Hollywood wouldn't be the same without Owen Wilson. The actor has been making us laugh for years, with leading and supporting roles in hit films like Wedding Crashers, The Internship, Zoolander, and more. But his talent goes beyond his comedic skills, as proven by the dramas and action thrillers he's taken on, including Wonder, Behind Enemy Lines, and No Escape. In his most recent project, Paint, he plays a character inspired by the late artist Bob Ross.

Born in Dallas, Texas, the actor never planned on venturing into show business. But after meeting future filmmaker Wes Anderson at the University of Texas at Austin, everything changed. The two collaborated on Bottle Rocket in 1996—Wilson's big on-screen debut—and went on to attend the Sundance Film Festival together. From there, the star-to-be moved to Hollywood with his two brothers, Luke Wilson and Andrew Wilson, and continued to work with Anderson. Less than a decade later, the friends earned their very first Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay with The Royal Tenenbaums.

Now, with over 80 acting credits, six producing credits, and four writing credits to his name, Wilson has become a force to be reckoned with in the industry. Take a look at 40 of his best movies throughout his decades-long career, as well as behind-the-scenes facts about his experiences.