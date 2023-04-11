The popular FX anthology series American Horror Story is hoping to scream up interest with a new cast member: reality TV star Kim Kardashian.

Kardashian, 42, shared a teaser announcement on her Instagram page Monday for the show’s 12th season, which will also feature veteran AHS actor Emma Roberts. Show co-creator Ryan Murphy and FX are expected to announce a release date for the new season in June. Shooting is scheduled to begin later this month in New York City, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Kardashian, who rose to prominence on E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians and through her business ventures, has more than 352 million Instagram followers and is one of the world’s most recognizable influencers. But this acting role is easily her biggest to date, and her presence is bound to generate a lot of buzz about AHS.

Here’s what we know about Kardashian’s part and what it could mean for her career.

What Is Her Role?

The specifics surrounding Kardashian’s character aren’t clear, but we know this season of AHS is using an upcoming book as inspiration. It is based, at least partly, on Danielle Valentine’s novel , which is due out in August. According to THR, the book is a thriller about a woman who has become convinced a sinister figure is determined to stop her pregnancy.

The teaser cryptically states that Kardashian and Roberts are “delicate,” which matches the book’s title. All the while, a creepy version of “Rock-a-Bye Baby” plays in the background.

Unlike past AHS seasons, this one will feature only one writer and showrunner in Halley Feiffer.

Has Kardashian Acted Before?

Kim Kardashian attends an NFL game in Inglewood, California, in October 2022 Getty Images

Yes, but none of her roles have been remotely prestigious compared to this one.

In fact, most of Kardashian’s acting credits are cameos. According to her IMDB page, she appeared in the 2018 film Ocean’s 8, as well as singular episodes of the television series 2 Broke Girls, Last Man Standing, 30 Rock, and How I Met Your Mother, all playing herself.

She also had minor roles in the 2008 parody film Disaster Movie and the TV series Beyond the Break and CSI: NY. Her most recent credit was a voice role in the 2021 animated film PAW Patrol: The Movie.

According to THR, Kardashian impressed Murphy during her October 9, 2021, appearance as Saturday Night Live host. Her opening monologue featured jokes about her divorce from Kanye West, as well as her father Robert Kardashian’s involvement in the O.J. Simpson trial and other family controversies.

Murphy and Kardashian, who are friends, began talking last summer about creating her unique role for AHS alongside Roberts.

“Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture,” Murphy said in a statement. “Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish, and ultimately terrifying role, especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done.”

Will This Boost Kardashian’s Acting Career?

It certainly could. AHS has been a springboard to greater things for other actors, especially Lady Gaga.

Pop star Gaga—real name Stefani Germanotta—joined the cast of AHS season five in 2015 as Countess Elizabeth Johnson. Prior to that, her acting roles were limited to music videos and minor film and TV appearances—like cameos on The Simpsons in 2012 and in the 2014 film Muppets Most Wanted.

However, her part in American Horror Story: Hotel earned Gaga a 2016 Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture. She has since gone on to star in major films like the 2018 remake of A Star Is Born and 2021’s House of Gucci. She is also playing DC Comics character Harley Quinn in the upcoming sequel Joker: Folie à Deux.

Likewise, Chrissy Metz appeared in AHS season four before going on to win two Golden Globes for her role as Kate Pearson on NBC’s This Is Us.

“Would I act? I would if something fun came about,” Kardashian told Interview magazine in September 2022. “Maybe a Marvel movie, that would be so fun to do. I’m not actively looking (for roles), but I think things just come when they’re supposed to.”

A successful run on the show could be just what she needs to land some of those bigger opportunities.