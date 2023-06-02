Prince Harry is the subject of yet another court case, this time over his U.S. visa records. According to CNN, The Heritage Foundation is suing the U.S. government to determine if it acted properly in granting the Duke of Sussex his visa. The conservative group argues that Harry’s immigration records should be unsealed after he admitted to past drug use in his January memoir .

Harry moved to California with his wife Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, and two children after their decision to quit as working royals in 2020. Evidence of past drug use can be grounds to reject a visa application under U.S. immigration law. A federal judge will hear the case on Tuesday at the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.



In his book, Harry, 38, admitted to using cocaine as a teenager. “At someone’s country house, during a shooting weekend, I’d been offered a line [of cocaine], and I’d done a few more since,” he wrote. “It wasn’t much fun, and it didn’t make me particularly happy, as it seemed to make everyone around me, but it did make me feel different, and that was the main goal.” Harry also revealed he smoked marijuana while attending Eton College and tried magic mushrooms during a stay at the house of Friends star Courteney Cox.



During a 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, the duke said he probably drank “a week’s worth” of alcohol in a single day and was willing to use drugs as he coped with the pressures of royal life in his 20s and early 30s.

Harry’s Own Legal Cases

As his immigration records take the spotlight in U.S. court, Harry is preparing for his own appearance at the High Court in London. He’s set to testify as part of a lawsuit accusing Mirror Group Newspapers—which publishes the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror, and Sunday People tabloids—of phone hacking and other unlawful information gathering. According to Reuters, Harry claims that 140 stories appearing in MGN publications were the result of phone hacking or other illegal behavior. His lawyers said the intrusions led to the breakdown of his relationship with former girlfriend Chelsy Davy.

Harry is due to give evidence starting Monday and will become the first senior royal to face cross-examination in court since Edward VII in the 1890s.

That lawsuit is one of four Harry is currently involved in against the British press. He is also suing the Rupert Murdoch–owned News Group Newspapers over alleged phone hacking and other acts.

The duke and six others, including singer Elton John and actor Elizabeth Hurley, are suing London-based Associated Newspapers Limited over allegations of unlawful information gathering. Harry notably attended the preliminary hearing for the case in March.

In an additional lawsuit, Harry accuses ANL of libel.