Skip to Content

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we back.

Pedro Pascal Wore a Vintage Lakers Tee to Accept His MTV Movie Award — Here's How to Get the Look

Lakers nation, stand up.

Headshot of Nicole SaundersBy Nicole Saunders
pedro pascal wearing a vintage los angeles lakers tshirt
Biography; Getty Images, Abercrombie & Fitch

There's no denying Pedro Pascal is the star of the moment, and his critical acclaim is rightfully deserved. Longtime fans might remember the Chilean-born American actor from his time on Buffy the Vampire Slayer or as Oberyn Martell on season four of the HBO series Game of Thrones. Pascal also earned major attention for his portrayal as DEA agent Javier Peña on Netflix's hit show Narcos. And while fans anxiously await season four of the hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian to drop, they've been able to enjoy Pascal's enthralling portrayal as Joel Miller in The Last of Us, a post-apocalyptic HBO drama nominated for several MTV Movie and TV Awards on Sunday night.

Viacom, the parent company of MTV, opted out of a live award show this season due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike. Drew Barrymore was set to host the event but said in a statement that she's pulling out in support of the WGA strike and plans to host in 2024.

So Pascal and other winners, such as Tom Cruise and Jennifer Coolidge, pre-recorded their acceptance speeches. Cruise gave his thanks while sitting in a fighter jet, as one does, while Coolidge looked stunning in a form-fitting LBD. On the other hand, Pascal kept his fit casual by sporting a yellow Los Angeles Lakers vintage T-shirt. His tee features the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy and lists the years the LA Lakers won the NBA championship, with bold red font that proudly says World Champions 2000.

This content is imported from Third party. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This isn't the first time Pascal has rocked this exact casual tee. He was previously photographed donning the shirt with dark-wash jeans, black shorts, medium-wash jeans, and sneakers. So it's safe to say this is one of the hardest working pieces in Pascal's closet.

Although we don't know who created one of his favorite T-shirts, we felt inspired by his laidback fit — and the Lakers battling the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals — to bring you five noteworthy vintage Lakers tees. We're confident that our recommendations below are the perfect gift for your favorite Lakers or Pascal stan in your life — and if that happens to be you, well, even better.

1
For a Relaxed Fit

Abercrombie & Fitch Los Angeles Lakers Graphic Tee

Los Angeles Lakers Graphic Tee
1
For a Relaxed Fit

Abercrombie & Fitch Los Angeles Lakers Graphic Tee

$40 at Abercrombie

Who knew Abercrombie & Fitch would be the spot for vintage sports tees? Made with the retailer's now-signature softAF fabric, this off-white shirt feels incredibly cozy.

We love the classic relaxed shirt fit, but we suggest sizing down if someone prefers a closer fit. It's emblazoned with the purple-and-yellow LA Lakers logo and namesake, so there's no mistake who you're supporting this championship and beyond.

More: Pedro Pascal's Favorite Red Light Therapy Device is Editor-Approved

2
For 100% Cotton Goodness

Ultra Game Los Angeles Lakers Big Logo Tee

Los Angeles Lakers Big Logo Tee
2
For 100% Cotton Goodness

Ultra Game Los Angeles Lakers Big Logo Tee

$39 at Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters isn't just for hipsters (or those who want to cosplay as one for an evening). They've got your sports T-shirt needs covered without you looking too obnoxious.

This neutral shirt is a slightly more modern take on a vintage sports great. It features Los Angeles Lakers in extra large yellow-to-purple ombré font that reminds us of Microsoft Powerpoints from the 2000s, as well as the classic and easily identifiable Lakers logo.

3
The '90s-Inspired Tee

Junk Food Clothing Lakers Surf Competition Vintage Tee

Lakers Surf Competition Vintage Tee
3
The '90s-Inspired Tee

Junk Food Clothing Lakers Surf Competition Vintage Tee

$48 at junkfoodclothing.com

Junk Food Clothing was known as the It brand for vintage tees in the 2000s, and we're elated they're still designing stylish apparel.

