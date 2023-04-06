Matt Damon is a movie star in every sense of the word. From action films to war dramas to comedies, there's not much he hasn't tapped into as a leading man. His big-screen debut was in Mystic Pizza in 1988, but the actor didn't gain international fame and attention from critics until nearly a decade later.

Born in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Damon grew up two blocks away from another future Hollywood icon—Ben Affleck. After discovering a shared love of the Boston Red Sox, Dungeons and Dragons, and their local movie theater, they eventually caught the acting bug in high school. Damon enrolled at Harvard University to study English, but he left to pursue a career in show business. The move ended up paying off—and less than a decade later, in 1997, he found himself on stage accepting an Oscar for Good Will Hunting.

With over 90 acting credits, 29 producing credits, and four writing credits to his name, Damon has created an impressive legacy for himself. Take a look back at some of his best movies through the years, as well as what makes these roles so special to him.