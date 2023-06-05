Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is shaping up to be one of the most successful films of the year after its release on Friday, leaving fans wondering what’s next for co-stars Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld. Moore, 28, voices the Miles Morales iteration of Spider-Man, while 26-year-old Steinfeld plays his love interest Gwen Stacy—a.k.a. Spider-Woman.

The new film is just the latest hit for Steinfeld, who has already had featured roles in films like 2010’s True Grit and 2016’s The Edge of Seventeen, not to mention a music career with three top-40 hits. Meanwhile, Moore is on an upward trajectory after his two turns as Morales and his role as Corey Woods in the Hulu historical drama series , which concluded this year after three seasons.

Luckily, we have more than just our spidey sense to infer what the future holds for the star duo. Here’s a look at where you’ll see Moore and Steinfeld going forward.

More Spider Movies

Shameik Moore voices Miles Morales in the Spider-Verse animted films and has expressed interest in playing a live-action version of the character. Getty Images

Without spoiling any plot details, Across the Spider-Verse ends in a cliffhanger and includes a mid-credits tease for the series’ final film, Beyond the Spider-Verse. So, although specifics for the third installment aren’t available yet, it’s likely both Moore and Steinfeld will be back for more web-slinging. The finale is currently scheduled to hit theaters less than a year from now on March 29, 2024.

However, the producers of Across the Spider-Verse have explicitly teased other projects involving the two main characters. Amy Pascal told Variety at a premiere event last week that a live-action movie about Morales and an animated Spider-Woman film are both in development. Fellow producer Avi Arad added a Spider-Woman film is happening sooner than we expect. “I cannot tell you yet, but it’s coming,” he said.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Steinfeld denied hearing reports of a Spider-Woman spinoff but expressed interest in more projects with the character, saying the chance to play Stacy in live action would be the easiest “Yes!” of her career.



Similarly, Moore told Men’s Health he would be excited to play Morales in live action. “I don’t want to pat myself on the back or anything, but I would put my entire soul into having the best live-action Spider-Man performance that we have ever witnessed,” he said.

Steinfeld Will Be in Arcane Season 2

The second season of the hit Netflix animated series Arcane, based on the League of Legends video game, is still in production. Steinfeld, who voiced Vi in nine episodes of the show’s first season, is confirmed to return.

The CEO of League of Legends creator Riot Games, Nicolo Laurent, said in an April interview the new episodes will release sometime after this year. “We’re making progress on it; it is not ready yet,” he said. “Honestly, we didn’t know if season one was going to be a success… if I had known, we could have started season two way earlier, but we didn’t know so we kind of waited a bit.”

The first season of Arcane was critically acclaimed, and it became the first streaming series to win an Emmy award for Outstanding Animated Program.

Steinfeld the Young Avenger?

Hailee Steinfeld films a scene for the Disney+ series Hawkeye in 2020. Many expect Steinfeld’s character, Kate Bishop, to return in future Marvel Studios projects. Getty Images

Steinfeld plays another heroic character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, master archer Kate Bishop. Although she has yet to reprise the role from the 2021 starring Jeremy Renner, it’s widely expected that Steinfeld will return as Bishop at some point—likely as a member of the Young Avengers group of superheroes.

A logical opportunity for the character to reappear would be in the highly-anticipated Phase 6 film Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which Marvel plans to release on May 2, 2025.

In a recent interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast with Josh Horowitz, Steinfeld said she is “champing at the bit” to pick up her bow and arrow. “I am itching to be on set again with people that do what I do, and love what we do, and I have such a sense of belonging when I’m on set, and a sense of home, and I just love it,” she said. “And it has been a while.”