7 Things You Might Not Know About Gymnast and TikTok Star Olivia Dunne

Social media is still flipping over LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne. The 20-year-old is also a TikTok and Instagram star with more than 11.3 million followers across the two platforms. Her immense popularity has helped her become one of the NCAA’s richest athletes through an array of name, image, and likeness deals.

And she’s a pretty good gymnast, too. The junior and her LSU team are one of the final four squads competing for the National Collegiate Women’s Gymnastics Championship on Saturday in Fort Worth, Texas.

Here are a few facts to help you get to know the high-flying Internet star from Hillsdale, Hew Jersey.