There's no denying Pedro Pascal is the star of the moment, and his critical acclaim is rightfully deserved. Longtime fans might remember the Chilean-born American actor from his time on or as Oberyn Martell on season four of the HBO series . Pascal also earned major attention for his portrayal as DEA agent Javier Peña on Netflix's hit show Narcos. And while fans anxiously await season four of the hit Disney+ series to drop, they've been able to enjoy Pascal's enthralling portrayal as Joel Miller in , a post-apocalyptic nominated for several MTV Movie and TV Awards on Sunday night.

Viacom, the parent company of MTV, opted out of a live award show this season due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike. Drew Barrymore was set to host the event but said in a statement that she's pulling out in support of the WGA strike and plans to host in 2024.

So Pascal and other winners, such as Tom Cruise and Jennifer Coolidge, pre-recorded their acceptance speeches. Cruise gave his thanks while sitting in a fighter jet, as one does, while Coolidge looked stunning in a form-fitting LBD. On the other hand, Pascal kept his fit casual by sporting a yellow Los Angeles Lakers vintage T-shirt. His tee features the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy and lists the years the LA Lakers won the NBA championship, with bold red font that proudly says World Champions 2000.

This isn't the first time Pascal has rocked this exact casual tee. He was previously photographed donning the shirt with dark-wash jeans, black shorts, medium-wash jeans, and sneakers. So it's safe to say this is one of the hardest working pieces in Pascal's closet.

Although we don't know who created one of his favorite T-shirts, we felt inspired by his laidback fit — and the Lakers battling the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals — to bring you five noteworthy vintage Lakers tees. We're confident that our recommendations below are the perfect gift for your favorite Lakers or Pascal stan in your life — and if that happens to be you, well, even better.