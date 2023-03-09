Michelle Yeoh Could Win Her First Oscar, but She’s Been Kicking Ass for Decades

Michelle Yeoh earned her first Oscar nomination for Best Actress this year for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once, but the 60-year-old actress has been kicking ass for nearly four decades. In fact, a retrospective on her career released by the Criterion Channel this month is literally called “Michelle Yeoh Kicks Ass.”

“A true international icon, Michelle Yeoh had one of the most dynamic and prolific careers in the world long before she swept Hollywood,” Aliza Ma, Criterion Channel’s head of programming, told Biography.com. “The beauty queen–turned–action star has worked with some of the best Asian filmmakers ranging from Jackie Chan to Johnnie To, bringing her signature grace and charisma to a huge variety of roles.”

From her early roles in Hong Kong action movies to her performances in hits like the James Bond film Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000), Yeoh has never shied away from challenging roles, sometimes putting her life on the line to perform her own stunts. Here are some of the most memorable moments in her death-defying career.