The brand's newest NBA collection has us dreaming of a trip to LA. This laidback, baggy, longer-cut vintage tee features a sunset, mountains, and classic skinny palm trees paired with the team's logo and Lakers in a spray-painted '90s graffiti print.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
4
For the Minimalist

47 Brand Los Angeles Lakers Grit Wordmark ’47 Scrum Tee

Los Angeles Lakers Grit Wordmark ’47 Scrum Tee
4
For the Minimalist

47 Brand Los Angeles Lakers Grit Wordmark ’47 Scrum Tee

$42 at 47brand.com

Prefer something more classic? We got you! This faded T-shirt features a classic crewneck with "Lakers" screen-printed across the chest.

It's made from 100% Peruvian cotton and has a distressed look that's become a design signature of 47 Brand apparel. Our favorite part? The shirt is tagless for added comfort.

5
For Classic Pinstripes

Alpha Industries Striped T-Shirt

Striped T-Shirt
5
For Classic Pinstripes

Alpha Industries Striped T-Shirt

$55 at neweracap.com

New Era might be most known for their baseball caps, but they snapped on this striped T-shirt; we've seen a lot of vintage basketball gear over the years but we haven't spotted any with purple pinstripes until now. Not only does it look damn good, but vertical stripes are typically considered more flattering because they elongate the silhouette.

This comfy top also features Lakers writing across the chest and on the left armband, so you can proudly flex your loyalty to the purple and gold from multiple angles.

Headshot of Nicole Saunders
Nicole Saunders
Beauty Editor

Nicole Saunders is the Beauty Editor at BestProducts.com, where she oversees coverage on all things beauty. When she's not creating shopping guides, interviewing experts, and testing beauty treatments, you can probably find her walking around Lower Manhattan or overanalyzing the latest episode of "Succession." You can send all lipstick and calamari recommendations to her inbox and DM her memes on Instagram.

Famous Actors

christina applegate, wearing a dark blue dress, looks off camera while standing next to another person who is partially visible in the photo

Christina Applegate Unlikely to Return to Acting

samuel l jackson, wearing a white shirt, gray vest and glasses, points off camera with both hands

10 Big-Name Celebrities Nominated for Tony Awards

elizabeth and james celebrates flagship store opening with instyle

All of Elizabeth Olsen's Siblings

michelle yeoh at the met gala and fekkai hair products

Michelle Yeoh Loves This Cheap Ulta Brand

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
margot robbie hair at met gala 2023 and nexxus shampoo bottle

How Cindy Crawford Inspired Margot Robbie's Hair

kerry washington at met gala 2023 with neturogena makeup and pantene hair products

Kerry Washington's Met Gala Hair and Makeup

jennfier garner apple tv "the last thing he told me" premiere arrivals

Jennifer Garner Loves This Drugstore Skin Tint

kerry washington 54th naacp image awards arrivals

Kerry Washington Loves This ‘Game Changer’ Retinol

matthew perry talking while looking off camera

Matthew Perry Removes Keanu Reeves from His Book

woody harrelson and matthew mcconaughey embracing while sitting at a table

Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson Might Be Sibs

jennifer garner images along with the thinning hair products she favorites

Jennifer Garner's Hair-Thickening Secret Is $28

steven yeun smiling for cameras at the premiere of the netflix series beef

8 Facts about “Beef” Actor Steven Yeun

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Logo
twitter icon
facebook icon
instagram icon
A Part of Hearst Digital Media

A Part of Hearst Digital Media

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we back.

©2023 Hearst Magazine Media, Inc. Site contains certain content that is owned A&E Television Networks, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Biography and associated logos are trademarks of A+E Networks®protected in the US and other countries around the globe.

Privacy NoticeTerms of UseCA Notice at CollectionDAA Industry Opt OutYour CA Privacy Rights/Shine the Light
Your Privacy Choices: Opt Out of Sale/Targeted Ads