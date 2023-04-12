Skip to Content

40 Best Owen Wilson Movies From His Decades-Long Career

From comedy classics and romcoms to animated hits and war dramas, he's pretty much run the gamut.

Headshot of Janaya WeckerBy Janaya Wecker
preview for Paint trailer (ICF Films)

Hollywood wouldn't be the same without Owen Wilson. The actor has been making us laugh for years, with leading and supporting roles in hit films like Wedding Crashers, The Internship, Zoolander, and more. But his talent goes beyond his comedic skills, as proven by the dramas and action thrillers he's taken on, including Wonder, Behind Enemy Lines, and No Escape. In his most recent project, Paint, he plays a character inspired by the late artist Bob Ross.

Born in Dallas, Texas, the actor never planned on venturing into show business. But after meeting future filmmaker Wes Anderson at the University of Texas at Austin, everything changed. The two collaborated on Bottle Rocket in 1996—Wilson's big on-screen debut—and went on to attend the Sundance Film Festival together. From there, the star-to-be moved to Hollywood with his two brothers, Luke Wilson and Andrew Wilson, and continued to work with Anderson. Less than a decade later, the friends earned their very first Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay with The Royal Tenenbaums.

Now, with over 80 acting credits, six producing credits, and four writing credits to his name, Wilson has become a force to be reckoned with in the industry. Take a look at 40 of his best movies throughout his decades-long career, as well as behind-the-scenes facts about his experiences.

1

Paint (2023)

paint
IFC Films

In one of his most recent roles, Wilson plays an artist with his own television program, à la Bob Ross. Although his role (and hair and wardrobe) was inspired by the real late painter, the plot—including his rivalry with an up-and-coming artist—is entirely fictional.

WATCH IN THEATERS

2

Wedding Crashers (2005)

wedding crashers
New Line Cinema

Many fans know Wilson from this classic comedy about buddies who sneak into weddings in the hopes of making romantic connections. Much of the film—including the "Lock it up!" scene and the line "I think we only use ten percent of our hearts"—was improvised by the actor.

WATCH NOW

3

The Royal Tenenbaums (2001)

royal tenenbaums
Touchstone Pictures

Wilson co-wrote and starred in this film about a dysfunctional family reuniting after years of chaos—and it earned him an Academy Award nomination. He turned down a role in Ocean's Eleven for this film—and so did Danny Glover and Owen's brother, Luke Wilson.

WATCH NOW

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
4

The Internship (2013)

the internship
Twentieth Century Fox

Wilson and Vaughn reunited for this comedy about salesmen landing internships at Google—and learning that competing with tech-savvy youngsters for a job isn't as easy as they thought. The actors starred alongside 100 extras who were real-life Google employees at the time.

WATCH NOW

5

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

fantastic mr fox
Twentieth Century Fox

Wes Anderson cast his longtime friend as Coach Skip in this animated tale of foxes versus farmers. Wilson, along with his costars George Clooney and Meryl Streep, recorded their parts outside a traditional studio: They went into a stable in a forest to increase the "spontaneity," Anderson once explained.

WATCH NOW

6

The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)

grand budapest hotel
Searchlight Pictures

In yet another hit film by Wes Anderson, Wilson plays a concierge-turned-secret-society-member helping to solve a mysterious murder. He bonded with costar Adrien Brody on set, so much so that after claiming he never bowled before, Wilson asked the fellow actor to go bowling one night—and beat him in a game that decided who would pay for their drinks.

WATCH NOW

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
7

Wonder (2017)

wonder
Lionsgate

Playing the father of a boy born with Treacher Collins syndrome, Wilson's performance in this film was especially emotional. "When he came on set as Auggie after going through makeup, he became Auggie. It was easy to love and feel protective toward this brave, little dignified person," he told TODAY of costar Jacob Tremblay.

WATCH NOW

8

Meet the Parents (2000)

meet the parents
Universal Pictures

Though Kevin Rawley was a supporting role in this beloved comedy, Wilson made the part entirely his own. In fact, he managed to improvise most of his lines as the wealthy ex-fiancé of Teri Polo's character, Pam.

WATCH NOW

9

Meet the Fockers (2004)

meet the fockers
Universal Pictures

Wilson reprised his role in the much-anticipated sequel, which shows the families of a couple meeting for the very first time. Not surprisingly, he had a great time filming all of the Fockers films. "Ben [Stiller] and I have worked together so much that anytime we're in a scene, we were always kind of laughing and stuff together," he once told CinemaBlend.

WATCH NOW

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
10

Little Fockers (2010)

little fockers
Universal Pictures

In the final movie of the Fockers trilogy, Wilson shared an intimate scene with Barbra Streisand that had audiences cracking up. "To be able to say you kissed Barbra Streisand, that's pretty major. That's one you can check off the to-do list," he joked to CinemaBlend.

WATCH NOW

11

Cars (2006)

cars
Disney/Pixar

In an animated classic that defined the childhoods of many, Wilson voices Lightning McQueen, a car making his way to a big race. In a rare move for Pixar, a company that usually promotes its projects without drawing attention to the voices behind its characters, most of the film's marketing was centered around Wilson.

