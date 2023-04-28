Millie Bobby Brown is 19 and already a self-made millionaire, so if you need to take a moment to feel deeply sorry for your teenage self, go forth. But to be fair, while the rest of us were spending our formative years “babysitting,” Millie’s been out here acting her way through four seasons of Stranger Things. And on top of that, she started a beauty brand, has done a ton of endorsements, and has become a casual movie star.

So what is Millie Bobby Brown’s net worth? Let’s take a look.

What Is Millie Bobby Brown’s Stranger Things Salary?

According to Deadline, Brown—along with the rest of Stranger Things’ core cast of kids—made around $30,000 an episode during the show’s first two seasons, which means she made $510,000.

But the Stranger Things cast negotiated raises ahead of season 3, where they earned around $250,000 an episode, or approximately $2 million. That means her total earning for the show thus far is $2,510,000, but that doesn’t even include season 4 and the upcoming season 5.*

*Brown’s per-episode salary for these two seasons hasn’t been released yet, but obviously she’s making at least $250,000 per episode.

What Does Millie Bobby Brown Make as a Professional Model?

Brown made her debut in Calvin Klein’s By Appointment campaign, then signed to IMG models in 2017. A year later, she was in Moncler’s summer campaign, but the details of her modeling paychecks are between her and her bank account.

Brown’s also been in commercials for Citigroup, launched a sneaker collection with Converse in 2019 (and more recently), and joined the Louis Vuitton family in 2022.

What Does Millie Bobby Brown Earn for Her Movie Roles?

While Brown has been busy in the Upside Down, she still managed to find the time to make her feature film debut in 2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters, for which she earned a cool million.

According to The Blast, which obtained a copy of Brown’s contract, she was paid $1,000,000, “plus a cut of the back end” for the movie. Plus, Brown reprised her role in 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong, reportedly the highest-grossing movie of the pandemic era.

Brown also starred in 2019’s Enola Holmes and made $6.1 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth—not to mention another $800,000 based off the movie’s box office performance. Additionally, Brown was guaranteed an entire $7.5 million for the movie’s 2022 sequel, but Variety reports that she actually made closer to $10 million.

Meanwhile, Brown has several other projects coming up in 2023 and beyond, including Damsel, in which she plays a princess.

What Does Millie Bobby Brown Earn for Behind-the-Scenes Work?

Brown has recently added “producer” to her ever-growing list of skills, particularly for Enola Holmes. So not only did she get paid for being in the movie, but she also cashed an additional check amounting to a smooth $500,000 for the producer role, based on info from Celebrity Net Worth.

What Does Millie Bobby Brown Earn for Her Beauty Brand?

If you’ve ever meandered the aisles of Ulta, you’ve definitely seen . There isn’t a ton of info out there about how much Brown is bringing in from the beauty line, but she and her family did become majority stakeholders in the company in 2020, so she’s likely making a pretty penny off the pretty products.

How Else Does Millie Bobby Brown Earn Income?

In November 2018, Brown announced a collaboration with EA Games on The Sims 4. Her salary for this side gig hasn’t been revealed, but it seems like the type of thing that would pay well for a teenager.

What Is Millie Bobby Brown’s total net worth?



According to Celebrity Net Worth, that would be $14 million. Not bad for a 19-year-old!