom-fitted Gucci gown and strings of pearls, made a surprise announcement during her appearance at the Met Gala when she revealed she is pregnant with her second child .

She and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, took several photos with their hands on Williams’ belly bump as a way to confirm the news, and she also took to Instagram to say that she “was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala.”



Williams wasn’t the only one with a pregnancy announcement at the event. Fashion model and Project Runway host Karlie Kloss, who wore a black column dress and was also adorned in pearls, announced that she and her billionaire husband, Joshua Kushner, are expecting their second child as well.

Karlie Kloss hid her second pregnancy until sharing the news at the Met Gala. Getty Images Rihanna showed off her baby bump in a white Valentino dress covered with Chanel Camellia flowers. Getty Images

“This is the most important night in fashion, of course, and I’m honestly surprised I could keep it a secret this long,” Kloss said , adding that she was only able to keep it hidden this long by wearing “big winter coats.”

International pop star Rihanna , who famously announced her own pregnancy during the Super Bowl halftime performance in February, also made a splash during the Met Gala when she showed up in a white Valentino dress covered in a large number of Chanel Camellia flowers.

Choupette the Cat Inspired Multiple Outfits

Jared Leto fully embodied Choupette in an oversize costume. Getty Images Doja Cat wore feline facial prosthetics to make herself look like Choupette. Getty Images

Lagerfeld owned a white Birman cat named Choupette that he once famously said he would marry if it were legal . Many of the Met Gala attendees honored not only Lagerfeld, but his beloved kitty as well.



Both actor Jared Leto and singer Doja Cat actually dressed as Choupette for the Met Gala. Leto wore a full-blown oversized cat costume with a removable mascot-like cat head, while Doja Cat wore a white Oscar de la Renta gown and feline facial prosthetics like something out of the 2019 film adaptation of Cats. She even meowed her way through questions from reporters.

Lil Nas X painted his entire body silver in lieu of clothing, with “thousands” of crystals and pearls covering his face and much of his body. Getty Images

Rapper Lil Nas X showed off his feline side as well, painting his entire body silver in lieu of clothing, with “thousands” of crystals and pearls covering his face and much of his body. It took nine hours to apply them all, turning him into what he called a “modern version of a cat.” For her part, Janelle Monaé paired her much talked-about oversized Thom Browne tuxedo suit with a white leather quilted bag shaped like a cat , in honor of Choupette.



Choupette was actually invited to attend, but “preferred to stay peacefully & cosy at home,” according to her Instagram account .