WATCH NOW

12

Cars 2 (2011)

cars 2
Disney/Pixar

Wilson reprised his iconic role after the first was a hit, this time taking Lightning McQueen to the World Grand Prix. The film earned a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Animated Film—the very first Pixar movie to ever be nominated in the category.

WATCH NOW

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
13

Cars 3 (2017)

cars 3
Disney/Pixar

Feeling pushed out of the sport by a new generation of race cars, Lightning McQueen sets out to prove he still has what it takes to be a champion. Wilson was able to tap into his animated character's emotions, thanks to NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon, who served as a consultant on the film.

WATCH NOW

14

Zoolander (2001)

zoolander
Paramount Pictures

Stiller and Wilson costarred together again in this hit comedy about male models turned secret agents. Fun fact: Wilson's memorable long blonde hair in the movie was a wig because he was filming Behind Enemy Lines at the time and had to keep his real hair short.

WATCH NOW

15

Zoolander 2 (2016)

zoolander 2
Paramount Pictures

A whopping 15 years later, audiences were thrilled when the stars reunited for the sequel. To announce the film, Wilson and Stiller dressed up as their characters and hit the Paris runway. Wilson didn't expect such a positive reaction, telling Collider, "When we first announced the movie at the Paris fashion show, we didn’t know what the reaction would be, but it seemed to be like a rock concert."

WATCH NOW

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
16

Marley & Me (2008)

marley and me
Twentieth Century Fox

In this rom-com, Wilson and Jennifer Aniston play newlyweds whose lives change forever after adopting a troublemaking puppy. In addition to working with 22 different dogs throughout the film, he also got to perform alongside his real-life parents, who played his character's parents.

WATCH NOW

17

Behind Enemy Lines (2001)

behind enemy lines
Twentieth Century Fox

Wilson's career took a dramatic turn with this intense film about a pilot being shot down over war-torn Bosnia. To prepare for the role, the actor rode in a jet at supersonic speeds. Though he separated his shoulder during a stunt, he was back filming more physical scenes the next day.

WATCH NOW

18

No Escape (2015)

no escape
The Weinstein Company

In another role that strayed from Wilson's usual lighthearted comedies, he portrays a father who finds himself and his family caught in the middle of an international coup. He later told Collider: "I guess the thing that attracted me to the script was that it didn't feel too action-y. It felt grounded in believability."

WATCH NOW

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
19

She's Funny That Way (2014)

shes funny that way
Lionsgate

In this comedy, the actor took on the role of a playwright whose life goes awry when his project leads to an unexpected love triangle. Director Peter Bogdanovich originally put the film on hold after his first choice for the lead, John Ritter, passed away. After Wes Anderson introduced Bogdanovich to Wilson years later, he decided to bring it back.

WATCH NOW

20

Starsky & Hutch (2004)

starsky and hutch
Warner Bros.

This buddy cop comedy follows Stiller and Wilson's characters as they catch criminals in their red and white Ford Gran Torino. When Wilson's character sings "Don't Give Up on Us Baby," the voice was actually that of David Soul, who played the original Ken Hutchinson in the 1975 television series.

WATCH NOW

Famous Actors

nicolas cage standing in front of a large poster featuring him as count dracula in the film renfield

Dracula: 10 Actors Who Played the Infamous Vampire

jeremy renner smiles past the camera on a red carpet, he is wearing a black jacket, white collared shirt, and black tie, to his left is a disney plus backdrop and behind him are blurry people

10 Things You Might Not Know about Jeremy Renner

adam sandler wearing hoka shoes

Adam Sandler's Favorite Sneakers Are on Sale Now

matt damon

40 of Matt Damon's Best Movies

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
matt damon, wearing a blue suit jacket and no tie, stands with ben affleck, wearing a black suit and red tie

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s Lifelong Friendship

advertising week new york 2016 day 2

Drew Barrymore’s Go-To Concealer For Dark Circles

jonathan majors shouting into a microphone

What We Know About Jonathan Majors’ Arrest

brian cox wearing an olive coat and sunglasses, standing next to a stage light and trunk, with his hands crossed

10 Things You Might Not Know about Brian Cox

kate hudson 2023 vanity fair oscar party hosted by radhika jones arrivals

Kate Hudson, 43, Swears By This Drugstore Mascara

amanda bynes smiles at the camera in front of blue backdrop with white and neon green mtv movie awards logo, she has on heavy eye makeup, earrings, and a tan bandage dress, her long hair is curled

Amanda Bynes

gwyneth paltrow wearing a white turtleneck sweater and glasses, sitting in a courtroom and looking ahead, unsmiling

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Ski Accident Lawsuit, Explained

a publicity photo from the movie true lies, featuring jamie lee curtis reacting with concern as a woman points a gun at her

Jamie Lee Curtis’ Slump after “True Lies”

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Logo
twitter icon
facebook icon
instagram icon
A Part of Hearst Digital Media

A Part of Hearst Digital Media

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we back.

©Hearst Magazine Media, Inc. Site contains certain content that is owned A&E Television Networks, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Biography and associated logos are trademarks of A+E Networks®protected in the US and other countries around the globe.

Privacy NoticeTerms of UseCA Notice at CollectionDAA Industry Opt OutYour CA Privacy Rights/Shine the Light
Your Privacy Choices: Opt Out of Sale/Targeted Ads